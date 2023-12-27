Reese Witherspoon Has a Big Little Twinning Moment With Daughter Ava Phillippe on Christmas

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Gets Birthday LOVE From Daughter Ava

There were no cruel intentions when it comes to these festive 'fits.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe brought understated glamour to their Christmas celebrations, twinning in dark blazers. While the Legally Blonde star paired hers with a black top and trousers, the 24-year-old—whose dad is Ryan Phillippe— completed her sparkly ensemble with printed tights and booties.

Ava captioned the Dec. 25 snap of her and Reese posing in front of a Christmas tree with a simple "merry merry."

Of course, the mother-daughter duo weren't the only family members to get the all-black memo as Reese shared a photo of nieces Abby James Witherspoon and Draper Witherspoon matching in their dresses and tights. But the adorable fit check wasn't the only glimpse into her family's festive gathering the Oscar winner posted on social media.

Complete with a holiday selfie, Reese posted pics of her family dogs getting into the holiday spirit, a sweet peek at some Christmas treats and 11-year-old son Tennessee Toth—whom she shares with ex Jim Toth—fast asleep after a day of fun.