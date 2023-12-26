Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson Engaged Again 2 Months After Break Up: See Her Ring

Tamar Braxton announced she's engaged to Jeremy "JR" Robinson again after a "REAL HARD conversation" about their relationship: "We thought we HATED each other."

Tamar Braxton is un-breaking her heart.

The "Love and War" singer is engaged to Jeremy "JR" Robinson once again after a brief breakup, she announced on Instagram.

Reflecting on their initial split, Tamar captioned a video of JR proposing for a second time on Christmas morning, "3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER. Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation."

"We knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered," the younger sister of Toni Braxton continued. "So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes."

Adding that the couple's "troubles are miles away," Tamar wrote in a note to JR, "I love you with my entire heart."

photos
2023 Celebrity Engagements

Tamar and JR's love story began on her Peacock dating show Queens Court. During the finale in March, JR got down on one knee and popped the question, telling the 46-year-old, "I'm here forever because I don't see my life without you."

Paras Griffin via Getty Images

However, almost seven months later, the personal injury attorney shared that he had "ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person."

"What happened and why - that's our private place," JR wrote in an Oct. 2 statement to his Instagram Story. "No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame. The truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down Queens several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it."

So, what made them reconcile? For one, their strong connection.

 

Instagram/Jeremy "JR" Robinson

"I had to fight hard to push past the hurt, and past my own ego, because God kept bringing me back to how much I love @tamarbraxton," JR shared in a Dec. 4 Instagram post. "The truth is, it really just hurt me in the long run and my healing was what was needed. I've never been one to shy away from sharing and being accountable for my high's and my lows. While I was healing I couldn't possibly want to be with anyone else, but I'm sure people can resonate with also not wanting to be alone."

He continued, "I'm grateful that God saw fit to protect what was truly made for me and that we were able to find our way back to love. I am incredibly touched by how much she fought for me!"

To see Tamar's Christmas engagement ring, as well as how other stars celebrated the holidays this year, keep reading.

Instagram/Jeremy "JR" Robinson

Tamar Braxton

Two months after their breakup, the singer and her Queens Court suitor Jeremy "JR" Robinson got engaged again on Christmas morning.

Instagram/Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

The kids are all here! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is joined by his and Vanessa Marcil's 21-year-old son Kassius—as well as his and Megan Fox's  kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7—for a family photo with the Dancing With the Stars pro and their 17-month-old son Zane.

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes

As the country singer wrote on Instagram, "merry chrysler."

Instagram/Simone Biles

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

We're flipping out over the gymnast and football player's first Christmas as a married couple.

Instagram/Derek Hough

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Two weeks after she underwent emergency surgery, Hayley and the Dancing with the Stars judge husband celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple.

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder spent Christmas morning with kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 15, who she shares with ex Chris Martin.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

The Paris in Love star took her and husband Carter Reum's 13-month-old son Phoenix to Disneyland on Christmas Eve.

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Christmas proved to be good 4 the singer, who rang in the holiday with Guts-themed ornaments. 

Instagram/Lily Collins

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell

The Emily in Paris star and her husband woke up on Christmas morning to isses from their dog. "Merry Christmas, everyone!" she wrote on Instagram. "From our lil family to yours."

Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar winner showed off her dinner table setting, writing on Instagram, "Merry Christmas from my family to Yours."

Instagram/Frankie Grande

Ariana Grande & Frankie Grande

The brother-sister duo rang in Christmas with their mom Joan Grande.

Instagram/John Travolta

John Travolta

The Grease alum went skiing with his kids Benjamin, 12, and Ella, 22.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The daytime talk show co-hosts were feeling the "Big Nick Energy" on Christmas.

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

They got the boy for Christmas! The singer and her fiancé snuggled with their newborn son Roman.

Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and the musician celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple in Australia.

Instagram/Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

The pregnant singer and her husband celebrated their "last Christmas as a family of 5" with their kids Vivianne, 9, Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, in matching PJs.

Instagram/Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and the Tokio Hotel rocker had Christmas at the beach.

Instagram / Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus

The actress wrote on Instagram, "Happy Holidays from our bonkers family to yours."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Alyson Hannigan & Emma Caulfield

It's a Buffy reunion!  Willow and Anya volunteered at the Los Angeles Mission's 2023 Christmas Celebration.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham appeared with three of their four kids—Cruz BeckhamHarper Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham—and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham in a holiday pic the fashion designer shared Dec. 23.

Instagram

Karlie Kloss

The model gave a look at husband Joshua Kushner lighting the menorah for Hanukkah.

Instagram

Alexa Lemieux

The Love Is Blind star shared a photo of her family's bright Hanukkah celebrations.

Instagram / Scott Disick

Scott Disick & Reign Disick

The Lord (Disick) hath spoken.

Instagram/Scott Disick

Scott Disick

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned this Dec. 7 snap of his home, "HAPPY HANUKKAH MY JEWS!!!"

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe shared a holly jolly look at kids True and Tatum Thompson, along with their cousin Dream Kardashian.

Instagram/Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

The Glass Onion star rings in the Festival of Lights with her 5-year-old daughter Rani.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost set up her Christmas tree on Dec. 1, joking on Instagram, "She’s dressed to impress."

Instagram/Pink

Pink

The singer got the party started on the first night of Hanukkah by letting her daughter Willow, 12, light the menorah. 

Instagram/Snooki

Snooki

The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle took in some GTL—gym, tan, lights—during this holiday season.

Instagram/Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik

The Jeopardy! host ushered in the first night of Hanukkah with not one, but three menorahs. 

photos
View More Photos From Holidays 2023: Celebs Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and More

