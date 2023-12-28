H&M’s Added Hundreds of New Styles to Their 60% Off Sale, Here Are Our Expert Picks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a loyal E! reader, you know that we love a sale. And since the holidays ended, we've been covering the deals at Madewell, the incredibly low prices over at Kate Spade, the end of the year scores over at lululemon, and more. So now we direct your attention to H&M and their newly added 60% off sale items. When I looked at these price tags, I audibly gasped. Their sale section is made up of over 2,000+ items and I've looked through everything to bring you the top, must-have picks that will make your new year merry and bright.
From party dresses to basics, from coats to thongs, from leggings to sweaters, you won't believe how many quality items are available. Once you start scrolling, you'll see that the most expensive find on this roundup is only $26.99 – plus there's a face roller for $7.99, flared faux leather leggings for $10.99, a 25-pack of earrings and studs for $8.99, and the list goes on.
But, these deals and steals won't last forever. In fact, as I'm writing this, I can see items disappearing from my cart. So head over to H&M and start clicking, your wardrobe will thank you.
Puffer Jacket
With a relaxed fit and soft puff, this quilted, padded jacket will keep you warm in style. It has a stand-up collar, elastic cuffs, and a drawstring at the hem to keep out the cold, plus other shiny options are also available.
Textured Mini Dress
Step up your holiday party game with this short, fitted dress. It's made of a woven, textured fabric and features a flared skirt that's made for twirling. Plus, it's less than $24, which is the best part.
Balloon-sleeved Sweater
Available in a few colors, this balloon-sleeved sweater is soft and elegant. There's ribbing at the neck, cuffs and hem to give it some shape and reviewers report that it's warm and comfy.
Oversized Half-zip Sweatshirt
Get this $29 sweatshirt for just $12. It has an oversized, cropped fit, piping, elastic at the waistband and a half-zip design that's chic and sporty at the same time.
Ultra High Ankle Jeggings
Reviewers rave about the look and fit of these high-waisted jeggings with a dark indigo wash. One fan reported, "These are amazing. They have great stretch, and they are truly a mix between jeans and leggings."
Square-neck Bodycon Dress
This bodycon dress is less than $8 and fits like a glove. It's made of a stretchy, velvety fabric with studs all over, and features a square neckline to elevate the chic party look.
Rib-knit Sweetheart-neckline Top
A sweetheart neckline and soft rib knit come together to make this cute and romantic top. Reviewers love the fitted design and you'll love the $14.99 price tag.
Sequined Dress with Low-cut Back
A short, sparkly dress with a low cut back for just $22.99? Dreams do come true. Step out in style with this short, sequin dress that is guaranteed to turn heads.
2-pack Cotton Tank Tops
Two soft cotton tank tops for less than $7? Sounds good. This shopper noted, "Love these, excellent quality, look very good under blazers, sweatshirt jackets, etc."
Bandeau Dress
You can dress up this bandeau dress with heels or dress it down with sneakers, and it will understand the assignment. It comes in a romantic, light pink color and it's also 60% off, which is amazing.
Sweater
This striped sweater features a warm knit blend with some wool and a loose fit that's so comfy and cozy when the temps drop. Reviewers love the fit and the cute flaired sleeves, you'll love the price.
Oversized Double-breasted Blazer
Stay stylish and warm with this double-breasted blazer. It's made of a soft, felt fabric and features an oversized fit that left one fan raving, "One of the best blazers I've ever bought on H&M."
ShapeMove Sports Leggings
Get moving with these soft and comfy leggings. No matter how sweaty you get, they'll wick away moisture and the opaque fabric will keep you covered over any WOD. There's even open pockets on the leg for a cell phone or cash.
DryMove Supersoft Sports T-shirt
Made of a sweat-wicking fabric, this sports t-shirt will keep you cool and confident through any workout (or just sitting on the couch). It features a short cut and gathered seams at the side that will look perfect with your fav leggings.
Ribbed Bodycon Dress
Form fitting, comfortable and less than $12, this ribbed bodycon dress has it all. Plus, there's a square neckline, long cut, and it comes in black, light gray and light beige.
Face Roller
If you're looking to massage your face and increase circulation, look no further than this rose quartz face roller. Stick it in the fridge for a cooling effect (that can also reduce puffiness), and then roll it over your face. Use it on clean skin or apply oil or serum first for a gentler sensation.
Crop Tank Top
Available in a variety of color and stripes, you may need to buy multiples of this ribbed cotton tank top. And since it's only $3.99, that should be easy.
Flared Leggings
Reviewers rave that these faux leather leggings feel more like pants than leggings. They feature a high-waist, slim leg and flared hem with a slit for a cool, edgy look, and one fan glowed, "I'm beyond obsessed with these! They look exactly like the pics IRL & also surprisingly comfy & soft!"
Embroidered-sleeve T-shirt
With a rounded neckline, delicate embroidered balloon sleeves, and a soft cotton jersey fabric, this top is so feminine and cute. Pair it with some gold jewelry and some high-waisted jeans, and your OOTD is set.
Rib-knit Bodycon Dress
Made of a ribbed knit cotton blend, this bodycon dress is made to hug every curve. It's also comfortable, breathable, and features a trendy zipper at the top. And coming in at $7.99, you must add it to your cart.
3-pack Microfiber Thong Briefs
This 3-pack of microfiber thongs is just $6.99 -- that's just $2.33 a thong. They come in black and light gray, and one even features a rhinestone detail on the side.
10-pack Ankle Socks
Get 10 pairs of ankle socks for just $7.99 -- that's about 80 cents per pair (I love math). They're soft, feature elastic at the top, and keep your feet cool and comfy.
25 Pairs Earrings and Studs
Again, I'm going to get into some math. This set of 25 silver earrings and studs is just $8.99 -- which breaks down to 36 cents a pair. There's also an assortment of styles and designs so you can change it up to match your vibe every day.
Cotton Cap
If you're a hat girl, this black cotton cap is a must. It has a classic design that goes with everything and features a hook-loop fastener for adjusting in the back.
Zip-front Top
Featuring a cropped fit, two-way zipper down the front and extra long sleeves with thumbholes, this bright top is perfect for a day at the gym or a day on the couch. And with a price tag of $7.99, you could even get one for a friend.
3-pack Toiletry Bags
These three toiletry bags are great for organizing or for travel. They come in different sizes and each feature a zipper on top, so your makeup or other items are secure. Plus, the bright colors make them easy to find at the bottom of your bag.
