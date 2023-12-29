Put Your Gift Card to Good Use at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale That Includes up to 70% off SKIMS & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Christmas has come and gone, and long-awaited presents have been opened. Gift cards tend to get a bad rep as presents, but we here at E! Insider firmly disagree. In fact, we'd argue the opposite, because gift cards allow you the freedom to really personalize & choose your gift. Not to mention, some of the most popular brands tend to have their end-of-season sale in the sweet spot right after Christmas and before the new year. From Anthropologie's extra 40% off sale and Free People's extra 50% off sale to Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale and lululemon's End-of-Year scores, right now is the perfect time to blow your gift cards.
If you received a Nordstrom gift card, you're in luck, because the retailer is currently having it's Half-Yearly Sale, and the deals are good. From 50% off the internet-loved SKIMS dress & 57% off a stylish Kate Spade tote to 60% off a cozy Free People sweater & 70% off a charming Reformation skirt, these are deals you're not going to want to miss out on. Seriously. Not to mention, these top-rated items are going fast, so you're definitely going to want to get a move on.
These deals are the perfect way to end the year and start 2024 on the right foot, so let's dive right in before they're all sold out!
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
Chances are, you've heard about or seen this SKIMS slipdress on social media; it's beloved for how flattering and comfy it is, and it's 100% worth the hype. If you've been eyeing the dress, now is the perfect time to take the leap, considering it's 50% off. The dress features a flattering scoop neck and adjustable straps, so you can find the perfect fit with this perfect dress.
Fjällräven Kånken Water Resistant Backpack
This classic Fjällräven Kånken bag has amassed a strongly devoted following over the years, not just because of how aesthetically pleasing it is but also because of its ergonomic design. The backpack is on sale right now for 30% off in an array of colors, and it's crafted from durable, water-resistant fabric and features a stylish, contemporary silhouette. It's also decked out with exterior zip and slip pockets, enough space to fit most 13-inch laptops, and a foam insert for cushioning that can be removed (& used as an on-the-go seat pad).
Barefoot Dreams® CozyChic™ Teddy Hoodie
If you're looking to embody the cozy-chic aesthetic for the rest of winter, Barefoot Dreams is the way to go. This ultra-plush teddy hoodie is made from the brand's signature high-pile CozyChic yarns, and it's designed with a drawstring hood & ribbed hem that's oh-so-flattering. We're in love.
Tom Ford Soleil Sheer Highlighting Duo
Use this Tom Ford highlighting duo on your cheeks, eyes, and face to achieve glowing skin no matter the season. The shimmering rose and yellow gold shades are inspired by the sunrise and sunset and can be used together or alone for seamless, easily blendable color. Apply it wet for a soft veil of color or dry for a vibrant pop of radiance.
Steve Madden Annya Knee High Boot
If your fashion goal is stompin' & struttin' your way around town in style, these Steve Madden leather boots 100% understood the assignment. They're designed with a slender square toe and demi block heel, along with a knee-high silhouette that complements your chic wardrobe.
Free People Luna High-Low Sweater
Chunky sweaters are a keystone of winter fashion, and this Free People sweater is cozy perfection. Made from wool-blend fabric, this pullover sweater features a drop-shoulder, relaxed silhouette that's both comfortable and flattering.
Kate Spade New York Sam Icon Embellished Sequin Gingham Tote
Channel your inner Cher Horowitz with this stylish Kate Spade tote. The classic gingham pattern is adorned with decorative sequins for an elevated look, and the bag itself features a structured silhouette and spaciuos interior that's perfect for holding all your daily essentials.
Reformation Elle Floral Asymmetric Hem Skirt
Get a head start on building your spring wardrobe with this oh-so-charming floral skirt. Designed with a fluttery asymmetric hem and side slit, the skirt is topped off with a tiny bow and dainty scalloped trim that makes us want to have a cute picnic ASAP.
BaubleBar Bar Link Necklace
Upgrade your jewelry collection with this essential bar link necklace that will add an element of polished style to your everyday look. The boxy necklace measures 13 inches in length, and it comes with a 2-inch extender so you can adjust it to your needs depending on what the 'fit calls for.
Roxy Wind Swept Quilted Zip-Up Hooded Jacket
We adore this Roxy puffer jacket that's light as a feather but will keep you cozy even on the chilliest of days, making it the perfect winter wardrobe essential. It's style with box quilting and a roomy hood, and it's lined with polyamide fill that will keep you warm without weighing you down.
Kikkerland Design Lloyd the Llama Planter
Do you need a llama planter in your life? Maybe not. But will your life become undoubtedly better with a llama planter? 100%. Look at how cute this one is, with it's little ears and legs! Plus, it's made from high-quality ceramic, so you know this little buddy is built to last & look cute for years to come.
Calvin Klein Broma Bootie
Elevate your OOTD with these contemporary-chic Calvin Klein booties, which are available in four stylish colors (black, dark brown, dark natural [pictured], off white). It's made from smooth leather and finished with a sophisticated block heel & square toe that complement your look.
Edikted Breanna Wide Leg Sweatpants
Cozy up in style in these cotton-blend sweatpants, featuring a waist tie and designed with a trendy wide leg silhouette. The olive color is perfect for colder weather 'fits; top the look off with a crop tee and/or hoodie for a casual-chic look.
Homesick Love Letters Candle
Can you feel the love tonight? You'll be able to smell it, at least, with this natural soy-wax candle that's inspired by sweet mementos and cherished polaroids, according to the brand. The hand-poured candle includes top notes of rose petals & jasmie, middle notes of sandalwood & peony, and base notes of lemon & red plum. TBH, it'd also make for a wonderful Valentine's Day gift, if you want to start planning ahead.
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
These fan-fave Alo leggings are as practical as they are cute, featuring chafe-preventing flatlock seams and made from double-knit Airlift fabric that is moisture-wicking and feels like second skin. Working out will feel effortless, and you'll look cute doing it — it's a win-win situation.
Viking 11-inch Square Cast Iron Grill Pan
If you're looking to take your cooking game to the next level in the new year, this preseasoned cast iron pan is a solid place to start. The raised ridges produce distinctive grill marks and keep your food above juices and fats while cooking, so you can enjoy grilled perfection each and every time. According to the brand, this pan is also compatible with all cooktops, including induction and grills, and is oven-safe to 480° F.
