Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Kids Steal the Show While Crashing His ESPN Interview

Jason Sudeikis' kids are spreading the holiday cheer.

In fact, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, who the Ted Lasso star shares with ex Olivia Wilde, crashed their dad's Christmas morning interview to reveal what they received from Santa Claus this year. As Jason—dressed in a Santa hat and an elf onesie—appeared on a video conference call to share his predictions on Dec. 25 basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks, the two jumped on him with snuggles.

"A PS5," Otis told said on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show, after co-host Sue Bird asked about their presents. Meanwhile, Daisy held up dog plushie up to the camera and said, "I got this!"

Daisy then shared that she named her new stuffed toy "Gray Guy," prompting Jason to joke that the moniker was a bit "on the nose" for a gray dog.

But those weren't the only gifts the kids found under their tree this year. Jason revealed that he got Otis and Daisy motorized suitcases so they can "drive them through the airport."