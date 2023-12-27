The Crown's Dominic West Details Fallout With Friend Prince Harry

Watch : 'The Crown' Stars Dish on Their Royal Transformation!

Prince Harry sent his friendship with Dominic West to the Tower.

When The Crown star stepped up to take on the role of Prince Charles during Netflix show's final two seasons, it wasn't his first glimpse at royal life. After all, once upon a time, the Duke of Sussex counted the actor as a friend after the duo trekked along the Langjökull Glacier in Iceland as part of the 2013 Walking With the Wounded challenge.

But that's not to say Dominic reached out to Harry for advice on playing a royal as the two aren't exactly on speaking terms today.

"No, we sort of—no," The Wire alum told Times Radio in an interview released Dec. 24 of whether he reached out to Harry. "I said too much in a press conference and so we didn't speak after that."

As for what exactly he said to make Harry put a freeze on the friendship? "I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there," Dominic noted, "and probably said something too much."