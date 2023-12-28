These Coach Bags Are Up To $300 Off & Totally Worth Spending Your Gift Card On

Get a $350 heart-shaped purse for $139, a $398 bucket bag for $169, a $450 for $149, and so much more.

By Alexa Vazquez Dec 28, 2023 12:00 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
Shop - Coach Outlet Gift Card - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Coach Outlet

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whoever said gift cards aren't a thoughtful gift got it totally wrong. Of course, receiving something sentimental or personal means a lot, but getting a gift card to a store you love is way better than receiving a gift that will end up in the back of your closet or worse, at the thrift store. With gift cards, you have the freedom to choose a present that you know you'll love and use regularly, which makes it a win for everyone involved. For example, getting a gift card from Coach Outlet when you've been itching to buy a new purse is far better than being gifted something that isn't really your style (or that you'll never use). Speaking of Coach Outlet, they have tons of amazing deals on chic and trendy bags that will absolutely blow your mind. 

We're talking hundreds of dollars off, like scoring this adorable $350 heart-shaped bag for $139. That's $230 in total savings! Since Coach Outlet already has such an amazing sale going on, that means your gift card will go way further, and with deals starting at under $100, there's really no better time to put that gift card to work. From roomy totes to glitzy sequin purses and everyday crossbody bags, here are our top picks from Coach Outlet's sale that are definitely worth spending your gift card on.

Nolita Barrel Bag

Whatever outfit you wear this sequin barrel bag with, it's sure to be the center of attention. It's compact and easy to carry with enough space for all the essentials. You can also get it in the sweetest lilac color for $56.40.

$188
$79
Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag In Colorblock

This shoulder bag has a 90s inspired shape that looks good with everything. It comes with two straps – a shorter chain link strap and an adjustable leather crossbody one – plus there are pockets and card slots inside so you don't even have to pack a wallet. Choose from two colorways.

$350
$189
Coach Outlet

Heart Crossbody Bag

This best-selling heart-shaped bag is the most adorable thing we've ever seen and it will spice up even the most basic of outfits. With its metallic finish and two-zippered compartments, which are surprisingly spacious, you can carry this as a handbag or attach the silver chain and wear it as a crossbody.

$350
$139
Coach Outlet

Jamie Camera Bag

When you're out running errands or shopping, you need a bag that lets you roam around hands free and this camera bag is a great choice. It's plenty spacious with pockets inside and out and has an adjustable strap.

$350
$119
Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet

Available in four colors, this wristlet is a Coach classic. It's perfect for quick coffee runs, since it's small and sleek, with dedicated card slots and enough space to fit some bills, a key, and a lip gloss, because priorities.

$88
$30.80
Coach Outlet

Mini Payton Bag

This mini crescent-shaped bag is ideal for a night out, since it's small but has enough room to stash everything you'll need. The pebbled leather adds a bit of texture while the silver chain accents on the strap give it an edgy feel.

$188
$89
Coach Outlet
read
Spend Your Gift Cards on These Kate Spade Bags That Start at $48

Aria Shoulder Bag

This little shoulder bag is the perfect everyday purse. It has a cute croissant shape and two straps – one to carry it over your shoulder and a long strap for a crossbody look. It comes in four colors, like black, white, pink, and classic tan.

$378
$159
Coach Outlet

Gallery Tote Bag

Whether you're traveling or headed to the office, this spacious tote is a must-have. With enough room to store a laptop, it has a minimalistic design that will always be on trend, and it comes in five shades.

$378
$119
Coach Outlet

Mini Rowan Crossbody

With its traditional satchel shape, this bag is the ultimate investment because it will always be on trend. Carry it as a crossbody by day and handbag by night. Choose from black or white, both with gold hardware.

$328
$129
Coach Outlet

Amelia Convertible Backpack

When you're on the go, there's nothing like a backpack to keep your hands free and this mini one is both functional and fashionable. It's also convertible, which means you can rearrange the straps to carry it in different ways, like across your shoulder.

$398
$139
Coach Outlet

Charlotte Shoulder Bag

Crocodile-embossed leather is always a good idea, and this baguette-shaped one is simply too chic. It comes with a glamorous gold chain and an adjustable matching leather one, too. Choose from black or Amazon green.

$450
$149
Coach Outlet

Mollie Bucket Bag 22

This roomy bucket bag is for all the girlies who love to carry extra things in case of emergencies. It's got two compartments separated by a zippered pocket and a shoulder or crossbody strap to choose from. Plus, it comes in four colors.

$398
$169
Coach Outlet

Morgan Crossbody Bag

This little bag is the perfect way to add a pop of color to any look. It has a luxurious metallic finish, silver hardware, and a detachable crossbody strap so it can double as a chic clutch. Choose from lilac or citrine.

$298
$89.40
Coach Outlet

Penelope Shoulder Bag

If you want an everyday bag without the bulk, look no further than this sleek shoulder bag. Ideal for all of the minimalists out there, this bag will literally go with everything. Choose from three colors.

$350
$129
Coach Outlet

This editor ordered 203 products on Amazon this year. Here are her top 39 picks.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!