Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Photos of Her Date With Benny Blanco

Watch : Selena Gomez Reveals What She Wants in a Relationship

Can't get enough of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romance? Just wait until you see these sweet photos from their date.

The singer, 31, recently shared pictures of her and the record producer, 35, at what appeared to be an art exhibit. In one of the Dec. 27 Instagram Stories posts, Benny can be seen wrapping his arms around Selena as they stand in front of a multi-mirror piece and she snaps a selfie of the pair. Another image featured a solo shot of him gazing at the installation.

This isn't the first time Selena—who worked with Benny on her 2023 hit "Single Soon" as well as on their 2019 song "I Can't Get Enough" with Tainy and J Balvin—has given fans glimpses into their relationship.

Earlier this month, the Rare Beauty mogul posted photos of some of her favorite moments from her recent trip to New York and included a photo of the couple kissing and hanging out with friends. She also wore her heart on her sleeve—or rather on her finger—when she was seen sporting a ring with his initial "B" on it.