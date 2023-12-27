Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Christmas Gift for Baby Rocky Will Make You the Happiest on Earth

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their first Christmas with baby boy Rocky Thirteen with a special Mickey Mouse-themed present.

Rocky's first Christmas was udderly adorable. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showered their baby boy with magical presents on Dec. 25, with Travis posting a photo of a white play tent topped with Rocky's Santa hat and filled with toys.

In addition to giving him cow, sloth and dinosaur stuffed animals, the couple also included a nod to their love of Disneyland with a Mickey Mouse-inspired toy: The Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks & Popcorn Wooden Pretend Play Food Counter ($109.99).

The popcorn food cart lets Rocky play with Mickey-shaped soft pretzels and cupcakes made of wood. The one-month-old can also experiment with the magnetic menu, fake freezer, popcorn popper and butter pump featuring Mickey, Minnie Mouse and more beloved Disney characters.

That wasn't all under the tree for Rocky. The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer revealed that he received a Manhattan Toy musical llama ($61), a learning toy that's meant to help toddlers with motor skill activities. Plus, it includes maracas, a xylophone and drumsticks that will help him follow in his dad's musical footsteps. 

As for the rest of the Kardashian-Barker band? Well, Travis surprised daughter Alabama Barker, 18, and son Landon Barker, 20, with matching black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons worth about $150,000.

Instagram

Alabama—who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—also received her first Birkin bag on Christmas morning and a pink Chanel wallet from Kris Jenner on Dec. 24 in honor of her 18th birthday.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter," Travis wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world."

"May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever!" he added. "I'm so proud of you and I love you so much."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kourtney, too, paid tribute to her stepdaughter on Christmas Eve, writing, "You're such a blessing in my life."

Keep up with all the ways the Kardashian-Jenners celebrated Christmas 2023.

Instagram

First Christmas

Instagram

Disney Magic

Instagram

New Wheels

Instagram

Major Accessory 

Instagram

All Dressed Up

Kendall Jenner got into the festive spirit with a fur-trimmed black gown.

Instagram

Golden Girls

Kylie Jenner twinned with daughter Stormi Webster in respective golden Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana gowns.

Instagram

Sliving in Sleds

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton went sledding on Christmas Eve.

Instagram

Special Performance

Babyface, Tank and Wanya Morris performed at the family's Christmas Eve party.

Instagram

Gingerbread Joy

The party's candy bar was nestled inside a life-size gingerbread house.

Instagram

Keeping Up With Elf Mischief

Elf on the Shelf took over Kim's massive bathtub to go for a chocolate bath.

TikTok

North Pole Fashion

North West jammed out to "Last Christmas" in a TikTok video while sporting a buff Santa sweater reading, "Welcome to the North Swole."

Instagram

Merry and Bright

Kylie shared the season's greetings with this tree decked out in tinsel and lights.

Instagram

Rise and Shine

Kim invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish into her home to play seasonal songs. "It's December!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So that means @Philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic."

Instagram

Merry Mariah Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenners took their kids to see Mariah Carey's festive concert in November to get in the Christmas spirit.

Instagram

First Concert

"The Queen of Christmas!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Instagram

Twinning Moment

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, kept bundled up in matching leopard print coats at the musical event.

Instagram

Baby Rocky's First Gingerbread House

Kourtney's husband Travis showed the family's 2023 gingerbread house, bearing the names of their baby boy Rocky as well as his siblings Alabama, Landon, Atiana, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Instagram

Cousin Love

Dream cuddled with her cousins True and Tatum in a Dec. 6 Instagram photo. 

Instagram

Snowy Siblings

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned the photo. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram

Christmas Cozies

The cousins shared a hug in their Zip N’ Bear PJs.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

Kourtney shared a glimmering photo of her Christmas tree.

Instagram

Nightmare Before Christmas

Travis proved he's into the spooky Santa decor with this snap.

Instagram

Decking the Halls

Kim gave a look inside her "happy place" during the holidays.

