Dwyane Wade’s Union With Gabrielle Union Is Stronger Than Ever in Sweet Family Photo With Kids

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union shared a festive Christmas photo with kids Zaya, 16, and Kaavia, 5, before the actress got "more lit than the tree" during a night out.

Sleighing the family Christmas photo? Bring it on.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade cozied up for a precious family portrait with kids Zaya, 16, and Kaavia, 5, during the holiday season.

"This year we asked for the gift of family," the couple captioned the Instagram photo Dec. 26, "and we were more than blessed."

Gabrielle, 51, and Dwyane, 41, added, "Wishing you and yours blessings upon blessings."

In the snap, the Bring It On actress was matching with her youngest in red plaid pajamas, while Zaya rocked a gray waffle knit top and sweatpants. As for the former basketball player, he was comfy in a green crewneck reading "Based on Truth." 

He and Gabrielle—who tied the knot in 2014—also celebrated Christmas with their "bonus family," including her sister Tracy Union and BFF Essence Atkins, as seen in a big group photo. 

The Cheaper By the Dozen star added more bells and whistles to her look when she got all gussied up for a formal Christmas party with friends and family. As she put it, the pals were "more lit than the tree" as they posed in a snowy lane with cocktails in hand. Another clip showed Gabrielle in a black dress, letting loose with a glass of red wine and sour candy rope.

But when it comes to their blended family, it's nothing but sweet. 

"Success is waking up every day, doing it again and again," Dwyane exclusively told E! News in November. "It's hard out here."

However, he knows that their family is "the most important thing," noting, "We love each other, and that's forever."

Keep reading to bring on more of their best family moments:

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

All in the Family

Dwyane Wade celebrated the final game in his NBA career with Gabrielle Union and their daughter Kaavia Wade in 2019. The Miami Heats player was also joined by his nephew Dahveon Morris, his kids Zaire Wade and Zaya Wade (with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches) and son Xavier Wade (with ex Aja Metoyer) for the momentous occasion. 

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

Perfect Match

Gabrielle and Dwyane proved they go together like peanut butter and jelly on Halloween 2023. Meanwhile, their daughter Kaavia dressed up as Cinderella.

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

Bring On the Silly

The Bring It On actress snapped silly selfies with Kaavia on Mother's Day 2023.

Instagram/Zaire Wade

Like Father, Like Son

Dwyane's oldest son Zaire captioned this 2022 photo of his dad holding up his Salt Lake City Stars jersey: "Leave a legacy."

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

Teenage Milestones

Dwyane and Gabby send Zaya, who the former NBA star shares with ex Siovaughn Funches, off to her school's winter formal in January 2023. 

"Supporting each other for life’s big moments is key," the couple wrote in an Instagram post. "All the nerves, all the anxiety, all the fear… With loved ones by your side, no matter the challenge, we 10 toes down. Always."

Hair For It

"See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours," Gabrielle shared on Instagram in 2020. "When I took my braids out she was like... now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls."

Red Carpet Pro

While attending the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, the couple's daughter Kaavia made her award show debut. Spoiler alert: She was a total pro. 

Clap Backs

After celebrating Thanksgiving as a family, Dwyane took to Twitter to slam Internet trolls who had some not-so-nice comments.

"I've seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo," he shared online. "Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here's the thing—I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

Snuggle Season

Gabrielle rang in her 50th birthday in 2022 with snuggles from Dwyane and Kaavia.

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

Sweet 16

The couple are all smiles as they celebrate Zaya's 16th birthday in May 2023.

Best Dressed

When it was time to celebrate Halloween 2019, Gabrielle and Dwyane knew just the look to pull off with their baby girl.

Round 2

But wait, there's more! The proud parents also transformed into another theme with their daughter Zaya.

Kids Come First

Dwyane praised Zaya amid criticism from online trolls.

"First of all, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have," he  shared on the All the Smoke podcast in 2019. "You can learn something from your kids. In my household, man, that's all we talk about. We talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us, me and my wife, We talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice."

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Ultimate Defenders

After Gabrielle was fired from America's Got Talent in 2019, Dwyane absolutely had his wife's back. "'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't,'" he shared on Twitter after the news broke. "Over this past year I've been approaching by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show."

