Make the Most of Your Lululemon Gift Card with these End-of-Year Scores, from $29 Tops to $19 Bags & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you were lucky enough to receive a coveted lululemon gift card for the holidays, you're in the right place. If you're looking to shop the best finds in lululemon's End-of-Year Scores to finish off 2023 on a great note, you're in the right place. If you're looking to get a head start on your fitness-related New Year's resolutions, you're in the right place. Welcome, bestie.
As forever fans of all things lululemon, we've been doing a bit of shopping on our own part, meaning we've gone through each and every page of lululemon's End-of-Year Scores to find the best items to blow our gift cards and year-end budgets on. We're happy to report that our search yielded great results, and of course, we're here to share our findings with you. From a $58 chic ear warmer for just $19 to a $148 cozy alpaca wool-blend sweater for $69 and a $58 essential tee for $29, we picked out the best of the best of lululemon for you, because you deserve nothing less.
But with that said, you'll have to hurry, because these must-have items are going fast, and these year-end scores won't be here forever. So, before the clock rings in the new year, let's get shopping!
lululemon Textured Fleece Collared Jacket
Treat yourself to this plush collared jacket, styled in the silhouette of a classic motorcycle jacket in a super soft, textured fleece. It's made with a relaxed fit that falls perfectly around the waistband, and it even comes with hand pockets & a hidden phone sleeve.
lululemon Lightweight Gym Sack 13L
Whether you're planning to hit the gym starting in the new year or looking for an everyday, on-the-go essential bag, this lighweight drawstring bag is perfect for your needs. Made from water-repellent fabric that's made to hold all your gear without weighing you down, the bag features an exteriored zippered pocket and interior pocket for securing all your valuables.
lululemon Wunder Puff Long Jacket
Bundle up with this Wunder Puff Long Jacket that's designed to keep you feeling cozy and looking fly. The cinchable waist lets you customize the shape of the jacket, which features a relaxed, long fit that falls to your calves. You can size up for a roomier, layered fit or size down for a slimmer fit.
lululemon Women's Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Beanie
Beanies are a cold weather essential, and this knit one is the ultimate blend of soft and cozy. The beanie is lined with textured fleece fabric that's delighfully soft on your skin, and the cotton-blend yarn is smooth and breathable.
lululemon Scuba High-Rise Short 5-inch
These sporty-chic shorts are a versatile wardrobe essential you'll be reaching for regularly. They feature a relaxed fit that's roomy through the glutes and thighs, and they're made from naturally breathable, cotton-blend fleece fabric. In other words, they're perfect.
lululemon Hold Tight Cropped T-Shirt
If you're looking to elevate your basics, this everyday cropped tee has just the right amount of softness, stretch, and snugness for all your wardrobe needs. It's made from lightweight fabric that contours to your body and feels like second skin, and it cuts above your waist for a length that's great for pairing with high-rise pants.
lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag 20L
From weekend picnics to weekday grocery runs and office commutes, this roomy canvas tote is designed to handle it all. It's made from water-repellent, cotton canvas fabric, and it's equipped with plenty of interior and exterior pockets to keep your things organized and secure.
lululemon lab Women's Breathable Wool-Blend Running Top
This running top will have you feeling like Goldilocks during your workouts — never running too cold or too hot, but juuust right. It's made from naturally breathable merino wool-blend fabric that will help you maintain your core temperature, and it even has hidden thumbholes to help keep your sleeves down and hands warm.
lululemon Women's Ombre Knit Textured Ear Warmer
Keep your head warm in style with this textured ear warmer that mixes ultra-soft yarns with a classic merino wool-blend knit. It's shaped to keep your ears fully covered, so you can stay moving without unecessary distractions.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Mini-Flared Pant Regular
Made from the brand's signature Nulu™ fabric, these mini-flared Align™ pants are buttery soft, sweat-wicking, stretchy & breathable. It's designed with a high-rise, full-length fit with a subtle flare out from the knee to hem, and it includes a back drop-in pocket for your small essentials.
lululemon The Reversible Mat 5mm
Find your zen with this natural rubber mat, which features a grippy top layer that helps support your balance. The mat is also equipped with an antimicrobial additive that helps prevent mold and mildew on the mat, along with a top layer that absorbs moisture so you don't slip during yuor workouts. From yoga & pilates to stretching and more, this mat has you covered.
lululemon Alpaca Wool-Blend V-Neck Sweater
Elevate your look without sacrificing comfort in this thick, cozy V-neck sweater. The roomy silhouette is perfect for layering, and the lightweight alpaca & merino wool-blend fabrics are unbelievably soft to the touch.
lululemon Fast and Free Running Armband
Hit the ground running with this low-profile, lightweight armband. It features a touchscreen-friendly power mesh pocket that keeps your phone safe and snug on your arm, as well as an adjustable armband with a double hook closure for a customized fit and reflective details for added visibility.
lululemon Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe
Make the most of every sweat sesh with these Strongfeel training shoes, which are designed to provide stable support, power, and stability. The lightweight upper holds you securely while jumping, lifting & more, while the low-profile cushioning and multidirectional traction give you a reliable platform during your workout.
lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Pant Regular
Now, I know these Dance Studio pants aren't part of the End-of-Year Scores, but I just had to include them in this roundup because they're truly worth spending your gift card on. I've had my eye on these pants for about three years, watching them sell out time & time again, and this year, I finally jumped the gun. I have absolutely no regrets — I wear these pants regularly, and I love how they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. They're light, breathable, comfy, and genuinely so flattering. I especially love the thick waistband that helps contour your belly instead of digging into it, so they work as both standing pants & sitting pants (iykyk).
