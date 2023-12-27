Missing Pregnant Teen and Her Boyfriend Found Dead in Their Car in San Antonio

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

The search for Savanah Nicole Soto and Matthew Guerra has come to a sad end, but the investigation into what happened is just beginning.

The pregnant 18-year-old and her 22-year-old boyfriend were found dead in their car on Dec. 26, four days after Soto's family last saw her alive, San Antonio police confirmed in a statement Wednesday, per the San Antonio Express News. They had both been shot and the unborn child also died, according to police.

A family member told CBS News that Soto, who was a week past her due date, had missed her Dec. 23 appointment at the hospital to have her labor induced.

"What we're looking at right now is a very, very perplexing crime scene," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters Tuesday. "Detectives are looking at this right now as a possible murder, but we don't know for sure. Because of the complex crime scene, we can't say for sure what we have."

At the time authorities had not officially confirmed the identity of the deceased and were waiting for the medical examiner's findings, but McManus said they believed it to be the missing couple.