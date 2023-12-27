Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tragedy: Cause of Death Revealed for Brazilian Fan Who Passed Out During Show

Watch : Father of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died in Brazil Speaks Out

Heat exhaustion caused the death of the Brazilian fan who died hours after she passed out during a Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro last month, according to a forensics report obtained Dec. 27 by the Associated Press.

Ana Clara Benevides Machado was pronounced dead at Salgado Filho Hospital on Nov. 17 after falling ill at Nilton Santos Stadium as Swift launched into the second song of her Eras Tour playlist, "Cruel Summer." Videos and photos posted to social media showed that fans had been lined up for hours before heading into the venue.

The report stated that she suffered cardiorespiratory arrest due to heat exposure and neither preexisting conditions or substance use factored into her death.

Authorities guessed at the time that heat—the reported high in Rio that day was 105 degrees—played a role in the young woman's death. An initial police report, per NBC News, stated that there were no traces of drugs or alcohol in her system and heat exhaustion caused cardiovascular and respiratory issues. She was treated at an on-site medical station before being transported to the hospital.

Swift ended up postponing the following night's show, citing the sweltering conditions.