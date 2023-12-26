North West's Custom Christmas Gift Will Have You Crying Like Kim Kardashian

For Christmas, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 10-year-old North West received a custom Alexander Wang bag that featured mom’s iconic 2012 meme.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Uses SKIMS to Wrap Her Christmas Gifts

Let's face it, North West is a fashion icon.

And her latest piece is guaranteed to make you ugly cry. Why? Because Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 10-year-old received a custom Alexander Wang bag for Christmas featuring the 2012 meme of her mom in tears.

But she better hold onto that purse tightly because Kim has gotta have it. "OMG this bag for North," the 43-year-old captioned a Dec. 23 Instagram Story. "I'm stealing it."

The purse wasn't the only gift North got for Christmas. After all, for her kids—North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4—Kim goes all out. And this year, she showed off the presents wrapped in SKIMS cotton fabric piled high under her tree.

And not only did the white jersey coordinate with her winter wonderland theme, but it also had a greater purpose.

"I'm going to reuse it," Kim explained of her gift-wrapping decision ahead of Christmas. "When everyone opens it, I'm going to take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just having something that you can use over and over again."

photos
Kim Kardashian and Family Attend Mariah Carey's 2023 Christmas Concert

Presents aside, the holiday also serves as a time for the entire family to gather together and celebrate. And this year was no different.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

At their annual holiday bash, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner toasted to 2023. 

But don't take our word for it. See for yourself by reading on for every must-see moment from the Kardashian-Jenners' party.

Instagram

All Dressed Up

Kendall Jenner got into the festive spirit with a fur-trimmed black gown.

Instagram

Golden Girls

Kylie Jenner twinned with daughter Stormi Webster in matching custom Dolce & Gabbana gowns.

Instagram

Sliving in Sleds

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton went sledding on Christmas Eve.

Instagram

Special Performance

Babyface, Tank and Wanya Morris performed at the family's Christmas Eve party.

Instagram

Gingerbread Joy

The party's candy bar was nestled inside a life-size gingerbread house.

Instagram

Keeping Up With Elf Mischief

Elf on the Shelf took over Kim Kardashian's massive bathtub to go for a chocolate bath.

TikTok

North Pole Fashion

North West jammed out to "Last Christmas" in a TikTok video while sporting a buff Santa sweater reading, "Welcome to the North Swole."

Instagram

Merry and Bright

Kylie shared the season's greetings with this tree decked out in tinsel and lights.

Instagram

Rise and Shine

Kim invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish into her home to play seasonal songs. "It's December!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So that means @Philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic."

Instagram

Merry Mariah Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenners took their kids to see Mariah Carey's festive concert in November to get in the Christmas spirit.

Instagram

First Concert

"The Queen of Christmas!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Instagram

Twinning Moment

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, kept bundled up in matching leopard print coats at the musical event.

Instagram

Baby Rocky's First Gingerbread House

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker showed the family's 2023 gingerbread house, bearing the names of their baby boy Rocky as well as his siblings Alabama, Landon, Atiana, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Instagram

Cousin Love

Dream cuddled with her cousins True and Tatum in a Dec. 6 Instagram photo. 

Instagram

Snowy Siblings

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned the photo. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram

Christmas Cozies

The cousins shared a hug in their Zip N’ Bear PJs.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

Kourtney shared a glimmering photo of her Christmas tree.

Instagram

Nightmare Before Christmas

Travis proved he's into the spooky Santa decor with this snap.

Instagram

Decking the Halls

Kim gave a look inside her "happy place" during the holidays.

