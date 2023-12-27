Khloe Kardashian Unveils New Family Portrait With Kids True and Tatum

Khloe Kardashian really sleighed her Christmas photos this year.
The Good American founder and her kids True, 5, and Tatum, 16 months, posed for pics during the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party—with Khloe sharing the adorable portraits on Instagram Dec. 27. In the photos, Khloe is wearing a champagne-colored Galia Lahav gown and is holding her toddler, equally dressed to impress in his white tux. At her mother's side is True, who paired her sparkly silver and white dress with white combat boots.
While Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson—with whom she shares True and Tatum—was absent from the pics, the reality star posed with the basketball player's brother Amari, with the 17-year-old subsequently joining her and her kids for another family photo.
However, the photos didn't end there, as Khloe and her little ones joined party hostess Kim Kardashian and her four kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4—their dad is Kanye West—for a group pic. Alongside a few festive emojis, Khloe simply captioned the carousel, "Christmas 2023."
Khloe's sweet family snaps are just the latest glimpse into the Kardashian-Jenner crew's lavish holiday bash at Kim's.
In fact, the SKIMs founder turned her Los Angeles home into a full winter wonderland for the party, which saw longtime pals Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Stassie Karanikolaou among the attendees.
However, with her proving she is the host with the most, Kim unfortunately missed out on joining in with mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as they showed off their festive looks by lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's Christmas hit "Santa Tell Me."
As for the reason she was MIA? As Kylie explained in her caption, "We couldn't find Kimberly."
And Kim admitted she was disappointed, commenting, "Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!"
But in true Kar-Jenner fashion, they went all out this holiday season. Keep reading to see how the family celebrated the holidays.