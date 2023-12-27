Teddi Mellencamp Gets Shoulder Skin Cut Out in Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Melanoma Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp is on the mend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared that she underwent another surgery while battling melanoma. After her five-week immunotherapy program was unsuccessful, Mellencamp went through wide excision for melanoma and soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement.

"Basically they cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back," she shared on Instagram Dec. 27. "But the pain and discomfort are all worth it."

Noting the operation went well, the 42-year-old continued, "The outpouring of love and prayers in the comments and DMs has left me speechless (which is tough). I wish I could respond to everyone but please know I am forever grateful."

She ended with a plea to fans to get their skin checked for cancer, adding, "I promise you do not want to go through this."

Mellencamp shared her diagnosis with stage two melanoma in October 2022 after doctors found an abnormal spot. Later that month, she had melanomas and her lymph nodes removed in surgery.