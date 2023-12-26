Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Have a Winning Christmas Despite Relationship Criticism

Watch : Simone Biles Claps Back at Fans Criticizing Her Husband

Leave it to Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens to sleigh the holidays.

Amid criticism of their relationship, the Olympic gymnast and Green Bay Packers safety celebrated their first Christmas together since getting married in April.

Posing in front of a blue and white tree, Simone, 26, perched on her husband's lap as the 28-year-old gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek. Of course, the holiday also called for matching plaid pajamas and festive, candy cane cocktails. As she captioned a series of Instagram pictures, "Merry Christmas."

However, the days leading up to Dec. 25 weren't so jolly and bright as many fans called out Owens for his major fumble. After all, during a recent interview with The Pivot, he not only declared he was the real "catch" in their relationship but also admitted he didn't know who Biles was when they matched on the dating app Raya in 2020.