Khloe Kardashian Unveils New Family Portrait With Kids True and Tatum

Khloe Kardashian shared a glimpse into the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, posting glamorous holiday portraits with daughter True and son Tatum.

Khloe Kardashian really sleighed her Christmas photos this year.

The Good American founder and her kids True, 5, and Tatum, 16 months, posed for pics during the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party—with Khloe sharing the adorable portraits on Instagram Dec. 27. In the photos, Khloe is wearing a champagne-colored Galia Lahav gown and is holding her toddler, equally dressed to impress in his white tux. At her mother's side is True, who paired her sparkly silver and white dress with white combat boots. 

While Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson—with whom she shares True and Tatum—was absent from the pics, the reality star posed with the basketball player's brother Amari, with the 17-year-old subsequently joining her and her kids for another family photo.

However, the photos didn't end there, as Khloe and her little ones joined party hostess Kim Kardashian and her four kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4—their dad is Kanye West—for a group pic. Alongside a few festive emojis, Khloe simply captioned the carousel, "Christmas 2023."

Holidays 2023: Celebs Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Khloe's sweet family snaps are just the latest glimpse into the Kardashian-Jenner crew's lavish holiday bash at Kim's.

In fact, the SKIMs founder turned her Los Angeles home into a full winter wonderland for the party, which saw longtime pals Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Stassie Karanikolaou among the attendees.

However, with her proving she is the host with the most, Kim unfortunately missed out on joining in with mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as they showed off their festive looks by lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's Christmas hit "Santa Tell Me."

As for the reason she was MIA? As Kylie explained in her caption, "We couldn't find Kimberly."

And Kim admitted she was disappointed, commenting, "Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!"

But in true Kar-Jenner fashion, they went all out this holiday season. Keep reading to see how the family celebrated the holidays.

Instagram

First Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showered their newborn son Rocky on Christmas.

Instagram

Disney Magic

The couple gifted Rocky a Disney-inspired snacks and popcorn play set featuring Mickey-shaped wooden treats, plus stuffed animals and a musical llama.

Instagram

New Wheels

Travis gifted daughter Alabama Barker and son Landon Barker new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons worth about $150,000.

Instagram

Major Accessory 

Alabama also received her first Hermes Birkin bag on Christmas morning.

Instagram

All Dressed Up

Kendall Jenner got into the festive spirit with a fur-trimmed black gown.

Instagram

Golden Girls

Kylie Jenner twinned with daughter Stormi Webster in respective golden Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana gowns.

Instagram

Sliving in Sleds

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton went sledding on Christmas Eve.

Instagram

Special Performance

Babyface, Tank and Wanya Morris performed at the family's Christmas Eve party.

Instagram

Gingerbread Joy

The party's candy bar was nestled inside a life-size gingerbread house.

Instagram

Keeping Up With Elf Mischief

Elf on the Shelf took over Kim's massive bathtub to go for a chocolate bath.

TikTok

North Pole Fashion

North West jammed out to "Last Christmas" in a TikTok video while sporting a buff Santa sweater reading, "Welcome to the North Swole."

Instagram

Merry and Bright

Kylie shared the season's greetings with this tree decked out in tinsel and lights.

Instagram

Rise and Shine

Kim invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish into her home to play seasonal songs. "It's December!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So that means @Philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic."

Instagram

Merry Mariah Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenners took their kids to see Mariah Carey's festive concert in November to get in the Christmas spirit.

Instagram

First Concert

"The Queen of Christmas!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Instagram

Twinning Moment

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, kept bundled up in matching leopard print coats at the musical event.

Instagram

Baby Rocky's First Gingerbread House

Kourtney's husband Travis showed the family's 2023 gingerbread house, bearing the names of their baby boy Rocky as well as his siblings Alabama, Landon, Atiana, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Instagram

Cousin Love

Dream cuddled with her cousins True and Tatum in a Dec. 6 Instagram photo. 

Instagram

Snowy Siblings

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned the photo. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram

Christmas Cozies

The cousins shared a hug in their Zip N’ Bear PJs.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

Kourtney shared a glimmering photo of her Christmas tree.

Instagram

Nightmare Before Christmas

Travis proved he's into the spooky Santa decor with this snap.

Instagram

Decking the Halls

Kim gave a look inside her "happy place" during the holidays.

