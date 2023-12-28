These Coach Bags Are Up To $300 Off & Totally Worth Spending Your Gift Card On

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whoever said gift cards aren't a thoughtful gift got it totally wrong. Of course, receiving something sentimental or personal means a lot, but getting a gift card to a store you love is way better than receiving a gift that will end up in the back of your closet or worse, at the thrift store. With gift cards, you have the freedom to choose a present that you know you'll love and use regularly, which makes it a win for everyone involved. For example, getting a gift card from Coach Outlet when you've been itching to buy a new purse is far better than being gifted something that isn't really your style (or that you'll never use). Speaking of Coach Outlet, they have tons of amazing deals on chic and trendy bags that will absolutely blow your mind.

We're talking hundreds of dollars off, like scoring this adorable $350 heart-shaped bag for $139. That's $230 in total savings! Since Coach Outlet already has such an amazing sale going on, that means your gift card will go way further, and with deals starting at under $100, there's really no better time to put that gift card to work. From roomy totes to glitzy sequin purses and everyday crossbody bags, here are our top picks from Coach Outlet's sale that are definitely worth spending your gift card on.