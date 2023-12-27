Khloe Kardashian Unveils New Family Portrait With Kids True and Tatum

Watch : Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas-Eve Party

Khloe Kardashian really sleighed her Christmas photos this year.

The Good American founder and her kids True, 5, and Tatum, 16 months, posed for pics during the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party—with Khloe sharing the adorable portraits on Instagram Dec. 27. In the photos, Khloe is wearing a champagne-colored Galia Lahav gown and is holding her toddler, equally dressed to impress in his white tux. At her mother's side is True, who paired her sparkly silver and white dress with white combat boots.

While Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson—with whom she shares True and Tatum—was absent from the pics, the reality star posed with the basketball player's brother Amari, with the 17-year-old subsequently joining her and her kids for another family photo.

However, the photos didn't end there, as Khloe and her little ones joined party hostess Kim Kardashian and her four kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4—their dad is Kanye West—for a group pic. Alongside a few festive emojis, Khloe simply captioned the carousel, "Christmas 2023."