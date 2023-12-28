Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Photos of Her Date With Benny Blanco

Look at them now: Three weeks after Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco, the singer gave fans a glimpse at her romance with the producer through some sweet photos.

Can't get enough of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romance? Just wait until you see these sweet photos from their date.

The singer, 31, recently shared pictures of her and the record producer, 35, at what appeared to be an art exhibit. In one of the Dec. 27 Instagram Stories posts, Benny can be seen wrapping his arms around Selena as they stand in front of a multi-mirror piece and she snaps a selfie of the pair. Another image featured a solo shot of him gazing at the installation.  

This isn't the first time Selena—who worked with Benny on her 2023 hit "Single Soon" as well as on their 2019 song "I Can't Get Enough" with Tainy and J Balvin—has given fans glimpses into their relationship.

Earlier this month, the Rare Beauty mogul posted photos of some of her favorite moments from her recent trip to New York and included a photo of the couple kissing and hanging out with friends. She also wore her heart on her sleeve—or rather on her finger—when she was seen sporting a ring with his initial "B" on it.

Selena confirmed in early December that she's dating Benny by responding to a series of comments posted to a fan account on Instagram—writing in one, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." And before making their romance IG official, the Only Murders in the Building star clued fans in to what she's looking for in a partner.

"Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people," she told Vogue México y Latinoamérica in a cover story published Dec. 21, noting the importance of having self-respect while also acknowledging others' feelings, "because it's a bit of both. It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."

Want more photos of Selena? No need to go round and round. Keep reading for pictures of the "Wolves" artist over the years.

2008
2008
2008
2009
2009
2009
2010
2010
2010
2011
2011
2011
2012
2012
2012
2013
2013
2013
2014
2014
2014
2015
2015
2015
2016
2016
2016
2017
2017
2017
