Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Have a Winning Christmas Despite Relationship Criticism

Leave it to Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens to sleigh the holidays.
Amid criticism of their relationship, the Olympic gymnast and Green Bay Packers safety celebrated their first Christmas together since getting married in April.
Posing in front of a blue and white tree, Simone, 26, perched on her husband's lap as the 28-year-old gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek. Of course, the holiday also called for matching plaid pajamas and festive, candy cane cocktails. As she captioned a series of Instagram pictures, "Merry Christmas."
However, the days leading up to Dec. 25 weren't so jolly and bright as many fans called out Owens for his major fumble. After all, during a recent interview with The Pivot, he not only declared he was the real "catch" in their relationship but also admitted he didn't know who Biles was when they matched on the dating app Raya in 2020.
"The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers," he said, noting he never paid attention to gymnastics. "So, in my mind I'm like, 'Okay, she's gotta be good.'"
Despite the backlash, he's not going on the defense. Rather, he wrote "unbothered" on Instagram alongside shots from their second wedding in Mexico. "Just know we locked in over here."
Indeed, Simone isn't calling a time out, either.
Not only did she like several posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the drama—including one from a fan who wrote, "They annoying huh sis?"—but she also posted a message of her own: "Are y'all done yet?"
And if you are, read on to see how all your favorite couples celebrated the holidays this year...