How Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Keeps Her Marriage Hot—And It's Not What You Think

Here's the skinny on Ree Drummond's relationship.
After 27 years of marriage, the Pioneer Woman star and her husband Ladd Drummond installed a hot tub in the backyard of their new Oklahoma home this summer. Now while that may not seem like much of an update, trust us, it has heated up their romance, especially now that the parents of five are empty-nesters.
"The only complication, and I'm sorry if this is too much information, is that because we aren't swimming pool people, neither of us owns a bathing suit," the Food Network star recently shared on her blog. "So we waited till dark because I'm shy about my body, traipsed across the yard wrapped in towels, and inched our way into the 103-degree water in our birthday suits."
And now, skinny dipping is part of their evening routing. "It was absolute bliss—warm, bubbly bliss," she continued, "and we've enjoyed it three to four evenings a week ever since."
But before your head drifts into the gutter...
"That water is way too hot for any of that," she insisted. "We may be naked, but we typically just sit in the heavenly water, stare up at the smog-free sky, talk about our hopes, dreams, concerns, and fears...and laugh at the dogs."
Why? Because their basset hounds are very confused.
"They still can not understand why a) mom and dad are naked, b) mom and dad crawl into a water hole in the ground and stay for 20 minutes, and c) mom and dad are naked," the 54-year-old wrote. "Fred, Rusty, and Shelby typically stand on the ledge and stare, trying in vain to solve the above mysteries. And when I say they stare, they stare. Mostly at Ladd. They've never even seen him without a shirt."
Then there's their pup Lucy. "She is embarrassed and confused, feels our shame for us," Ree added, "and spends the whole time pouting on the porch, refusing to look in our direction until we cover ourselves."
Other than that, their evening adventures are going, well, swimmingly.