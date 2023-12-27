Reese Witherspoon Has a Big Little Twinning Moment With Daughter Ava Phillippe on Christmas

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe proved there are twinning moments everywhere, celebrating Christmas in matching all-black holiday ensembles.

There were no cruel intentions when it comes to these festive 'fits.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe brought understated glamour to their Christmas celebrations, twinning in dark blazers. While the Legally Blonde star paired hers with a black top and trousers, the 24-year-old—whose dad is Ryan Phillippe— completed her sparkly ensemble with printed tights and booties.

Ava captioned the Dec. 25 snap of her and Reese posing in front of a Christmas tree with a simple "merry merry."

Of course, the mother-daughter duo weren't the only family members to get the all-black memo as Reese shared a photo of nieces Abby James Witherspoon and Draper Witherspoon matching in their dresses and tights. But the adorable fit check wasn't the only glimpse into her family's festive gathering the Oscar winner posted on social media.

Complete with a holiday selfie, Reese posted pics of her family dogs getting into the holiday spirit, a sweet peek at some Christmas treats and 11-year-old son Tennessee Toth—whom she shares with ex Jim Toth—fast asleep after a day of fun.

"Merry Christmas," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 25, "from my family to yours."

Ava Phillippe/Instagram

For Reese, however, 'tis the season for matching outfits in general. After all, the Morning Show actress—who is also mom to son Deacon Phillippe, 20—didn't just twin with her eldest this week. She and BFF Laura Dern simply sparked in their silver sequined skirts, which they paired with cream sweaters, at a holiday party.

And the Big Little Lies stars couldn't get enough of their coordinated ensembles, with Laura writing on Instagram alongside a pic of the duo posing with a phone, "Listen, I said get Santa on the horn, STAT. We've got a skirt emergency."

Reese, meanwhile, shared an adorable photo of her and the Jurassic Park actress posing in front of a tree, following it up with a snap of the pair looking a little bit tired at the end of the night. As she joked in the caption of her Dec. 21 post, "Spreading Holiday joy ... it's exhausting"

Instagram/Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas opened presents with her and ex Nick Cannon's 12-year-old daughter Monroe.

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Referencing her own song, the pop star quipped on Instagram, "It’s definitely a Nashville party."

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The couple brought on the cheer through festive PJs, rocking them with kids Kaavia, 5, and Zaya, 16, on Christmas morning.

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

You can bet on it that the High School Musical star's celebrations included her beloved dog Darla.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

The Big Bang Theory alum and the Ozark actor celebrated their first Christmas as parents with 8-month-old daghter Matilda.

Instagram/Jeremy "JR" Robinson

Tamar Braxton

Two months after their breakup, the "All the Way Home" artist and her Queens Court suitor Jeremy "JR" Robinson got engaged again on Christmas morning.

Instagram/Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

The kids are all here! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is joined by his and Vanessa Marcil's 21-year-old son Kassius—as well as his and Megan Fox's  kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7—for a family photo with the Dancing With the Stars pro and their 17-month-old son Zane.

Instagram/Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone

"Just an elf on your shelf," the Clueless star wrote on Instagram. "Happy holidays!"

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose

No achy breaky hearts here as the singers celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple.

Instagram/Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox

The Friends alum joked that she's on "good terms" with Santa.

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes

As the country singer wrote on Instagram, "merry chrysler."

Instagram/Simone Biles

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

We're flipping out over the gymnast and football player's first Christmas as a married couple.

Instagram/Derek Hough

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Two weeks after she underwent emergency surgery, Hayley and the Dancing with the Stars judge husband celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple.

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder spent Christmas morning with kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 15, who she shares with ex Chris Martin.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham appeared with three of their four kids—Cruz BeckhamHarper Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham—and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham in a holiday pic the fashion designer shared Dec. 23.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

The Paris in Love star took her and husband Carter Reum's 13-month-old son Phoenix to Disneyland on Christmas Eve.

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Christmas proved to be good 4 the singer, who rang in the holiday with Guts-themed ornaments. 

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The daytime talk show co-hosts were feeling the "Big Nick Energy" on Christmas.

Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

"Merry Christmas & happy holidays from the Mikita - Ferguson household," the Modern Family star captioned this sweet photo with their kids Beckett, 3, and Sullivan, 13 months.

Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar winner showed off her dinner table setting, writing on Instagram, "Merry Christmas from my family to Yours."

Instagram/Frankie Grande

Ariana Grande & Frankie Grande

The brother-sister duo rang in Christmas with their mom Joan Grande.

Instagram/Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

No one else can feel the Christmas spirit for you—just ask the Hills couple and their sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 13 months.

Instagram/John Travolta

John Travolta

The Grease alum went skiing with his kids Benjamin, 12, and Ella, 22.

Instagram/John Stamos

John Stamos

"Merry Christmas everyone, and HAPPY HOLIDAYS!" the Full House actor captioned this family photo with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and 5-month-old son Billy. "Let's remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies not just in celebration, but in reaching out, in understanding and in caring for each other. Here's to going back to the beginning - to love, kindness, and compassion."

Instagram/Lily Collins

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell

The Emily in Paris star and her husband woke up on Christmas morning to isses from their dog. "Merry Christmas, everyone!" she wrote on Instagram. "From our lil family to yours."

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

They got the boy for Christmas! The singer and her fiancé snuggled with their newborn son Roman.

Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and the musician celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple in Australia.

Instagram/Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

The pregnant singer and her husband celebrated their "last Christmas as a family of 5" with their kids Vivianne, 9, Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, in matching PJs.

Instagram/Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin

It looks like the comedian made Santa's naughty list, captioning this photo from Jesse Tyler Ferguson's holiday bash: "Yes, I was THIS old gal at the kids Xmas party. I’M PROUD OF IT!!!" 

Instagram/Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and the Tokio Hotel rocker had Christmas at the beach.

