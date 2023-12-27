Free People's After-Holiday Sale Is Too Good To Be True With Deals Starting at Just $24

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to post-holiday blowout sales, Thanksgiving is likely what comes to mind because Black Friday (followed by Cyber Monday) are so darn popular. But, that's not the only holiday where amazing deals are sure to follow. In fact, the sales that happen between Christmas and New Years can be just as impressive, giving Thanksgiving a run for its money. One example? Free People.

That's right, the boho-inspired, effortlessly chic yet laidback Free People is having a huge end of year sale that you have to see to believe. We're talking an extra 50% off sale items that are already heavily discounted, like scoring a pair of chunky leather boots that were originally $278 for just $74.97 — that's $203 in savings. Talk about a steal! So, if you're looking to add some extra items to your closet to help ring in the new year but don't want to spend a lot, then you definitely need to be shopping Free People's after holiday sale. Whether you're looking to save big on timeless mini dresses, 1970s inspired flared jeans, or a vegan leather crossbody bag that you'll wear everywhere, Free People has got you covered. Read on to see some of our top picks.