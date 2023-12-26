Taylor Swift's Game Day Nods to Travis Kelce Will Never Go Out of Style

Watch : Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift polishes up real nice for game day.

Case in point? The "Bejeweled" singer sported multiple accessories that referenced her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, when she watched his team take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Missouri's Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25.

In honor of Christmas, Taylor paired her Chiefs red sweater and black plaid skirt with a Santa hat adorned with Travis' 87 jersey number. She twinned with friend Brittany Mahomes—who wore her quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes' No. 18 on her hat—as the two played cheer captain to the Chiefs from the team's VIP suite.

To cap it all off, the 34-year-old wore an earring of her and Travis' shared initial "T" on her right ear—presumably 'cause he really knows her. As Taylor previously explained of her continual appearances at his games, "I'm going to see him do what he loves."

"We're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she shared in a Time interview earlier this month. "And we're just proud of each other."