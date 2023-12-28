Staying In Never Looked This Good: Your Ultimate New Year’s Eve Stay-At-Home Celebration Guide

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

And just like that, we're waving farewell to 2023 and welcoming the fresh vibes that tag along with the new year ahead. With the holiday season coming to an end, you deserve to spend New Year's Eve however you want, including at home.

While we love any excuse to sparkle in sequins and embrace glamour, homebodies know -- nothing beats ringing in the new year quite like chilling on the couch in a luxurious robe, surrounded by good snacks, good people, champagne, games, and more.

There's an inherent charm to curating a soirée at home without breaking the bank at crowded bars.

Celebrating at home means you won't have fork over cash for an overpriced cocktail (a major win), set up transportation, or stress about a dress code. It offers a chance to unwind and relax, avoiding the hustle, bustle, and often packed celebrations typically associated with this night. In essence, the girls who get it—get it, and if you're ready to become one of them, take this chance to kick off 2024 by staying in and entering your rot girl era.

Best of all, there's no daunting cleanup afterward; instead, revel in the moment, knowing that the comfort of your home hosts not just a stylish event, but also a stress-free one (with rarely a line for the bar or bathroom). Whether you're into making vision boards, watching your favorite shows, or ordering takeout while queuing up the next karaoke track at home, here's to a night of your choosing!

Keep scrolling and discover our handpicked must-haves that'll elevate your home festivities, ensuring a memorable New Year's Eve like never before!