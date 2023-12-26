Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson Engaged Again 2 Months After Break Up: See Her Ring

Tamar Braxton is un-breaking her heart.
The "Love and War" singer is engaged to Jeremy "JR" Robinson once again after a brief breakup, she announced on Instagram.
Reflecting on their initial split, Tamar captioned a video of JR proposing for a second time on Christmas morning, "3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER. Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation."
"We knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered," the younger sister of Toni Braxton continued. "So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes."
Adding that the couple's "troubles are miles away," Tamar wrote in a note to JR, "I love you with my entire heart."
Tamar and JR's love story began on her Peacock dating show Queens Court. During the finale in March, JR got down on one knee and popped the question, telling the 46-year-old, "I'm here forever because I don't see my life without you."
However, almost seven months later, the personal injury attorney shared that he had "ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person."
"What happened and why - that's our private place," JR wrote in an Oct. 2 statement to his Instagram Story. "No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame. The truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down Queens several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it."
So, what made them reconcile? For one, their strong connection.
"I had to fight hard to push past the hurt, and past my own ego, because God kept bringing me back to how much I love @tamarbraxton," JR shared in a Dec. 4 Instagram post. "The truth is, it really just hurt me in the long run and my healing was what was needed. I've never been one to shy away from sharing and being accountable for my high's and my lows. While I was healing I couldn't possibly want to be with anyone else, but I'm sure people can resonate with also not wanting to be alone."
He continued, "I'm grateful that God saw fit to protect what was truly made for me and that we were able to find our way back to love. I am incredibly touched by how much she fought for me!"
