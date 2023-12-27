Travis Barker Gives Kids Alabama and Landon These $140,000 Gifts for Christmas

Travis Barker treated daughter Alabama and son Landon to new cars for Christmas, giving them each a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon worth about $140,000.

Travis Barker's kids are riding into the New Year in style.

The Blink-182 drummer gifted his children quite the luxurious Christmas gifts, presenting Alabama Barker, 18, and Landon Barker, 20, their own matching Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons for the winter holiday. 

"I LOVE YOU!!" Alabama wrote on her Instagram Story while showing off the sleek black cars, which start at $140,000 for the 2024 model. She gasped in the clip, "What the f--k!"

Alabama also found another eye-popping gift under the tree: a white Hermes Birkin bag with silver hardware, which can sell for over $30,000.

"Your girl got her first birkin," the influencer captioned a shot of her new accessory. 

But it wasn't just Landon and Alabama who were showered with presents for Christmas, as Travis and wife Kourtney Kardashian also rang in their baby boy Rocky's first Yuletide.

The couple revealed that Rocky received a white play tent filled with toys, including a Disney-themed popcorn play cart with wooden soft pretzels and cupcakes decorated like Mickey Mouse. 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Their one-month-old also got a Manhattan Toy musical llama, which includes maracas, a xylophone and drumsticks to help him learn motor skills and develop his musical skills. Not to mention, he'll be getting cuddles from his stuffed dinosaur, sloth and cow plushies.

Instagram

As for Kourtney, she celebrated the holiday at her family's annual Christmas Eve bash, rocking a black furry coat over a dark outfit and tights to the glamorous event.

"When not much in the closet fits yet," the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram, "and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN

Blink and you'll miss these luxe photos of the Kardashian-Jenners' family Christmas.

Instagram

First Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showered their newborn son Rocky on Christmas.

Instagram

Disney Magic

The couple gifted Rocky a Disney-inspired snacks and popcorn play set featuring Mickey-shaped wooden treats, plus stuffed animals and a musical llama.

Instagram

New Wheels

Travis gifted daughter Alabama Barker and son Landon Barker new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons worth about $150,000.

Instagram

Major Accessory 

Alabama also received her first Hermes Birkin bag on Christmas morning.

Instagram

All Dressed Up

Kendall Jenner got into the festive spirit with a fur-trimmed black gown.

Instagram

Golden Girls

Kylie Jenner twinned with daughter Stormi Webster in respective golden Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana gowns.

Instagram

Sliving in Sleds

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton went sledding on Christmas Eve.

Instagram

Special Performance

Babyface, Tank and Wanya Morris performed at the family's Christmas Eve party.

Instagram

Gingerbread Joy

The party's candy bar was nestled inside a life-size gingerbread house.

Instagram

Keeping Up With Elf Mischief

Elf on the Shelf took over Kim's massive bathtub to go for a chocolate bath.

TikTok

North Pole Fashion

North West jammed out to "Last Christmas" in a TikTok video while sporting a buff Santa sweater reading, "Welcome to the North Swole."

Instagram

Merry and Bright

Kylie shared the season's greetings with this tree decked out in tinsel and lights.

Instagram

Rise and Shine

Kim invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish into her home to play seasonal songs. "It's December!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So that means @Philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic."

Instagram

Merry Mariah Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenners took their kids to see Mariah Carey's festive concert in November to get in the Christmas spirit.

Instagram

First Concert

"The Queen of Christmas!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Instagram

Twinning Moment

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, kept bundled up in matching leopard print coats at the musical event.

Instagram

Baby Rocky's First Gingerbread House

Kourtney's husband Travis showed the family's 2023 gingerbread house, bearing the names of their baby boy Rocky as well as his siblings Alabama, Landon, Atiana, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Instagram

Cousin Love

Dream cuddled with her cousins True and Tatum in a Dec. 6 Instagram photo. 

Instagram

Snowy Siblings

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned the photo. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram

Christmas Cozies

The cousins shared a hug in their Zip N’ Bear PJs.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

Kourtney shared a glimmering photo of her Christmas tree.

Instagram

Nightmare Before Christmas

Travis proved he's into the spooky Santa decor with this snap.

Instagram

Decking the Halls

Kim gave a look inside her "happy place" during the holidays.

