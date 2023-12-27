Nordstrom Rack's Year-End Sale Has $19 Vince Camuto Boots, $73 Burberry Sunglasses & More Insane Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're in the home stretch in the race to finish off 2023, but before you divert all your energy into sprinting toward the new year (or slowly slothing your way to it), hold your horses because we've got something that might just make you wish for more time. Our favorite brands are also gearing up for 2024, and that means trying to quickly clear out inventory via post-holiday & end-of-season sales. That's pure music to our ears, because in just this week alone, we've been able to score an extra 40% off sale styles at Anthropologie, $39 leggings at lululemon, $9 tops at Madewell, and sooo much more.
The shopping party's far from being over, though, because Nordstrom Rack is having major deals on fan-fave brands like Birkentstock, Free People, Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams & more, in addition to its beloved Clear the Rack sale that includes an extra 25% off clearance items. We've rounded up the absolute best finds for you to add to cart before they're gone, from $189 Vince Camuto boots for $19 to a $110 Columbia jacket for $37 & more. We could write an entire essay about how incredible these deals are, but we don't have enough time, because these deals are only here for a limited time, and they're going unbelievably fast.
So, get in bestie, we're going shopping!
Karl Kagerfeld Paris Faux Fur & Faux Leather Crop Jacket
Stay warm and make a statement with this ultra-soft faux fur jacket. It's designed with a cozy stand collar, easy snap-front closure, and a sleek faux-leather trim that's oh-so-chic.
Vince Camuto Keltana Combat Boot (Women)
These utilitarian-inspired combat boots feature an almond toe and chunky bolck heel that adds the perfect, edgy touch of bold style to any OOTD. Truly, these boots were made for stompin' (and struttin').
Design History Stripe Long Sleeve Cashmere Polo
Made from 100% cashmere, this long sleeve polo will be your new fave cold weather go-to. It features striped trims for a classy, subtle pop of collar, along with a partial placket design and a spread collar.
Burberry Phantos 52mm Sunglasses
Barbiecore meets vintage-chic with these Burberry sunglasses. Made in Italy, these brown-gradient glasses provide 100% UV protection for your eyes and feature a 52 mm lens width that perfectly rests on your face.
Kate Spade New York Jackson Medium Flap Leather Satchel
The perfect everyday bag, this spacious Kate Spade satchel is deisgned with neutral colorblock leather panels that add chic dimension to your outfit. Plus, they're equipped with a foldover flap, a single top handle, and an optional crossbody strap for versatile styling.
UGG Reversible Genuine Shearling Headband
Pretty in pink, but make it cozy. This geniune shearling headband from UGG looks as luxurious as it feels, and it's sure to keep your ears warm and your outfit on point during the colder months.
Columbia Snowmelt Valley II Water Resistant Jacket
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this water-resistant Columbia jacket has your back — literally. Made for outside activities like hiking, this jacket is designed with a super soft fleece lining that makes it an ideal layering choice.
Free People Cutting Edge Cotton Cable Sweater
Chunky cable-knit sweaters are a cold weather essential, and this one from Free People is the epitome of cozy-chic. Featuring a relaxed fit that falls above your hips for a cropped look, the boxy sweater adds a flattering, vibrant pop of color to your everyday look.
Madewell Seersucker Stripe Flynn Romper
If you're looking to get a head start on building out your spring/summer wardrobe, this Madewell romper is a must-have. The tank/short combo buttons together into the perfect warm-weather romper, featuring a square neckline and smocked back.
JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Headphones
JBL headphones are known for their amazing sound quality and active noise cancellation features, and we couldn't believe our eyes when we saw that these ones are on sale for 50% off. These over-ear, wireless headphones include up to 50 hours of battery life, and they can connect with two devices simultaneously; not to mention, the earpads are oh-so-cushy, meaning no headaches from long periods of use.
MAC Cosmetics Lost in The Gloss Lipglass Trio
This fan-fave trio of Mac lip glosses originally has a retail value of $69, but right now, you can score all three for just $26! The set includes two Tinted Lipglasses in Gleam On & Melt My Heart, along with a Clear Lipglass.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal (Women)
When you see cult-fave Birkenstocks on sale, you have to grab a pair, especially if they're lined with plush, geniune shearling that's perfect for wearing all year round (if you're not a fan of the whole "socks-with-sandals" vibe). These sandals feature the brand's iconic cork footbed and are topped off with adjustable buckle straps.
90 Degree By Reflex Lux Cracked Faux Leather Flare Leggings
As cute as leather pants are, they're not always comfortable (usually, they're standing pants, not sitting pants). That is, until we came across these faux leather flare leggings. Yup, leggings. The crossover, high-rise waistband hugs your body in all the right places, and the bottom flare design is perfect for dressing up or rocking a sporty-chic vibe.
SAACHI Colorblock Diamond Knit Cardigan
Add a playful pop of pastel color into your wardrobe wiht this colorblock knit cardigan. Styled in an ultra-comfortable silhouette with diamond-quilted sleeves, this cardigan is sure to keep you warm while looking cool.
COACH 'Mercer 30' Leather Satchel
This essential handbag from COACH features lightly textured leather adorned with goldtone studs that strikes the delicate balance between bold and classic. The bag is equipped with a trio of interior compartments for easy organization, a turnlock tab closure, top carry handles, and an optional crossbody strap for additional styling options.
Calvin Klein Sleeveless Tie Neck Jumpsuit
Elevate your office or going-out wardrobe with this sleek Calvin Klein jumpsuit. It's styled with a neck tie and a cropped leg for a modern style that is as comfortable as it is stylish.
GUESS Belted Trench Coat
A chic coat is a great closet essential to invest in, especially if you're looking to start building out a capsule wardrobe with pieces you'll wear for years. This belted trench coat features a classic design with belted cuffs, tonal piping, and double-breasted button closure that is just chic perfection.
PUMA Straight Leg Fleece Sweatpants
Looking for new sweatpants to hibernate in for the rest of winter while still looking cute enough to go on a quick coffee run or hot girl walk? We've got you. These PUMA sweatpants feature a straight-leg cut and are constructed from soft fleece — plus, they have handy side pockets so you don't have to worry about grabbing a bag before you head out the door.
Cuisinart PerfecTemp® Cordless Electric Kettle
Whether you're brewing your fave tea or heating up some water for cup noodles, this shopper-loved electric kettle is an investment future you (& your current wallet) will thank you for. The 1500-watt cordless kettle quickly brings water to the exact heat you want and keeps it at that temperature for 30 minutes. If coffee is more your cup of tea (pun unapologetically intended), the kettle includes a French press preset to bring out the full flavors of your coffee grinds every time.
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Strip Throw Blanket
Made from luxuriously soft, plush fabric, this fan-fave Barefoot Dreams throw blanket is perfect for keeping you warm and cozy through the rest of winter. It's machine-washable, and it comes in a gorgeous stone-pearl color combo; need we say more?
