Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson Engaged Again 2 Months After Break Up: See Her Ring

Tamar Braxton is un-breaking her heart.

The "Love and War" singer is engaged to Jeremy "JR" Robinson once again after a brief breakup, she announced on Instagram.

Reflecting on their initial split, Tamar captioned a video of JR proposing for a second time on Christmas morning, "3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER. Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation."

"We knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered," the younger sister of Toni Braxton continued. "So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes."

Adding that the couple's "troubles are miles away," Tamar wrote in a note to JR, "I love you with my entire heart."