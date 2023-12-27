Anthropologie's End-of Season Sale is Here: Save an Extra 40% off on Must-Have Fashion, Home & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Santa may have finished his annual shift (& all the cookies in our homes), but the season of gift-giving isn't over just yet. If anything, this week is the best time to do some shopping to celebrate all that was 2023 — you've gotten through all the ups and downs, and even all the chaotic holiday shopping for each and every loved one in your life. Well, there is one more person to check off on that nice list: yourself. In this last week of the year, spend some time treating yourself to some retail R&R, whether that means blowing your gift cards on cult-fave beauty or shopping some major sales at J. Crew, Madewell & more.
On that note, Anthropologie is one of our fave brands that's gifted us with an incredible end-of-season sale, and we're here to spread the ongoing holiday cheer. We're talking an extra 40% off sale styles (read: sale on sale!), including chic fashion, home decor, accessories, shoes & so much more. It can take a lot of energy to get through the 3,400+ items on sale, and since the goal here is shopping relaxation (not more stress), we've combed through everything to round up the best finds & hidden gems for you. From sparkly $180 Jeffrey Campbell heels for $66 & $98 slip skirts for $36 to $148 Avec Les Filles trousers for $53 & $68 monogrammed pouches for $30, we've got everything your closet, home & wallet need to start 2024 off right.
These can't-miss items are going fast, though, so we've got to get a move on. Let's go!
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Lurex Edition
The Somerset dress is the brand's bestselling, best-reviewed dress, and we're in love with this oh-so-flattering & versatile lurex edition. Featuring a smocked waist, side slant pockets, pullover styling & more, this dress is one you need in your 2024 all-season wardrobe. (Psst, the velvet edition is also on sale right now for the same price!)
The Margot Kick-Flare Cropped Pants by Maeve: Plaid Edition
Elevate your style with these elegant flared pants featuring a chic plaid print. The pants are designed to hug your hips and thigh and flare from knee to ankle, complementing your silhouette without constraining your movement.
Sunday in Brooklyn Chain-Back Tank
Found: your perfect NYE going-out top. This gorgeous satin top is styled with a dainty chain-back detailing that adds the perfect touch of boldness while keeping things classy.
Caurina Vase
If you want to make your home prettier (than it already is) without breaking the bank, you'll love the Caurina Vase. Textured, subtle botanicals adorn the luminescent vase that's perfect for displaying your favorite flowers, fresh or dried.
By Anthropologie Hazel Fuzzy Cardigan Sweater
Get cozy in style with this fuzzy cardigan sweater, which is available in pink and blue (both on sale)! The sweater is made from a wool blend that will keep you warm, and it features a button front that's perfect for layering over your fave cami or dress.
Jeffrey Campbell Glamorous Heels
Start the new year off on the right, fashion-forward foot with these glamorous heels. Detailed with gorgeous mini gems on the straps and featuring a rubber sole for added cushioning, these heels are made for struttin' & dancin' to your heart's content all year long.
Holiday Monogram Embellished Pouch
Harness your main character energy every day with this shiny monogrammed pouch that features a removable chain strap. It's detailed with beads and sequins to for that extra pop of shimmer, and it's perfect for storing your daily essentials, loose change, snacks (yes, we said what we said), and much more.
The Silas Sherpa Coat
Christmas may be over, but we still have a few months of chilly winter left. But the cold won't bother you anyway, because you'll be bundled up in this trendy teddy coat. It's made to keep you feeling cozy & looking runway-ready, featuring a double-breasted placket and a chic band at the back waist for a tailored, silhouette-flattering style.
Four-In-A-Row Game
Yes, you could get any regular ol' board game for your coffee table, or you could treat both yourself & your home to this insanely aesthetic Four-In-A-Row Game with swirling colorful acrylic game pieces. Seriously, it's so pretty it doubles as display-worthy decor when you're not using it (according to our shopper math, that counts as saving space, making this a practical purchase).
By Anthropologie Flannel Pajama Pants
Pajama pants that look cute enough to wear out yet cozy enough to live in through the rest of winter hibernation season? Sign us up. These flannel pants are available in nine luxurious patterns, with each style featuring unique artwork from a global roster of talented artists. Did we mention that the matching pajama tops are on sale, too?
2-in-1 Weekly Planner and To-Do List Notebook
Treat yourself to some organization and peace of mind in 2024 with this two-in-one notebook, featuring a weekly planner and to-do list. The notepad comes with 120 pages and a flexible structure that makes it perfect for taking with you on the go.
Little Beast Lucky Floral x Memorial Day Dog Sweater
Your precious fur baby deserves nothing but the best, and that goes for fashion, too. This cozy-chic canine sweater will keep your pupper warm and comfy for the remaining winter months — all that's left to do is get the camera ready for a mandatory photoshoot.
The Tilda Velvet Slip Skirt
This velvet slip skirt (also available in Brown Motif), will instantly elevate your outfit, whether you're dressing it up for a night out or keeping it casual for a day about town. The skirt features a French-inspired bias-cut design that drapes and moves about elegantly, so every angle is your best angle.
Pernille Rosenkilde Embroidered Pillow
Turn up the charm in your home with this darling embroidered pillow (that's also available in red). The pillow was designed exclusively for Anthropologie by Copenhagen-based designer Pernille Rosenkilde, and this pillow reflects her mastery of vibrant color, unique materials, and vintage aesthetics that blend together to create artful perfection.
By Anthropologie Cropped Velvet Blazer
Looking for the perfect top layer to throw on over your NYE 'fit or night-out OOTD? Look no further than this cropped velvet blazer, which comes in black, blue, and red. The blazer features front flap pockets and is made from soft fabric that will have you looking chic and staying warm.
Claudia Vanity Mirror
Your reflection is already perfection as is, and this Claudia Vanity Mirror is just the cherry on top. Adorned with gilded accents that's regencycore-meets-quiet-luxury, this handcrafted mirror is aesthetic perfection. We're obsessed.
Avec Les Filles Pinstripe Wide-Leg Trousers
New year, same office, upgraded style. These wide-leg trousers feature a chic pinstripe design and bow detailing at the waistband that adds a dainty, classy touch. Plus, they have actual pockets to boot!
Mini Raspberry Tarte Dessert-Shaped Wax Candle
Treat yourself — literally. OK, maybe not literally, considering you can't exactly eat this dessert-shaped wax candle, but you sure can treat your home to some adorable decor. Designed to look like a mini raspberry tarte, this delectable candle is a chic statement piece you won't regret buying (although fair warning, it might make you hungry).
