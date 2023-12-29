These End of Year Sales Are the Perfect Way To Ring in 2024: Nordstrom, Lululemon, Kate Spade

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With 2024 just around the corner, you can give yourself a pat on the back because we've (almost) officially made it through another year. That means it's time to do some reflection, manifestation, organization...and to shop some of the major end of year sales that are happening right now. Consider it the cherry on top of another year 'round the sun. It also happens to be the perfect time to buy whatever it is you'll need to help accomplish your 2024 goals.
Maybe you want to stock up on some activewear to inspire you to workout more, perhaps you want to refresh your home with some chic new home finds, or you might want to get into cooking home meals and are looking for some aesthetically pleasing cookware that will make you excited to try out new recipes. Whatever it is you're trying to accomplish in 2024, these sales will help inspire you and help you save a bunch of cash. So go ahead and celebrate the end of 2023 with these amazing end of year sales that are simply too good to pass up.
Abercrombie: Enjoy up to 40% off select styles and an extra 15% off almost everything.
Anthropologie: Get an extra 30% off sale styles plus 30% off home goods including bedding, rugs, and more.
Athleta: Score big on activewear during their semi-annual sale with up to 60% off.
BaubleBar: Get up to 80% off trendy jewelry during their end of year sale.
Coach Outlet: Find 70% off the chicest bags, like this $188 sequin one for $56.
Cosabella: Find 50% off the comfiest bras, underwear, and lingerie.
Everlane: Shop up to 70% off classic pieces.
Fenty Beauty: Get 40% off select products, including gift sets, skincare, and makeup.
First Aid Beauty: Shop their winter clearance sale for up to 50% off.
Forever 21: Get 30% off sitewide plus up to 70% off sale styles.
Gymshark: Get 50% off tons of activewear plus an extra 40% off sale items when you use the code WINTER40.
J. Crew Factory: Get 60% off everything, including an extra 60% off sale styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Enjoy 70% off everything plus an extra 30% off sale styles when you use the code EXTRA30.
Kate Spade: Take an extra 50% off new sale styles by using the code SAVEMORE for a total of 70% off your purchase.
Lulu's: Use the code SEEYA for an extra 40% off sale items, with deals starting at $9.
Lululemon: Shop their end of year scores for deal on hundreds of beloved activewear pieces.
Nordstrom: Shop their half yearly sale for up to 50% off your favorite brands like Skims, Nike, and UGG.
Old Navy: Find 60% off winter essentials and 70% off clearance items, with deals starting at just $2.99.
Our Place: Shop their holiday sale for up to 46% off the most aesthetic kitchenware.
Peace Out: Save 35% on products sitewide, including their fan-favorite pimple patches.
Peter Thomas Roth: Use the code EOYDEAL to get up to 50% off, including on their TikTok viral Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener.
Sephora: Beauty Insiders can score an extra 20% off sale items from brands like Rare Beauty, Too Faced, and Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Tarte: Enjoy up to 70% off their most popular products when you use the code EXTRA20.
Tory Burch: Shop their semi-annual sale for an extra 25% off sale styles, like this $359 hand bag for $195.
Urban Outfitters: Get 50% off winter styles and an extra 40% off sale styles.
Victoria's Secret: Get up to 60% off storewide during their semi-annual sale, where you can score bras starting at $14.99, panties from $3.99, and loungewear from $16.99.
Wayfair: Shop up to 60% off thousands of home goodies, from rugs to mattresses and décor.
These 25 genius products under $20 will help solve any pesky winter inconveniences.