Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Christmas Gift for Baby Rocky Will Make You the Happiest on Earth

Rocky's first Christmas was udderly adorable.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showered their baby boy with magical presents on Dec. 25, with Travis posting a photo of a white play tent topped with Rocky's Santa hat and filled with toys.
In addition to giving him cow, sloth and dinosaur stuffed animals, the couple also included a nod to their love of Disneyland with a Mickey Mouse-inspired toy: The Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks & Popcorn Wooden Pretend Play Food Counter ($109.99).
The popcorn food cart lets Rocky play with Mickey-shaped soft pretzels and cupcakes made of wood. The one-month-old can also experiment with the magnetic menu, fake freezer, popcorn popper and butter pump featuring Mickey, Minnie Mouse and more beloved Disney characters.
That wasn't all under the tree for Rocky. The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer revealed that he received a Manhattan Toy musical llama ($61), a learning toy that's meant to help toddlers with motor skill activities. Plus, it includes maracas, a xylophone and drumsticks that will help him follow in his dad's musical footsteps.
As for the rest of the Kardashian-Barker band? Well, Travis surprised daughter Alabama Barker, 18, and son Landon Barker, 20, with matching black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons worth about $150,000.
Alabama—who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—also received her first Birkin bag on Christmas morning and a pink Chanel wallet from Kris Jenner on Dec. 24 in honor of her 18th birthday.
"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter," Travis wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world."
"May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever!" he added. "I'm so proud of you and I love you so much."
Kourtney, too, paid tribute to her stepdaughter on Christmas Eve, writing, "You're such a blessing in my life."
