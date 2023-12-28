Halle Bailey Gets $500,000 of Christmas Gifts From Boyfriend DDG

Watch : Halle Bailey Thanks Fans For Respecting Her Body

Halle Bailey is the girl who has everything this holiday season after receiving several expensive gifts from her boyfriend DDG, who shared a glimpse into their lavish Christmas morning celebration on Snapchat.

In a series of posts on Dec. 25, DDG revealed he "spent $500,000 on Christmas," and showed off the high-end items he purchased for The Little Mermaid star.

In addition to a brand-new Hermès Birkin bag, Bailey was seen opening a box that contained a yellow gold Tiffany & Co. HardWear bracelet.

"I can't believe you got this," she gushed in the video as DDG placed the $12,700 piece of jewelry on her wrist. "This is the one we tried on [at the store] just to play and just to pretend."

But the rapper wasn't done spoiling his girlfriend just yet, also presenting Bailey with a pair of Balenciaga snow boots and pants. Then it was Bailey's turn to play Santa, gifting DDG—whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—a set of two-carat diamond stud earrings.