These 12 Christmas Decor Storage Solutions Will Just Make Your Life Easier

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy New Year's Eve! We're so proud of you for making it through 2023, and we can't tell you how excited we are for everything the new year will bring us, from new fashion and celeb-inspired shopping to just spending our time with you. Technically, we've still got a few months of winter to go, but the holidays are starting to wrap up, which means it's time for the dreaded task of taking down our holiday decor. As much as we're all for leaving the Christmas lights up 'til January, inevitably at one point or another, we'll have to muster up the courage to face the behemoth task of taking everything down and stashing it all away until the next holly jolly season comes back around.
If you're not looking forward to this process as much as we aren't, we've got you covered. We're always looking for problem-solving finds to make every facet of our lives easier; lo and behold, Amazon has all the answers for our Christmas decor-related problems. We found the best storage solutions for Christmas lights, ornaments, trees, wreaths, figurines, wrapping paper & more to make the process of organizing and storing all your decor easy as pie, so you can enjoy the remainder of the holidays stress-free.
Let's get right into it, and happy New Year!
Zober Christmas Wreath Storage Container - Pack of 2
These wreath storage bags come in five patterns/colors and three size options, and they're crafted from 600D Oxford fabric that's lightweight and durable. Each bag is equipped with stitch-reinforced handles on both sides for easy transportation, along with dual zippers and a card slot for clear labeling.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I really like these wreath bags. They're well made and affordable. I have double front doors, so every season I'm changing out the door decor. Other bags I've tried are too big and bulky. These ones fit my wreaths nicely and take up less space."
Elf Stor Bag for Christmas Tree Storage
If you opted for an artificial tree this year as a holiday decor investment, make sure it lasts for years by storing it in this Christmas tree bag. Made of strong, durable & tear-resistant material, the bag is designed to protect your tree against dust, insects, and moisture year-round. Additionally, the bag measures 48 inches long, and according to the brand, it can store up to a 7.5-foot artificial tree once it's broken down into sections.
One Amazon shopper raved, "These bags are terrific for Christmas tree storage. Our tree came in a large carton that was heavy and unwieldy as we tried to maneuver it up and down the attic stairs each year. Our solution was to buy several of these bags and divide the tree sections among them. For several years, we used two, but this year we added the third bag just to cut down further on the weight of the heaviest bag. The bags are strong. Our tree even survived two moves just in the bag. We like that the bags have carry handles and handles on the end to help make them easier to move them in any direction."
Holdin' Storage Christmas Ornament Storage Container with Dividers
If you're taking down your Christmas tree, you're going to need a place to store all of your gorgeous ornaments. This ornament storage container, available in four color schemes & three storage capacities, comes with cardboard dividers that can be easily assembled to fit your storage needs. Whether you've got big, small, or oddly shaped ornaments, this storage container will keep your decorations from bumping into each other or gathering dust dirt, and light. THe box collapses flat when not in use, and it includes a clear identification card slot in the front so you can label & organize your orgnaments with ease.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience,"I've had this for a year and it's kept my most precious ornaments safe. Thought the cardboard pieces were cheap but they've made sizing super easy for different ornaments, big and small."
Holdin' Storage Premium Christmas Light Storage Bag
Save yourself from dealing with a monster made of tangled Christmas lights next holiday season by neatly storing your lights in this genius Christmas lights storage bag. Made from 600D heavy-duty Oxford fabric, the bag includes three reels for winding your lights for quick & easy storage, with each spool storing up to 150 feet of wire (or 125 feet of mini lights, 150 feet of extension cords, or 75 feet of C7 type lights). It also includes a Versa clamp that attaches to your ladder or rain gutter for seamless installation.
As one Amazon shopper described, "Dad approved, kid price friendly. I really want everyone reading this to know these reels hold way more than I would have thought and I lost a bet. This is my second year using them and I have already bought more after I found out how they made the Christmas nightmare so much better. My kids like rolling and unrolling so I at least have that help going for me."
Bayco KW-110 Cord Reel
If you're looking for a more simple, tried-and-true solution for dealing with your Christmas lights, this Bayco cord reel has 11,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon and is one of the fastest ways to organize your extension cords and lights. The hand slide mechanism and swivel handle make it quick & easy to wind and unwind your cords, and it even has a built-in stand to help keep the storage reel upright.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "Got them to use for Christmas lights, so much better than what the lights come on! It was so easy and now they won't be a mess come next time I use them! Will be buying more as I have lots of lights!"
Wrap-It Storage Heavy Duty Storage Straps - Pack of 6 (Assorted)
Secure your cords and prevent them from getting loose and messy throughout the year with these durable storage straps. They're made from weatherproof polypropylene and rust-resistant stainless steel grommet, and they can hold up to 50 pounds, according to the brand. They're super versatile as well, as you can use these for Christmas lights, electricla equipment, tool cords, hoses, and more.
According to one Amazon shopper, "Like many after Christmas I have a lot of long, outdoor cords to deal with. This year I promised myself I'd get those dang cords organized. These are easy to use and the large grommet makes it easy to get all those cords (eight in my case) bundled up and slung onto peg board. Instead of only a couple of cords I could get four on a peg. I could have gotten away with a smaller strap but I'm completely happy with these larger ones. I'll be buying another set and trying them on the lights!"
Zober Premium Wrap Organizer
Now that you've gotten through the hurdle of wrapping all those Christmas presents, the time has come to deal with the mess of all that gift wrapping paper. This compact Zober organizer with 18,100+ five-star Amazon reviews is the ultimate solution for Christmas wrap paper storage, accessories, and supplies. It incudes two clear vinyl pockets for bows, labels, tape, scissors & more, along with multiple interior pockets for further organization and a spacious compartment for all your wrapping paper.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "This thing is AMAZING! It feels really surprisingly sturdy, it's got a divider that you can place a few different ways depending on how you want things set up and it has clip straps to keep all the rolls tight against the back of the organizer! The bigger clear pocket on the lid is the exact size of my tissue paper, it fits perfectly. Everything I have fits exactly in there, the long and the short rolls of wrapping paper, my gift tags, tissue paper, even tape. I don't know how I lived without this thing! And I'm so glad I bought this one and not one of the flimsy ones. The sturdiness is one of the key parts that makes it amazing! Definitely recommend!"
Zober Christmas Figurine Storage Box with Zippered Closure
Keep your delicate Christmaas figurines safe with this Zober storage box, which can store up to eight figures and comes with cardboard dividers to help keep your decorations safe from scratches & shattering. The organizer is made from breathable material to protect your figurines from moisture, and the cover zips closed to protect them from dust or grime gets in. Both ends of the organizer also have sturdy handgrips for lifting and dragging ease, along with longer handles on the sides.
One Amazon shopper explained, "Have a collection of vintage Santa's and was always looking for something to store them in. Found this and it's perfect. They're all in one place and all I have to do is grab the handle and carry them upstairs next year. Love things that help you get organized."
Storagelab China Storage Containers
If you brought out the good china for the holdiays, keep them safe until your next special occasion with this storage container set. The hard shell exterior shields against impacts, while the quilted interior with felt plate dividers gently hugs each piece to prevent scratches, chips, or cracks. You can get these containers in cream or gray and in multiple assortments. This particular set includes five storage containers of varying case sizes that can accommodate a range of plates & dishes, wine glasses, mugs, tumblers, and more.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I needed something safe to store my good china in and these are absolutely perfect. I wasn't sure about this purchase because a previous review said they were flexible. But I took a chance and I am glad I did. I pushed into the sides and down on them and they did not bend for me. They are sturdy. I actually needed more of these because I have an 18 piece China set with some extra pieces so I purchased 2 more sets. I wished there was an option to buy individual pieces but I will definitely find a use for the ones I don't need for my china."
Woiworco Large Bamboo Wooden Storage Box with Hinged Lid
If you're looking for a catch-all storage box, whether that be for presents, gift wrapping supplies, keepsakes & more, this gorgeous bamboo wooden storage box is the solution for your needs. It's designed with a magnetic lid that can open up to 180°, and the smooth, unfinished surface is aesthetic enough to keep as is or perfect for painting, decorating, or engraving on.
One Amazon shopper described, "Pleased with the product and was a bit skeptical when I placed the order but pleasantly surprised at the quality of the assembly and the fit of the hinges and front clasps that I found were all firmly attached with a precise fit. Box has a pleasant and light unfinished pine wood smell that was (sadly) gone after a couple of hours."
Anchor Hocking 2 Gallon Heritage Hill Glass Jar with Lid
Do Christmas cookies count as holiday decor? In this case, we say yes. If you've got some leftover cookies that Santa didn't take with him, this vintage-style glass jar is great for storing and displaying your cookies until they're all eaten. It's made of durable, crystal-clear glass that's dishwasher-safe, and it's also great for storing sugar, flour, and other kitchen staples.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "Perfect to fill with something for a Christmas gift. I filled one with cookie mixes, one with spices I jars, and used one in my own bathroom for makeup. Love it!"
Rubbermaid Roughneck Storage Totes
Finally, if you're looking for a versatile storage solution that's durable and built to last, these Rubbermaid storage containers are the way to go. Ideal for storign large and bulky items, these storage totes are equipped with a stay-tight lid that protects contents from moisture and dust. They're also built to stack on top of each other without cracking or buckling, and they have built-in handles for easy carriage.
According to one Amazon shopper, "These were perfect storage containers for my needs. I bought them to store my Christmas ornaments in and other items that I'm keeping in an outdoor storage closet. These were the perfect choice because of their size and seal to keep out bugs, dust, and dirt. I highly recommend."
If you're looking to shop more essential Amazon finds, we've got you. Our shopping editor placed 203 Amazon orders this year, and she rounded up the 39 best, underrated products you should know about!