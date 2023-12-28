TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Addresses Claim She Lost 30 Lbs. on Ozempic

Watch : Every Real Housewife Who Has Weighed in on Ozempic

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

Mikayla Nogueira is not concealing the truth about her weight loss.

The beauty influencer shared that she has lost 30 lbs. while recovering from a binge eating disorder over the last six months. However, Mikayla set the record straight on how she made the changes to her body after one social media user commented, "LMAOOO SHES ON OZEMPIC."

"If you're on Ozempic or any of those weight loss medications or drugs, that's fine," she began in a Dec. 27 TikTok video. "I'm not going to judge you for your personal choices."

But you won't find the 25-year-old taking the injectable type 2 diabetes medication, which some celebrities have been using for weight loss. Instead, her transformation is from making what she described as better food choices and better life choices.

"When you go through recovery and stop binging, sometimes you lose weight with that," Mikayla explained. "To just put in all that work for months to recover for something that has literally nearly taken your life away multiple times, to just be hit with ‘Laughing my ass off, she's on Ozempic,' it just like sucks."