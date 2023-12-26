Madewell's Post-Holiday Sale Goes Big with $9 Tops, $41 Jeans, $39 Boots & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As the dust finally settles on another holiday season, we can look back at the things we were given, the things we will return, and the things we're going to buy with those precious, precious gift cards. The sales are still out there, and there's a lot to choose from, but what we're excited about are the deals over at Madewell. Why pay full price on stylish jeans, tops, shoes, and accessories, when you can get select styles for up to 50% off?
You heard that right. From leather lace-up combat boots to pearl earrings with a vintage gold finish, from a bright sweater tank to ponte stirrup leggings, these finds are up to 50% with code WINTER30 at checkout. Grab a pair of $198 Western-inspired ankle boots for just $39, a $75 unitard for $18, a $138 jumpsuit for $42, well, the list goes on. These are the effortlessly chic items that will level up your wardrobe in the new year.
But these deals won't last long and best-sellers are going fast. Your best bet? Head over to Madewell and start clicking, start adding to cart, and start living your best life.
The Patti Lace-Up Boot
Break out your fav wide leg jeans, because they'll go perfectly with these leather lace-up combat boots. They have a slight heel and a padded sole so they're also really comfortable to walk in. Plus, they're $163 off the original price, so that's perfect, too.
Skinny Flare Jeans in Rinse Wash
With a high rise fit and a bit of flare at the legs, these dark indigo jeans are a steal at $49.99. Just slip them over a ribbed bodysuit and you'll have a smooth silhouette that will keep you styling into the new year.
Ponte Stirrup Leggings
Get a sleek silhouette with these stirrup leggings. Dress it up or down, with kicks or boots, and you're sure to get some compliments. One reviewer reported, "I love stirrup leggings, and found the quality to be great: thick fabric for fall/winter with no worries of them being see-thru."
Wide Rib Sweater Top
Available in black, cream and mahogany, this long-sleeve sweater top features a sweetheart neckline and underbust seaming to elevate your fit. It looks great on it's own or layered under a blazer, and the price tag looks great, too.
The Gwenda Platform Ankle Boot
Wide leg jeans, skinny jeans, skirts, they all go well with these chunky suede ankle boots. They also go well with your bank account since they're $160 off the original price.
Long-Sleeve Knit Midi Dress
Looking for a soft LBD that hugs your every curve? Then the search is over. Check out this long-sleeve knit dress that's super soft and features a sweetheart neckline and underbust seaming. It's also less than $45.
The Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pant in Pinstripe
For less than $30, these high-rise pinstripe pants are a steal. They're made of recycled fabric, include an elegant pleat in the front, and the matching blazer is on sale, too.
Casted Pearl Statement Earrings
A pair of elegant pearl earrings are a must-have for any jewelry box. These freshwater pearl earrings fit the bill and they're less than $15.
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Norden Wash: Patch-Pocket Edition
With a touch of stretch, plus some natural distressing and fading, these vintage-inspired jeans fit like a glove. They feature a high-fitted waist and front pockets that go with any winter fit, and they're less than $55.
Ottoman Sweater Tank
Available in blue, olive and rose, this sweater tank is a solid pick for layering or wearing on its own. It features a square-neck and structured knit, so it fits right in all the right places, and it's less than $10 which is the nicest feature of all.
Two-Pack U Pendant Necklace Set
A trendy layered necklace for less than $9? Yes, please. It's made of gold-plated brass that's nickel-safe and features a lobster clasp closure, and it looks so cute with just about everything.
Kickoff Trainer Sneakers
The hits just keep on coming with these super cushy trainers. They're less than $43 and the cotton lining, rubber outsoles and leather are all recycled, so they're a sustainable option, too.
Ruched Crop Straight-Leg Jumpsuit
The best thing about this jumpsuit are the pockets. Oh, and the super soft fabric, and the ruched top, and the relaxed leg, and the price, of course. Complete the look with a cute cropped jacket and your favorite pair of flats.
The Santiago Western Ankle Boot
Coming in at $39.99, these Western-inspired ankle boots are cool, edgy, and must be seen to be believed. They're made of smooth leather with stretchy goring on the side, plus the soles on the padding made them super comfy.
Crossover Blazer in (Re)generative Chino
This crossover blazer is made of regenerative cotton that gives it a soft, casual feel that's in style all year long. There's large pockets, an oversized fit, and a satisfied shopper raved, "This blazer is perfect! The perfect fit and style!"
Seamed Long-Sleeve Mini Dress in Ditsy Floral
Mix this delicate floral mini dress with a leather jacket for a cute and edgy look. It has a flowy skirt, breezy feel, and a price tag that can't be beat.
Knit Long-Sleeve Biker Unitard
Step up your layering look with this lightweight, stretchy, versatile unitard. Get this staple piece for less than $19.
Ottoman Crop Sweater Tee
Break out your favorite high-waisted jeans because they'll match this cropped sweater top like a dream. Oh, and it's less than $15, which is a delightful reality.
Softfade Cotton Boxy-Crop Tee
With a boxy fit and just the right amount of crop, this soft cotton t-shirt is the start of any great OOTD. This fan glowed, "It's so cute and the length is perfect, not too short like other crop top."
The '90s Straight Jean in Penwood Wash: BCRF Selvedge Edition
High rise, a little stretch, a 90's-inspired straight leg...these jeans might just be your new everyday staple. Plus, they have natural distressing and fading to give them that lived-in look right away.
The Signature Shimmer Knit Cutaway Sweater Tank
If you're still looking for a casual, shimmery addition to your NYE fit, this sweater tank is a solid pick. This shopper noted, "It can be dressed up or down and is always festive. I got in two colors and have worn them often throughout the season. Thick sweater material, so it's also warm."
Plissé Mini Tee Dress
Lightweight and versatile, this stylish mini tee dress has it all. Wear it under a blazer for work or pair it with heels for dinner, and it'll perfectly transition throughout.
