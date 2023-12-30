Make the Most of Your Lululemon Gift Card with these End-of-Year Scores, from $29 Tops to $19 Bags & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you were lucky enough to receive a coveted lululemon gift card for the holidays, you're in the right place. If you're looking to shop the best finds in lululemon's End-of-Year Scores to finish off 2023 on a great note, you're in the right place. If you're looking to get a head start on your fitness-related New Year's resolutions, you're in the right place. Welcome, bestie.

As forever fans of all things lululemon, we've been doing a bit of shopping on our own part, meaning we've gone through each and every page of lululemon's End-of-Year Scores to find the best items to blow our gift cards and year-end budgets on. We're happy to report that our search yielded great results, and of course, we're here to share our findings with you. From a $58 chic ear warmer for just $19 to a $148 cozy alpaca wool-blend sweater for $69 and a $58 essential tee for $29, we picked out the best of the best of lululemon for you, because you deserve nothing less.

But with that said, you'll have to hurry, because these must-have items are going fast, and these year-end scores won't be here forever. So, before the clock rings in the new year, let's get shopping!