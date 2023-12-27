Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ethan Slater Have a Wicked Date Night

Ariana Grande stepped out with boyfriend Ethan Slater during the holidays, enjoying a family dinner out in New York City. See a photo of their wickedly sweet date night.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 27, 2023 10:18 PMTags
SightingsCouplesAriana GrandeCelebrities
Watch: Ariana Grande Gives Nod to Ethan Slater With Christmas Decor

Ariana Grande is so into Ethan Slater.

In fact, the Wicked costars just took their relationship to the next level with a Grande family date night. On Dec. 23, Ariana and Ethan joined her dad Ed Butera at a holiday dinner out in New York City.

For the occasion, the "Thank U, Next" singer donned a black cardigan adorned with a fur trim and a matching mini skirt. Meanwhile, the Broadway star coordinated with her wintery look in black jacket, dark pants and sneakers.

The group spent a couple of hours at an Italian restaurant in Midtown Manhattan where they enjoyed dinner together.

The sighting comes after Ariana shared a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations, which included decking the halls with a sweet nod to her boyfriend. As seen in a photo shared on Instagram Dec. 21, an ornament shaped like a can of Spam hung on a wall decorated with tinsel, seemingly referencing Ethan's current role as The Historian/Prince Herbert in the Broadway revival of Spamalot

photos
See Ariana Grande as Glinda in Sneak Peek of Wicked Movie

And Ariana has been setting her POV on the Great White Way this holiday season. Not only did she and friends Liz Gillies and Doug Middlebrook went to support Ethan at Spamalot's preview in October, but the Grammy winner also caught a showing of Gutenberg! The Musical! with her man the following month.

At the time, Ariana shared a photo of the musical's playbill, writing on Instagram Stories, "Had the best time!"

TheImageDirect.com

Trending Stories

1

Bobbie Jean Carter Was Found Unresponsive in Bathroom

2

The Crown's Dominic West Details Fallout With Pal Prince Harry

3

See What Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Got Rocky for Christmas

So, what does Ariana's inner circle think of her romance with Ethan? A source close to the "7 Rings" artist previously told E! News that they seem "really good for each other." 

The insider added, "All of her friends love him."

To see how other stars and celeb couples celebrated the holidays this year, keep reading.

Instagram/Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas opened presents with her and ex Nick Cannon's 12-year-old daughter Monroe.

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Referencing her own song, the pop star quipped on Instagram, "It’s definitely a Nashville party."

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The couple brought on the cheer through festive PJs, rocking them with kids Kaavia, 5, and Zaya, 16, on Christmas morning.

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

You can bet on it that the High School Musical star's celebrations included her beloved dog Darla.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

The Big Bang Theory alum and the Ozark actor celebrated their first Christmas as parents with 8-month-old daghter Matilda.

Instagram/Jeremy "JR" Robinson

Tamar Braxton

Two months after their breakup, the "All the Way Home" artist and her Queens Court suitor Jeremy "JR" Robinson got engaged again on Christmas morning.

Instagram/Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

The kids are all here! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is joined by his and Vanessa Marcil's 21-year-old son Kassius—as well as his and Megan Fox's  kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7—for a family photo with the Dancing With the Stars pro and their 17-month-old son Zane.

Instagram/Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone

"Just an elf on your shelf," the Clueless star wrote on Instagram. "Happy holidays!"

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose

No achy breaky hearts here as the singers celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple.

Instagram/Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox

The Friends alum joked that she's on "good terms" with Santa.

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes

As the country singer wrote on Instagram, "merry chrysler."

Instagram/Simone Biles

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

We're flipping out over the gymnast and football player's first Christmas as a married couple.

Instagram/Derek Hough

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Two weeks after she underwent emergency surgery, Hayley and the Dancing with the Stars judge husband celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple.

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder spent Christmas morning with kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 15, who she shares with ex Chris Martin.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham appeared with three of their four kids—Cruz BeckhamHarper Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham—and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham in a holiday pic the fashion designer shared Dec. 23.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

The Paris in Love star took her and husband Carter Reum's 13-month-old son Phoenix to Disneyland on Christmas Eve.

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Christmas proved to be good 4 the singer, who rang in the holiday with Guts-themed ornaments. 

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The daytime talk show co-hosts were feeling the "Big Nick Energy" on Christmas.

Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

"Merry Christmas & happy holidays from the Mikita - Ferguson household," the Modern Family star captioned this sweet photo with their kids Beckett, 3, and Sullivan, 13 months.

Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar winner showed off her dinner table setting, writing on Instagram, "Merry Christmas from my family to Yours."

Instagram/Frankie Grande

Ariana Grande & Frankie Grande

The brother-sister duo rang in Christmas with their mom Joan Grande.

Instagram/Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

No one else can feel the Christmas spirit for you—just ask the Hills couple and their sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 13 months.

Instagram/John Travolta

John Travolta

The Grease alum went skiing with his kids Benjamin, 12, and Ella, 22.

Instagram/John Stamos

John Stamos

"Merry Christmas everyone, and HAPPY HOLIDAYS!" the Full House actor captioned this family photo with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and 5-month-old son Billy. "Let's remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies not just in celebration, but in reaching out, in understanding and in caring for each other. Here's to going back to the beginning - to love, kindness, and compassion."

Instagram/Lily Collins

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell

The Emily in Paris star and her husband woke up on Christmas morning to isses from their dog. "Merry Christmas, everyone!" she wrote on Instagram. "From our lil family to yours."

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

They got the boy for Christmas! The singer and her fiancé snuggled with their newborn son Roman.

Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and the musician celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple in Australia.

Instagram/Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

The pregnant singer and her husband celebrated their "last Christmas as a family of 5" with their kids Vivianne, 9, Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, in matching PJs.

Instagram/Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin

It looks like the comedian made Santa's naughty list, captioning this photo from Jesse Tyler Ferguson's holiday bash: "Yes, I was THIS old gal at the kids Xmas party. I’M PROUD OF IT!!!" 

Instagram/Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and the Tokio Hotel rocker had Christmas at the beach.

photos
View More Photos From Holidays 2023: Celebs Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and More
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Bobbie Jean Carter Was Found Unresponsive in Bathroom

2

The Crown's Dominic West Details Fallout With Pal Prince Harry

3

See What Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Got Rocky for Christmas

4

Nick Cannon's Christmas Gift From Bre Tiesi Is a Nod to His 12 Kids

5

Missing Pregnant Teen and Her Boyfriend Found Dead in San Antonio