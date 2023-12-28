Halle Bailey Gets $500,000 of Christmas Gifts From Boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey received $500,000 worth of Christmas gifts from her boyfriend DDG, including a $12,700 bracelet and a Hermès Birkin bag.

By Tierney Bricker Dec 28, 2023 4:46 PMTags
ChristmasCouplesCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentHalle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Thanks Fans For Respecting Her Body

Look at this stuff, isn't it neat?

Halle Bailey is the girl who has everything this holiday season after receiving several expensive gifts from her boyfriend DDG, who shared a glimpse into their lavish Christmas morning celebration on Snapchat.

In a series of posts on Dec. 25, DDG revealed he "spent $500,000 on Christmas," and showed off the high-end items he purchased for The Little Mermaid star. 

In addition to a brand-new Hermès Birkin bag, Bailey was seen opening a box that contained a yellow gold Tiffany & Co. HardWear bracelet.

"I can't believe you got this," she gushed in the video as DDG placed the $12,700 piece of jewelry on her wrist. "This is the one we tried on [at the store] just to play and just to pretend."

But the rapper wasn't done spoiling his girlfriend just yet, also presenting Bailey with a pair of Balenciaga snow boots and pants. Then it was Bailey's turn to play Santa, gifting DDG—whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—a set of two-carat diamond stud earrings.

photos
15 Secrets About The Little Mermaid Revealed

While he spent $500,000 on her various gifts, DDG noted in his Snapchat caption, "Nah $30,000 on one gift is crazy."

The duo's romance has been—what's the word?—going strong for more than a year after making it Instagram official in March 2022. And when Bailey was asked if she was "in love," the 23-year-old told Essence in August 2022, "Yeah. I would say that."

Bailey has a lot to celebrate this year as her latest film, The Color Purple, is dominating the box office and earning critical praise. The adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which in turn was inspired by Alice Walker's classic 1982 novel, set a holiday record with $18 million, marking the largest Christmas Day opening for a movie since 2009 and the second-biggest Christmas Day opening of all time.

Trending Stories

1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Jail After 7 Years for Mom's Murder

2

Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

3

Missing Pregnant Teen and Her Boyfriend Found Dead in San Antonio

"i had such a beautiful time on the making of this film and left this set feeling so inspired by the experience," Bailey captioned a Dec. 26 Instagram post about The Color Purple's release. "Let alone getting to write an original song for this film. I've learned so much and my heart is filled with such gratitude.. i hope you all enjoy the movie and have a beautiful holiday with the ones you love most !!"

Check out how other stars celebrated the holidays this year:

Instagram/Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas opened presents with her and ex Nick Cannon's 12-year-old daughter Monroe.

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Referencing her own song, the pop star quipped on Instagram, "It’s definitely a Nashville party."

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The couple brought on the cheer through festive PJs, rocking them with kids Kaavia, 5, and Zaya, 16, on Christmas morning.

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

You can bet on it that the High School Musical star's celebrations included her beloved dog Darla.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

The Big Bang Theory alum and the Ozark actor celebrated their first Christmas as parents with 8-month-old daghter Matilda.

Instagram/Jeremy "JR" Robinson

Tamar Braxton

Two months after their breakup, the "All the Way Home" artist and her Queens Court suitor Jeremy "JR" Robinson got engaged again on Christmas morning.

Instagram/Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

The kids are all here! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is joined by his and Vanessa Marcil's 21-year-old son Kassius—as well as his and Megan Fox's  kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7—for a family photo with the Dancing With the Stars pro and their 17-month-old son Zane.

Instagram/Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone

"Just an elf on your shelf," the Clueless star wrote on Instagram. "Happy holidays!"

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose

No achy breaky hearts here as the singers celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple.

Instagram/Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox

The Friends alum joked that she's on "good terms" with Santa.

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes

As the country singer wrote on Instagram, "merry chrysler."

Instagram/Simone Biles

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

We're flipping out over the gymnast and football player's first Christmas as a married couple.

Instagram/Derek Hough

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Two weeks after she underwent emergency surgery, Hayley and the Dancing with the Stars judge husband celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple.

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder spent Christmas morning with kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 15, who she shares with ex Chris Martin.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham appeared with three of their four kids—Cruz BeckhamHarper Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham—and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham in a holiday pic the fashion designer shared Dec. 23.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

The Paris in Love star took her and husband Carter Reum's 13-month-old son Phoenix to Disneyland on Christmas Eve.

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Christmas proved to be good 4 the singer, who rang in the holiday with Guts-themed ornaments. 

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The daytime talk show co-hosts were feeling the "Big Nick Energy" on Christmas.

Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

"Merry Christmas & happy holidays from the Mikita - Ferguson household," the Modern Family star captioned this sweet photo with their kids Beckett, 3, and Sullivan, 13 months.

Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar winner showed off her dinner table setting, writing on Instagram, "Merry Christmas from my family to Yours."

Instagram/Frankie Grande

Ariana Grande & Frankie Grande

The brother-sister duo rang in Christmas with their mom Joan Grande.

Instagram/Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

No one else can feel the Christmas spirit for you—just ask the Hills couple and their sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 13 months.

Instagram/John Travolta

John Travolta

The Grease alum went skiing with his kids Benjamin, 12, and Ella, 22.

Instagram/John Stamos

John Stamos

"Merry Christmas everyone, and HAPPY HOLIDAYS!" the Full House actor captioned this family photo with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and 5-month-old son Billy. "Let's remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies not just in celebration, but in reaching out, in understanding and in caring for each other. Here's to going back to the beginning - to love, kindness, and compassion."

Instagram/Lily Collins

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell

The Emily in Paris star and her husband woke up on Christmas morning to isses from their dog. "Merry Christmas, everyone!" she wrote on Instagram. "From our lil family to yours."

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

They got the boy for Christmas! The singer and her fiancé snuggled with their newborn son Roman.

Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and the musician celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple in Australia.

Instagram/Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

The pregnant singer and her husband celebrated their "last Christmas as a family of 5" with their kids Vivianne, 9, Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, in matching PJs.

Instagram/Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin

It looks like the comedian made Santa's naughty list, captioning this photo from Jesse Tyler Ferguson's holiday bash: "Yes, I was THIS old gal at the kids Xmas party. I’M PROUD OF IT!!!" 

Instagram/Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and the Tokio Hotel rocker had Christmas at the beach.

photos
View More Photos From Holidays 2023: Celebs Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Trending Stories

1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Jail After 7 Years for Mom's Murder

2

Missing Pregnant Teen and Her Boyfriend Found Dead in San Antonio

3

Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

4

Are They on Top? Checking In With the Winners of ANTM Now

5

Travis Barker Gives Kids These $140,000 Gifts for Christmas