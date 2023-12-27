Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ethan Slater Have a Wicked Date Night

Watch : Ariana Grande Gives Nod to Ethan Slater With Christmas Decor

Ariana Grande is so into Ethan Slater.

In fact, the Wicked costars just took their relationship to the next level with a Grande family date night. On Dec. 23, Ariana and Ethan joined her dad Ed Butera at a holiday dinner out in New York City.

For the occasion, the "Thank U, Next" singer donned a black cardigan adorned with a fur trim and a matching mini skirt. Meanwhile, the Broadway star coordinated with her wintery look in black jacket, dark pants and sneakers.

The group spent a couple of hours at an Italian restaurant in Midtown Manhattan where they enjoyed dinner together.

The sighting comes after Ariana shared a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations, which included decking the halls with a sweet nod to her boyfriend. As seen in a photo shared on Instagram Dec. 21, an ornament shaped like a can of Spam hung on a wall decorated with tinsel, seemingly referencing Ethan's current role as The Historian/Prince Herbert in the Broadway revival of Spamalot.