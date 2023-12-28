Halle Bailey Gets $500,000 of Christmas Gifts From Boyfriend DDG

Look at this stuff, isn't it neat?
Halle Bailey is the girl who has everything this holiday season after receiving several expensive gifts from her boyfriend DDG, who shared a glimpse into their lavish Christmas morning celebration on Snapchat.
In a series of posts on Dec. 25, DDG revealed he "spent $500,000 on Christmas," and showed off the high-end items he purchased for The Little Mermaid star.
In addition to a brand-new Hermès Birkin bag, Bailey was seen opening a box that contained a yellow gold Tiffany & Co. HardWear bracelet.
"I can't believe you got this," she gushed in the video as DDG placed the $12,700 piece of jewelry on her wrist. "This is the one we tried on [at the store] just to play and just to pretend."
But the rapper wasn't done spoiling his girlfriend just yet, also presenting Bailey with a pair of Balenciaga snow boots and pants. Then it was Bailey's turn to play Santa, gifting DDG—whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—a set of two-carat diamond stud earrings.
While he spent $500,000 on her various gifts, DDG noted in his Snapchat caption, "Nah $30,000 on one gift is crazy."
The duo's romance has been—what's the word?—going strong for more than a year after making it Instagram official in March 2022. And when Bailey was asked if she was "in love," the 23-year-old told Essence in August 2022, "Yeah. I would say that."
Bailey has a lot to celebrate this year as her latest film, The Color Purple, is dominating the box office and earning critical praise. The adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which in turn was inspired by Alice Walker's classic 1982 novel, set a holiday record with $18 million, marking the largest Christmas Day opening for a movie since 2009 and the second-biggest Christmas Day opening of all time.
"i had such a beautiful time on the making of this film and left this set feeling so inspired by the experience," Bailey captioned a Dec. 26 Instagram post about The Color Purple's release. "Let alone getting to write an original song for this film. I've learned so much and my heart is filled with such gratitude.. i hope you all enjoy the movie and have a beautiful holiday with the ones you love most !!"
