Travis Barker Gives Kids Alabama and Landon These $140,000 Gifts for Christmas

Travis Barker's kids are riding into the New Year in style.

The Blink-182 drummer gifted his children quite the luxurious Christmas gifts, presenting Alabama Barker, 18, and Landon Barker, 20, their own matching Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons for the winter holiday.

"I LOVE YOU!!" Alabama wrote on her Instagram Story while showing off the sleek black cars, which start at $140,000 for the 2024 model. She gasped in the clip, "What the f--k!"

Alabama also found another eye-popping gift under the tree: a white Hermes Birkin bag with silver hardware, which can sell for over $30,000.

"Your girl got her first birkin," the influencer captioned a shot of her new accessory.

But it wasn't just Landon and Alabama who were showered with presents for Christmas, as Travis and wife Kourtney Kardashian also rang in their baby boy Rocky's first Yuletide.

The couple revealed that Rocky received a white play tent filled with toys, including a Disney-themed popcorn play cart with wooden soft pretzels and cupcakes decorated like Mickey Mouse.