Dwyane Wade’s Union With Gabrielle Union Is Stronger Than Ever in Sweet Family Photo With Kids

Sleighing the family Christmas photo? Bring it on.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade cozied up for a precious family portrait with kids Zaya, 16, and Kaavia, 5, during the holiday season.

"This year we asked for the gift of family," the couple captioned the Instagram photo Dec. 26, "and we were more than blessed."

Gabrielle, 51, and Dwyane, 41, added, "Wishing you and yours blessings upon blessings."

In the snap, the Bring It On actress was matching with her youngest in red plaid pajamas, while Zaya rocked a gray waffle knit top and sweatpants. As for the former basketball player, he was comfy in a green crewneck reading "Based on Truth."

He and Gabrielle—who tied the knot in 2014—also celebrated Christmas with their "bonus family," including her sister Tracy Union and BFF Essence Atkins, as seen in a big group photo.

The Cheaper By the Dozen star added more bells and whistles to her look when she got all gussied up for a formal Christmas party with friends and family. As she put it, the pals were "more lit than the tree" as they posed in a snowy lane with cocktails in hand. Another clip showed Gabrielle in a black dress, letting loose with a glass of red wine and sour candy rope.