North West's Custom Christmas Gift Will Have You Crying Like Kim Kardashian

Watch : Kim Kardashian Uses SKIMS to Wrap Her Christmas Gifts

Let's face it, North West is a fashion icon.

And her latest piece is guaranteed to make you ugly cry. Why? Because Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 10-year-old received a custom Alexander Wang bag for Christmas featuring the 2012 meme of her mom in tears.

But she better hold onto that purse tightly because Kim has gotta have it. "OMG this bag for North," the 43-year-old captioned a Dec. 23 Instagram Story. "I'm stealing it."

The purse wasn't the only gift North got for Christmas. After all, for her kids—North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4—Kim goes all out. And this year, she showed off the presents wrapped in SKIMS cotton fabric piled high under her tree.

And not only did the white jersey coordinate with her winter wonderland theme, but it also had a greater purpose.

"I'm going to reuse it," Kim explained of her gift-wrapping decision ahead of Christmas. "When everyone opens it, I'm going to take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just having something that you can use over and over again."