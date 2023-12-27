Free People's After-Holiday Sale Is Too Good To Be True With Deals Starting at Just $24

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to post-holiday blowout sales, Thanksgiving is likely what comes to mind because Black Friday (followed by Cyber Monday) are so darn popular. But, that's not the only holiday where amazing deals are sure to follow. In fact, the sales that happen between Christmas and New Years can be just as impressive, giving Thanksgiving a run for its money. One example? Free People.
That's right, the boho-inspired, effortlessly chic yet laidback Free People is having a huge end of year sale that you have to see to believe. We're talking an extra 50% off sale items that are already heavily discounted, like scoring a pair of chunky leather boots that were originally $278 for just $74.97 — that's $203 in savings. Talk about a steal! So, if you're looking to add some extra items to your closet to help ring in the new year but don't want to spend a lot, then you definitely need to be shopping Free People's after holiday sale. Whether you're looking to save big on timeless mini dresses, 1970s inspired flared jeans, or a vegan leather crossbody bag that you'll wear everywhere, Free People has got you covered. Read on to see some of our top picks.
Naomi Tall Heel Boots
With their chunky block heel and knee-high silhouette, these leather boots will always be on trend, whether you pair them with a dainty dress, mini skirt, or flared jeans. Choose from two classic colors: tan or black.
CRVY Mona Flare Jeans
Channel your inner 1970s rock ‘n roll goddess in these flared, high-waisted jeans, complete with retro stitching and a split hem. They have a hint of stretch for added comfort and a body-hugging fit.
Coney Vegan Crossbody
We guarantee you'll be toting around this crossbody bag everywhere. Made from vegan leather, it features a semi-circular design with darted detailing along the flap closure and has an adjustable shoulder strap which is always a plus. Plus, it comes in two colors.
Chelsey Mini Dress
This A-line dress can be worn time and time again because it can be styled so many ways, whether that's with glittery heels or tights and boots. It features a relaxed fit, subtle bell sleeves, and an open back with a self-tie detail that's effortlessly chic.
We The Free Wild Roses Midi Skirt
Available in black and indigo, this denim midi skirt can be dressed up or down, making it a must-have closet staple. Sitting right at the hips, it features a column silhouette and a central slit to show off some leg.
Rolla's Andie Cord Skirt
Mini skirts are always a good idea, and this corduroy one has a retro feel to it with its high-waisted silhouette and front patch pockets. It comes in a stunning navy shade or an eye-catching emerald hue.
FP One Kinsley Fringe Cowlneck Sweater
We guarantee that you don't have a sweater like this in your collection. Made from a multi-colored chunky knit, It has stunning fringe detailing along the oversized sleeves and off-the-shoulder cowl neckline. Choose from two colors.
Tia Cozy Denim Jacket
Everyone needs a denim jacket in their wardrobe, and this one has a cozy faux fur trim that provides the perfect vintage vibe. It's slightly cropped, sitting right at the hips for a flattering look and comes in black or classic blue.
Reisling Vest
If you're still riding the vest trend, then you'll love this one, which has an open back cutout and adjustable corset-style lacing. It comes in five beautiful colors, like sandy beige, muted fuchsia, and Malibu orange.
Viva La Vegan Clutch
With its metallic finish and pleated details, this purse is the perfect size to take with you on a night out. It also comes in blue and gold and brings a removable chain-link strap if you want to go for a more edgy look.
Isadora Midi Dress
Between the tiered flowy skirt and the embellished detailing along the straps and smocked bust, this show-stopping dress has an effortless boho feel that you can only find at Free People.
