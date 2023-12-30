Skateboarder Jagger Eaton Shares the Golden Moment With Kobe Bryant That Changed His Life

Watch : Olympic Champion Gabby Douglas Announces Return to Gymnastics

Jagger Eaton wasn't going to let a little broken bone stop him at the Tokyo Olympics.

"You have to choose to be happy," the skateboarder exclusively told E! News about getting into the proper head space in the face of adversity. "You have to want that situation. There's nothing more I wanted than to compete for my country. I want to put the jersey on. I want to be in a clutch position where I could get a medal and, whether I was injured or not, it doesn't matter. I was going to perform."

And not only that, he made the podium, earning bronze in the first-ever Olympic men's street competition despite a nagging ankle fracture.

It's no wonder then that a compliment from the late Kobe Bryant meant more to him than most accolades—that's some mamba mentality right there.