These Coach Bags Are Up To $300 Off & Totally Worth Spending Your Gift Card On

Whoever said gift cards aren't a thoughtful gift got it totally wrong. Of course, receiving something sentimental or personal means a lot, but getting a gift card to a store you love is way better than receiving a gift that will end up in the back of your closet or worse, at the thrift store. With gift cards, you have the freedom to choose a present that you know you'll love and use regularly, which makes it a win for everyone involved. For example, getting a gift card from Coach Outlet when you've been itching to buy a new purse is far better than being gifted something that isn't really your style (or that you'll never use). Speaking of Coach Outlet, they have tons of amazing deals on chic and trendy bags that will absolutely blow your mind.
We're talking hundreds of dollars off, like scoring this adorable $350 heart-shaped bag for $139. That's $230 in total savings! Since Coach Outlet already has such an amazing sale going on, that means your gift card will go way further, and with deals starting at under $100, there's really no better time to put that gift card to work. From roomy totes to glitzy sequin purses and everyday crossbody bags, here are our top picks from Coach Outlet's sale that are definitely worth spending your gift card on.
Nolita Barrel Bag
Whatever outfit you wear this sequin barrel bag with, it's sure to be the center of attention. It's compact and easy to carry with enough space for all the essentials. You can also get it in the sweetest lilac color for $56.40.
Teri Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
This shoulder bag has a 90s inspired shape that looks good with everything. It comes with two straps – a shorter chain link strap and an adjustable leather crossbody one – plus there are pockets and card slots inside so you don't even have to pack a wallet. Choose from two colorways.
Heart Crossbody Bag
This best-selling heart-shaped bag is the most adorable thing we've ever seen and it will spice up even the most basic of outfits. With its metallic finish and two-zippered compartments, which are surprisingly spacious, you can carry this as a handbag or attach the silver chain and wear it as a crossbody.
Jamie Camera Bag
When you're out running errands or shopping, you need a bag that lets you roam around hands free and this camera bag is a great choice. It's plenty spacious with pockets inside and out and has an adjustable strap.
Corner Zip Wristlet
Available in four colors, this wristlet is a Coach classic. It's perfect for quick coffee runs, since it's small and sleek, with dedicated card slots and enough space to fit some bills, a key, and a lip gloss, because priorities.
Mini Payton Bag
This mini crescent-shaped bag is ideal for a night out, since it's small but has enough room to stash everything you'll need. The pebbled leather adds a bit of texture while the silver chain accents on the strap give it an edgy feel.
Aria Shoulder Bag
This little shoulder bag is the perfect everyday purse. It has a cute croissant shape and two straps – one to carry it over your shoulder and a long strap for a crossbody look. It comes in four colors, like black, white, pink, and classic tan.
Gallery Tote Bag
Whether you're traveling or headed to the office, this spacious tote is a must-have. With enough room to store a laptop, it has a minimalistic design that will always be on trend, and it comes in five shades.
Mini Rowan Crossbody
With its traditional satchel shape, this bag is the ultimate investment because it will always be on trend. Carry it as a crossbody by day and handbag by night. Choose from black or white, both with gold hardware.
Amelia Convertible Backpack
When you're on the go, there's nothing like a backpack to keep your hands free and this mini one is both functional and fashionable. It's also convertible, which means you can rearrange the straps to carry it in different ways, like across your shoulder.
Charlotte Shoulder Bag
Crocodile-embossed leather is always a good idea, and this baguette-shaped one is simply too chic. It comes with a glamorous gold chain and an adjustable matching leather one, too. Choose from black or Amazon green.
Mollie Bucket Bag 22
This roomy bucket bag is for all the girlies who love to carry extra things in case of emergencies. It's got two compartments separated by a zippered pocket and a shoulder or crossbody strap to choose from. Plus, it comes in four colors.
Morgan Crossbody Bag
This little bag is the perfect way to add a pop of color to any look. It has a luxurious metallic finish, silver hardware, and a detachable crossbody strap so it can double as a chic clutch. Choose from lilac or citrine.
Penelope Shoulder Bag
If you want an everyday bag without the bulk, look no further than this sleek shoulder bag. Ideal for all of the minimalists out there, this bag will literally go with everything. Choose from three colors.
