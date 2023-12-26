Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Have a Winning Christmas Despite Relationship Criticism

After Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens faced backlash for calling himself the "catch" in their relationship, the gymnast shared a peek inside their Christmas celebrations.

Leave it to Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens to sleigh the holidays.

Amid criticism of their relationship, the Olympic gymnast and Green Bay Packers safety celebrated their first Christmas together since getting married in April.

Posing in front of a blue and white tree, Simone, 26, perched on her husband's lap as the 28-year-old gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek. Of course, the holiday also called for matching plaid pajamas and festive, candy cane cocktails. As she captioned a series of Instagram pictures, "Merry Christmas."

However, the days leading up to Dec. 25 weren't so jolly and bright as many fans called out Owens for his major fumble. After all, during a recent interview with The Pivot, he not only declared he was the real "catch" in their relationship but also admitted he didn't know who Biles was when they matched on the dating app Raya in 2020.

Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

"The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers," he said, noting he never paid attention to gymnastics. "So, in my mind I'm like, 'Okay, she's gotta be good.'"

Despite the backlash, he's not going on the defense. Rather, he wrote "unbothered" on Instagram alongside shots from their second wedding in Mexico. "Just know we locked in over here."

Instagram/Simone Biles

Indeed, Simone isn't calling a time out, either.

Not only did she like several posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the drama—including one from a fan who wrote, "They annoying huh sis?"—but she also posted a message of her own: "Are y'all done yet?"

And if you are, read on to see how all your favorite couples celebrated the holidays this year...

Instagram/Simone Biles

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

We're flipping out over the gymnast and football player's first Christmas as a married couple.

Instagram/Derek Hough

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Two weeks after she underwent emergency surgery, Hayley and the Dancing with the Stars judge husband celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple.

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder spent Christmas morning with kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 15, who she shares with ex Chris Martin.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

The Paris in Love star took her and husband Carter Reum's 13-month-old son Phoenix to Disneyland on Christmas Eve.

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Christmas proved to be good 4 the singer, who rang in the holiday with Guts-themed ornaments. 

Instagram/Lily Collins

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell

The Emily in Paris star and her husband woke up on Christmas morning to isses from their dog. "Merry Christmas, everyone!" she wrote on Instagram. "From our lil family to yours."

Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar winner showed off her dinner table setting, writing on Instagram, "Merry Christmas from my family to Yours."

Instagram/Frankie Grande

Ariana Grande & Frankie Grande

The brother-sister duo rang in Christmas with their mom Joan Grande.

Instagram/John Travolta

John Travolta

The Grease alum went skiing with his kids Benjamin, 12, and Ella, 22.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The daytime talk show co-hosts were feeling the "Big Nick Energy" on Christmas.

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

They got the boy for Christmas! The singer and her fiancé snuggled with their newborn son Roman.

Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and the musician celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple in Australia.

Instagram/Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

The pregnant singer and her husband celebrated their "last Christmas as a family of 5" with their kids Vivianne, 9, Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, in matching PJs.

Instagram/Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and the Tokio Hotel rocker had Christmas at the beach.

Instagram / Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus

The actress wrote on Instagram, "Happy Holidays from our bonkers family to yours."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Alyson Hannigan & Emma Caulfield

It's a Buffy reunion!  Willow and Anya volunteered at the Los Angeles Mission's 2023 Christmas Celebration.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham appeared with three of their four kids—Cruz BeckhamHarper Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham—and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham in a holiday pic the fashion designer shared Dec. 23.

Instagram

Karlie Kloss

The model gave a look at husband Joshua Kushner lighting the menorah for Hanukkah.

Instagram

Alexa Lemieux

The Love Is Blind star shared a photo of her family's bright Hanukkah celebrations.

Instagram / Scott Disick

Scott Disick & Reign Disick

The Lord (Disick) hath spoken.

Instagram/Scott Disick

Scott Disick

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned this Dec. 7 snap of his home, "HAPPY HANUKKAH MY JEWS!!!"

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe shared a holly jolly look at kids True and Tatum Thompson, along with their cousin Dream Kardashian.

Instagram/Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

The Glass Onion star rings in the Festival of Lights with her 5-year-old daughter Rani.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost set up her Christmas tree on Dec. 1, joking on Instagram, "She’s dressed to impress."

Instagram/Pink

Pink

The singer got the party started on the first night of Hanukkah by letting her daughter Willow, 12, light the menorah. 

Instagram/Snooki

Snooki

The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle took in some GTL—gym, tan, lights—during this holiday season.

Instagram/Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik

The Jeopardy! host ushered in the first night of Hanukkah with not one, but three menorahs. 

Instagram/Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb

The Today anchor got some help from daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, to set up the Christmas tree.

Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini

The country star shared a sparkling look at the first Christmas tree in her new home, adding, "i'm gonna cry."

Instagram/Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter asked if it's "still too early for a holiday sweater" on Nov. 13. Clearly not!

View More Photos From Holidays 2023: Celebs Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and More
