Utah Couple Dies in Car Crash While Driving to Share Pregnancy News With Family

Christmas turned into a tragedy for a young couple from Utah.

Parker and Chloe Stott died in a Dec. 20 car crash while traveling to Arizona to share news of their pregnancy with their family during the Christmas holiday.

"They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas," a GoFundMe page for the pair reads. "They were involved in a tragic car accident that took the life of Chloe and their precious baby boy."

Around 8:20 p.m., the couple was trying to pass another vehicle in Wickenburg, Ariz., but collided head-on with a commercial truck-tractor that was pulling a trailer, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials told local outlet KUTV.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution but Chloe, the CEO of Clover Skin Bar, died in the crash. She was 24.

Parker was transported to the Arizona Burn Center, where he underwent "intense care to save his life," per the fundraiser. However, he later died on Dec. 24.