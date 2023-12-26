Madewell's Post-Holiday Sale Goes Big with $9 Tops, $41 Jeans, $39 Boots & More

Don't miss these jaw-dropping deals on stylish shoes, accessories, tops, bottoms, and jackets.

By Megan Gray Dec 26, 2023 9:26 PMTags
shop_madewell post holiday sale 12.26.23_heroE! News Illustration/Photos Courtesy of Madewell

As the dust finally settles on another holiday season, we can look back at the things we were given, the things we will return, and the things we're going to buy with those precious, precious gift cards. The sales are still out there, and there's a lot to choose from, but what we're excited about are the deals over at Madewell. Why pay full price on stylish jeans, tops, shoes, and accessories, when you can get select styles for up to 50% off? 

You heard that right. From leather lace-up combat boots to pearl earrings with a vintage gold finish, from a bright sweater tank to ponte stirrup leggings, these finds are up to 50% with code WINTER30 at checkout. Grab a pair of $198 Western-inspired ankle boots for just $39, a $75 unitard for $18, a $138 jumpsuit for $42, well, the list goes on. These are the effortlessly chic items that will level up your wardrobe in the new year.

But these deals won't last long and best-sellers are going fast. Your best bet? Head over to Madewell and start clicking, start adding to cart, and start living your best life.

The Patti Lace-Up Boot

Break out your fav wide leg jeans, because they'll go perfectly with these leather lace-up combat boots. They have a slight heel and a padded sole so they're also really comfortable to walk in. Plus, they're $163 off the original price, so that's perfect, too.

$228
$64.99
Madewell

Skinny Flare Jeans in Rinse Wash

With a high rise fit and a bit of flare at the legs, these dark indigo jeans are a steal at $49.99. Just slip them over a ribbed bodysuit and you'll have a smooth silhouette that will keep you styling into the new year.

$118
$49.99
Madewell

Ponte Stirrup Leggings

Get a sleek silhouette with these stirrup leggings. Dress it up or down, with kicks or boots, and you're sure to get some compliments. One reviewer reported, "I love stirrup leggings, and found the quality to be great: thick fabric for fall/winter with no worries of them being see-thru."

$80
$24.99
Madewell

Wide Rib Sweater Top

Available in black, cream and mahogany, this long-sleeve sweater top features a sweetheart neckline and underbust seaming to elevate your fit. It looks great on it's own or layered under a blazer, and the price tag looks great, too.

$89.50
$14.99
Madewell

The Gwenda Platform Ankle Boot

Wide leg jeans, skinny jeans, skirts, they all go well with these chunky suede ankle boots. They also go well with your bank account since they're $160 off the original price.

$228
$67.49
Madewell

Long-Sleeve Knit Midi Dress

Looking for a soft LBD that hugs your every curve? Then the search is over. Check out this long-sleeve knit dress that's super soft and features a sweetheart neckline and underbust seaming. It's also less than $45.

$138
$44.99
Madewell

The Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pant in Pinstripe

For less than $30, these high-rise pinstripe pants are a steal. They're made of recycled fabric, include an elegant pleat in the front, and the matching blazer is on sale, too.

$128
$29.99
Madewell

Casted Pearl Statement Earrings

A pair of elegant pearl earrings are a must-have for any jewelry box. These freshwater pearl earrings fit the bill and they're less than $15.

$36
$14.99
Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Norden Wash: Patch-Pocket Edition

With a touch of stretch, plus some natural distressing and fading, these vintage-inspired jeans fit like a glove. They feature a high-fitted waist and front pockets that go with any winter fit, and they're less than $55.

$148
$54.99
Madewell

Ottoman Sweater Tank

Available in blue, olive and rose, this sweater tank is a solid pick for layering or wearing on its own. It features a square-neck and structured knit, so it fits right in all the right places, and it's less than $10 which is the nicest feature of all.

$65
$9.99
Madewell

Two-Pack U Pendant Necklace Set

A trendy layered necklace for less than $9? Yes, please. It's made of gold-plated brass that's nickel-safe and features a lobster clasp closure, and it looks so cute with just about everything.

$42
$8.49
Madewell
Kickoff Trainer Sneakers

The hits just keep on coming with these super cushy trainers. They're less than $43 and the cotton lining, rubber outsoles and leather are all recycled, so they're a sustainable option, too.

$110
$42.49
Madewell

Ruched Crop Straight-Leg Jumpsuit

The best thing about this jumpsuit are the pockets. Oh, and the super soft fabric, and the ruched top, and the relaxed leg, and the price, of course. Complete the look with a cute cropped jacket and your favorite pair of flats.

$138
$42.49
Madewell

The Santiago Western Ankle Boot

Coming in at $39.99, these Western-inspired ankle boots are cool, edgy, and must be seen to be believed. They're made of smooth leather with stretchy goring on the side, plus the soles on the padding made them super comfy. 

$198
$39.99
Madewell

Crossover Blazer in (Re)generative Chino

This crossover blazer is made of regenerative cotton that gives it a soft, casual feel that's in style all year long. There's large pockets, an oversized fit, and a satisfied shopper raved, "This blazer is perfect! The perfect fit and style!"

$138
$34.99
Madewell

Seamed Long-Sleeve Mini Dress in Ditsy Floral

Mix this delicate floral mini dress with a leather jacket for a cute and edgy look. It has a flowy skirt, breezy feel, and a price tag that can't be beat.

$118
$24.99
Madewell

Knit Long-Sleeve Biker Unitard

Step up your layering look with this lightweight, stretchy, versatile unitard. Get this staple piece for less than $19.

$75
$18.99
Madewell

Ottoman Crop Sweater Tee

Break out your favorite high-waisted jeans because they'll match this cropped sweater top like a dream. Oh, and it's less than $15, which is a delightful reality.

$69.50
$14.99
Madewell

Softfade Cotton Boxy-Crop Tee

With a boxy fit and just the right amount of crop, this soft cotton t-shirt is the start of any great OOTD. This fan glowed, "It's so cute and the length is perfect, not too short like other crop top."

$32
$18.89
Madewell

The '90s Straight Jean in Penwood Wash: BCRF Selvedge Edition

High rise, a little stretch, a 90's-inspired straight leg...these jeans might just be your new everyday staple. Plus, they have natural distressing and fading to give them that lived-in look right away.

$168
$41.99
Madewell

The Signature Shimmer Knit Cutaway Sweater Tank

If you're still looking for a casual, shimmery addition to your NYE fit, this sweater tank is a solid pick. This shopper noted, "It can be dressed up or down and is always festive. I got in two colors and have worn them often throughout the season. Thick sweater material, so it's also warm."

$69.50
$14.99
Madewell

Plissé Mini Tee Dress

Lightweight and versatile, this stylish mini tee dress has it all. Wear it under a blazer for work or pair it with heels for dinner, and it'll perfectly transition throughout.

$118
$29.99
Madewell

