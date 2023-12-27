Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Christmas Gift for Baby Rocky Will Make You the Happiest on Earth

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals First Photos of Baby Rocky!

Rocky's first Christmas was udderly adorable.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showered their baby boy with magical presents on Dec. 25, with Travis posting a photo of a white play tent topped with Rocky's Santa hat and filled with toys.

In addition to giving him cow, sloth and dinosaur stuffed animals, the couple also included a nod to their love of Disneyland with a Mickey Mouse-inspired toy: The Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks & Popcorn Wooden Pretend Play Food Counter ($109.99).

The popcorn food cart lets Rocky play with Mickey-shaped soft pretzels and cupcakes made of wood. The one-month-old can also experiment with the magnetic menu, fake freezer, popcorn popper and butter pump featuring Mickey, Minnie Mouse and more beloved Disney characters.

That wasn't all under the tree for Rocky. The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer revealed that he received a Manhattan Toy musical llama ($61), a learning toy that's meant to help toddlers with motor skill activities. Plus, it includes maracas, a xylophone and drumsticks that will help him follow in his dad's musical footsteps.