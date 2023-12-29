The 55 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought in 2023— K18, COSRX, Laneige, Bissell, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Life is short, buy the shoes.... makeup, skincare, clothes, home decor, and anything else in your Amazon cart. It is hard to remember my life before Amazon. The site has everything I could ever want and fast Prime Shipping. All I need is a higher shopping budget so I can get everything on my wish list. Of course, I'm not the only one who adores Amazon shopping. E! readers shopped a lot in 2023!
It was tough to resist indulging in viral haircare products, lazy home cleaning solutions, celeb-loved lip treatments, and skincare game-changers. Let's check out some of the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this year— organized by category for your convenience.
The Best Amazon Skincare— Mighty Patch, COSRX, Laneige & More
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
Even if you are consistent with your skincare routine, a pimple will pop up here and there. Always be prepared for those moments by keeping the Mighty Patch on hand. These hydrocolloid acne patches are true miracle workers. Just put on one of these stickers before you go to bed and you'll wake up to improved skin. You can also use them during the day, but I always end up applying them as an overnight treatment. The medical-grade hydrocolloid absorbs impurities from blemishes, reducing the size of pimples, and preventing you from picking at them, according to the brand.
These patches have 101,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're a celebrity favorite that has been recommended by Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, Vanessa Hudgens, TikTok sensation Alix Earle, The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe, The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson, and Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peace Out Skincare Retinol Face Stick
After way too much research, I took the plunge and tried the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick and went to bed, not sure what to expect after using the product one time. When I woke up and went to wash my face I was surprised by how smooth my skin looked already. It looked like I had a photo filter on and I couldn't believe it. My skin's texture was evened out, stubborn acne marks and breakouts had faded, my skin just felt so soft, and I kept using the product.
Peace Out describes the product as a "magical wrinkle eraser," but I just wasn't expecting an overall skin transformation at this level. My skin is significantly brighter and it's clear from breakouts. Even when I'm super tired at night, I make sure to swipe this retinol stick just purely out of anticipation of waking up to some good results. I have never been so excited to wake up every morning. Now, I look forward to seeing those results.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. I adore this lip balm. It treats my chapped lips and this one container lasts me a long time, even if you I use it multiple times a day. I buy it once a year and I'm set. I like the original Berry and there are a few other scents to choose from.
This cult favorite product has 29,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and lots of celebrity fans including Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
We all want radiant skin, right? The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer. If you are looking for a natural summer glow and plumped up skin, you need to try this one out. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen.
This lightweight essence has 50,700+ Amazon reviews and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's stamp of approval.
Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitts
Do you want soft, clear skin? Of course, you do. Perhaps, you want to prepare your skin for laser hair removal or waxing. Maybe you're in a struggle to remove self-tanner. If any of those scenarios are familiar to you, there's one answer: exfoliation. Sure, you may think you're exfoliating with a loofah or a scrub, but you can do so much better. Trust me on that.
In my personal experience, exfoliating mitts have been a total game-changer. Watching the dead skin fall off is a gross, yet satisfying experience. My skin feels so smooth after I shower, my lotions absorb quicker, and my self-tanner goes on much more evenly. The Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitt is the best one I've found and it's available for just $7. I'm not the only one who loves this one. It has 24,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who are just as obsessed.
CSM Dry Body Brush for Beautiful Skin
Dry brushing is an age-old technique used to exfoliate, promote lymphatic drainage, reduce cellulite, increase collagen production and help with digestion. This small, but mighty, brush can truly do it all!
Just start at your feet and brush in small, circular motions upwards towards the heart for a natural energy boost and glowing skin. Pro-Tip: Incorporate this ancient technique before showers and moisturize afterwards. The CSM Dry Brush that has 19,800+ 5-Star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out. I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 41,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 6 colorways to choose from.
The Best Amazon Makeup— Maybelline, Drunk Elephant, Essence & More
Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear No-Budge Liquid Lipcolor
Thankfully, I found the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. It's only $9 and it has incredible staying power of a matte lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. This customer-loved product has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. No one has time to continually apply lip gloss throughout the day. Kiss the gloss goodbye and just use the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. Yes, it's kiss-proof too.
Shake up this lipstick for about five seconds, then apply it as you normally would and let it dry. Amazon has 22 versatile shades to choose from. My personal favorite is Charmed, which is a universally flattering rosy brown. I also adore Wicked, which is a stunning red with blue undertones.
Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator
The Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love this product. It's lightweight, hydrating, and it delivers a soft semi-matte finish at a $5 price tag. Yep, that's right. You can get a top-rated, customer-loved tinted moisturizer for just $5.
You can wear this on its own for those days when you want some coverage, but don't have time to apply a full face of makeup. It also works as a great priming base layer under your foundation.
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum Drops
The coolest thing about these bronzing drops is that they makes every product from your routine even better without slowing you down. Instead of adding an extra step to your regimen and adding to your wait between applying products, you can mix these drops in with your favorite moisturizer, oils, and serums. I'm not just talking about the products you use on your face. Add this in with your body lotion to get an all-over glow. Shoppers gave this product 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
Get lip color that actually lasts without feeling heavy or drying out your lips. This unique formula delivers an emollient and silky finish that your lips will love. There are many gorgeous shades to choose from. The Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint has 18,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Essence Lash Princess Mascara
Get that falsie look without the annoyance of applying lash strips and try out the TikTok-famous Essence Lash Princess Mascara. The original formula has 242,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner recommended this mascara to E! shoppers.
The Best Amazon Hair Products— K18, L'Oreal Paris, Samnyte & More
Herstyler Straightening Comb For Hair
If you want to feel like a hairstyling pro when you get ready at home, there's an affordable find that will revamp your routine.
The Herstyler Straightening Comb is just $8 and it has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. If you're thinking "I already have a comb," stop right there because this is totally different. This Keratin comb gives you optimal control while you use a flat iron, delivering truly sleek results. Use this to hold your strands still and protects your hands from getting burned by your straightener. It's also great for hair prep to remove knots for tangle-free locks. The comb is travel-friendly and just what you need for an effective touch-up on the go.
Shoppers love this tool for taming frizz, speeding up the hairstyling process, and creating long-lasting styles with ease. It's an affordable game-changer that thousands of great reviews. See what the fuss is all about.
L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream Leave In Conditione
The L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream Leave In Conditioner has 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It repairs damage, detangle hairs, reduces breakage, and helps seal split ends, and protects against 450-degree heat according to the brand. Cruel Summer alum Olivia Holt recommended this to E! shoppers, sharing, "I love L'Oreal's No Haircut Cream. Helps with split ends and damaged hair. It has lots of vitamins and castor oil which is so good for your hair! I swear by it!"
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
If you have eight seconds, you can revive your hair with this. According to the brand, this product makes hair silky and shiny without weighing down your strands.
It has 31,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I don't usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn't take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would of thought this brand would work on my hair... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!!"
Rita Hazan Shine Gloss
If you want super shiny hair, this is what you need. This product was created by celebrity colorist Rita Hazan. Shampoo your hair, put this gloss on, massage it through your strands, and rinse it out.
K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment
I bought this TikTok-famous hair mask and I will never stop using it. This is a complete game-changer with 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The mask been recommended by Miranda Lambert and Delilah Belle Hamlin. It was also one of Google's most searched for gifts in 2023.
The K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask works on all hair types and textures. If you're concerned about damage, split ends and breakage, give this product a try. If your hair is totally fried from hair dye and bleach, this will bring it back to life, according to many TikTok videos.
The K18 Leave-In Hair Mask is so easy to use. Shampoo your hair as you normally would, but skip the conditioner. Then towel dry your hair until it's a bit damp. Then, put the product on and let it sit for 4 minutes. Do not rinse it out. Then you can comb and style as much as you would like. It doesn't get any easier than that. No need to sit around, waiting to wash out the hair mask.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 110,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Creme, Anti-Frizz Styling Cream
The John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème has been one of my favorite products since middle school. A little bit goes a long way. It tames flyaways, frizz, and it's great to seal in the ends of your hair.
This product has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have tried several other products for my hair, I like this one the best. It takes the frizzies away." Another advised, "If you have frizzy hair you need this. I have tried different products for my frizzy hair, some make your hard feel hard others make it look oily. This one leaves my hair feeling nice & takes away the frizzies. And it smells good!"
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner for Dry or Damaged Hair
I've been using this deep conditioner treatment once every other week for a few months. It detangles my hair and makes it incredibly soft and shiny. The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner has 40,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look, tame baby hairs, and address frizz. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 48,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has celebrity fans including Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams, and Summer House cast member Paige DeSorbo.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax. The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy).
This hair care essential has 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Plus, it has Alix Earle's approval.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler
This leave-in conditioner is great to reduce split ends, detangle, and hydrate hair. This popular product has 35,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Its the best product I've found for my damaged hair. I have tried everything and nothing really worked till I found this holy grail for my damaged hair. I usually never write a review but this product deserves it!"
The Best Amazon Wellness Products- Neck Fans, Teeth Whiteners, Mosquito Repellant Bracelets & More
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
If you want a fan, but you don't feel like holding one, this neck fan is just what you need. It comes in a handful of colors and it has 30,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cliganic 10 Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets
Of course, bug spray is an outdoor essential, but it may be easy to forget an application. This bracelet is great way to make sure you stay on top of bug bite prevention. According to the brand, these bracelets last for 10 days after being opened. This product has 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper shared, "LIFESAVER. Ok, I usually get eaten alive by mosquitoes…I went camping and bought these because I didn't want to be covered in bug spray. I didn't get a single bite all weekend. I kept it in my ankle, and so did my friend's daughter. I was literally standing at dinner one night watching those suckers swarm people…and I had not one single bite! I will 100% but again!"
Hismile v34 Colour Corrector, Purple Teeth Whitening, Tooth Stain Removal
The Hismile v34 Colour Corrector is a purple paste that cancels out the yellow undertones in your teeth, according to the brand. I've been using it for a few months and the results have given me an extra reason to smile. I'm not the only one who adores this product. It has 20,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brush your teeth as you normally would with your preferred toothpaste. Then, put the Hismile v34 Colour Corrector on a toothbrush and gently brush your teeth in circular moments for about two minutes before rinsing. It's an enjoyable, quick experience that doesn't irritate my teeth or enhance sensitivity issues.
The Best Amazon Accessories— Belt Bags, Earrings, Tote Bags & More
Dreuba Soft Faux Leather Tote
This is the perfect everyday tote bag. It is great for commuting, with enough room for my laptop, and it comes in 121+ colors. The Dreuba Soft Faux Leather Tote has 38,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set
This is just such an incredible deal for 6 pairs of earrings. The bundle has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it also comes in silver.
The Best Amazon Fashion— Jumpsuits, Bralettes, Sweaters & More
Happy Sailed Women's Casual Sleeveless Front Button Loose Jumpsuit
It doesn't get more comfortable than this flowy jumpsuit. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 4X. There are 43 solid colors and prints. Amazon shoppers left 4,400+ 5-star reviews for this jumpsuit.
Selizo Padded Bralettes for Women
This is such a great deal for 6 bralettes. They're super comfortable and they have removable padding. These sets have 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Womens Comfy Drawstring Casual Elastic Waist Pocketed Shorts
These shorts feel comfortable and look polished, which makes them a perfect choice whether you're dressing up or dressing down. There are a ton of colors to choose from and they have pockets. They're available in sizes ranging from small to 3X. Amazon shoppers left 5,800+ 5-star reviews.
Ekouaer Womens Silk Satin Tank Top
This top looks expensive, but it's such a good deal. There are 27 colorways with sizes from XS to 3X. Amazon shoppers love this silky top with 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kirundo Striped Contrast Color Sweater
Just throw on an oversized sweater and you will look put-together in an instant. This sweater comes in 16 colors and it has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety Cable Knit Long Cardigan
You need this cardigan in every color. There are 31, by the way. I have this in a few colors. It's super comfortable and it washes well without shrinking. Amazon shoppers gave this style 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SHAPERX Bodysuit
I couldn't zip up my jeans until I put this bodysuit on. I love the SHAPERX Bodysuit. It delivers a sleek contour without that giving me that "I can't wait to get home and take off this bodysuit" feeling that I'm way too familiar with. This bodysuit comes in nine colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. I'm warning you that you may be shocked when you get yours in the mail because it will look teeny tiny. I panicked when I opened the package, but it's actually just a super stretchy bodysuit.
It's so supportive that I don't even wear it with a bra, which is not something I ever do with a large chest. It has adjustable shoulder straps so you can relieve shoulder pressure. There's a hook and eye closure at the crotch, so you don't have to get naked in a bathroom stall. It has 16,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sunzel Flare Leggings
These are the perfect yoga pant/legging hybrid. They're next-level comfortable and supremely flattering with lots of stretch. There are 21 colors and 4 inseam lengths to choose from. The Sunzel Flare Leggings have 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cushionaire Hippy Genuine Suede Pull On Platform Boot + Memory Foam
Calling all It Girls, these shoes will become your-go to. They are warm, cozy, and cute. You'll get endless compliments any day you rock these platform boots, which even have memory foam for added comfort.
Amazon has this style in in 9 colorways. It has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Cleaning Products— Small Appliances, Jewelry Cleaners, Stain Removers & More
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 43,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Active Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets- 24 Pack
Your dishwasher cleans your dishes, but that doesn't mean you can neglect cleaning your dishwasher. These tablets penetrate grime, residue, and build-up. They remove stains, odor, and limescale. Just put one of these pods in an empty dishwasher and run a normal cycle. This pack will last a whole year.
The Active Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets have 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Must have item! I saw this product on TikTok. I will never want to be without. Bought both for dishwasher and washing machine - they now look brand new."
Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik
If you want your jewelry to sparkle like new, this $9 cleaning pen is a must-have. It has 40,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love how easy it is to use, praising it for removing years of dirt and grime.
This pen is quick and easy to use. Just twist and brush for your jewelry to sparkle like new.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Stain & Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
Rocco & Roxie's Stain & Odor Eliminator is "certified gentle and safe" to use on all carpets, and is also safe to use around children and pets. In addition to carpets, this will also clean hard floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers and pretty much "anywhere stains happen." The brand offers promises 100% satisfaction, so if you aren't happy with the results, the brand will give you a full refund. It's affordable, highly rated by Amazon reviewers, and their refund policy is really good. It's definitely worth a try!
This spray has 78,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Quick & Clean Keurig Cleaning Pods
If you can't remember the last time you cleaned your coffee machine, add these to your cart. The pods are so easy to use. Just brew a large cycle with the cleaner pod. Then another one with just water and you'll get rid of stains and residues. This product has 35,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
This cleaner has a strong spray and suction to to remove spots and stains from carpets and upholstery. You can get such a deep clean when you use this compact device, which has 50,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams shared this pick with E! shoppers.
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner
Don't spend your day scrubbing your shower. Instead spray this all over your shower once a week. Leave it on for 8-12 hours and then run the water. This spray gets rid of soap scum and build up without the need for scraping or scrubbing. Another nice thing about Wet & Forget is that it doesn't smell like bleach or other harsh cleaning products. It just has a refreshing, light vanilla scent. This product has 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Home Products— Mattress Toppers, Can Openers, Cooling Blankets & More
Texartist Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
If you can't go to sleep when it's too hot, you need this cooling mattress topper for your bed. It comes in eight sizes and it has 19,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Everlasting Comfort Cooling Blanket for Hot Sleepers
If you're always hot, but you love the comfort of sleeping with a blanket, you need to check this out. This cooling blanket reduces your body temperature up to 10 degrees in just 5 minutes, the brand claims. It's available in four colors and it has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
Save some time and use this electric can opener. All you need to do is push a button. It's just that simple. It comes in a few colors and it has 63,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Travel Products— Packing Cubes, Clothes Steamers, Seat Hooks & More
Bagail Packing Cubes (8 Pieces)
This set comes with a underwear bag, sock bag, cosmetic bag, shoe bag, medium packing cube, large packing cube, xl packing cube, and drawstring bag. It has 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 14 colorways. These have been recommended by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, TikTok queen Alix Earle, and Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers.
Hilife Travel Steamer for Clothes
You can have on your favorite outfit in the world, but it just doesn't look the same with wrinkles, fold marks, and uneven creases. You can make your ensemble look as smooth and polished as possible with a high-quality steamer. The Hilife Steamer is extremely easy to use with just one push of a button. It has a nine-foot power cord and it's lightweight enough to pack in a suitcase or bring in your work bag. Plus, it doesn't take up a ton of storage space at home or in your suitcase. It can provide continuous steam for up to 15 minutes, which is more than enough time to get the wrinkles out of multiple garments. This product has 70,000+ 5-star reviews and it's a total game-changer for your clothes, linens, curtains, and more.
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack
These headrest hooks will keep the contents of your bag from spilling out everywhere when you're in a car, train, plane, or bus. It's also great for kids to hang their backpacks, so there's enough space for everyone to fit comfortably in the car. You can choose from 10 colors. These hooks have 40,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
