Madewell's Post-Holiday Sale Goes Big with $9 Tops, $41 Jeans, $39 Boots & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As the dust finally settles on another holiday season, we can look back at the things we were given, the things we will return, and the things we're going to buy with those precious, precious gift cards. The sales are still out there, and there's a lot to choose from, but what we're excited about are the deals over at Madewell. Why pay full price on stylish jeans, tops, shoes, and accessories, when you can get select styles for up to 50% off?

You heard that right. From leather lace-up combat boots to pearl earrings with a vintage gold finish, from a bright sweater tank to ponte stirrup leggings, these finds are up to 50% with code WINTER30 at checkout. Grab a pair of $198 Western-inspired ankle boots for just $39, a $75 unitard for $18, a $138 jumpsuit for $42, well, the list goes on. These are the effortlessly chic items that will level up your wardrobe in the new year.

But these deals won't last long and best-sellers are going fast. Your best bet? Head over to Madewell and start clicking, start adding to cart, and start living your best life.