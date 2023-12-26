How Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Keeps Her Marriage Hot—And It's Not What You Think

Watch : Ree Drummond Shares Update on Husband & Nephew After Accident

Here's the skinny on Ree Drummond's relationship.

After 27 years of marriage, the Pioneer Woman star and her husband Ladd Drummond installed a hot tub in the backyard of their new Oklahoma home this summer. Now while that may not seem like much of an update, trust us, it has heated up their romance, especially now that the parents of five are empty-nesters.

"The only complication, and I'm sorry if this is too much information, is that because we aren't swimming pool people, neither of us owns a bathing suit," the Food Network star recently shared on her blog. "So we waited till dark because I'm shy about my body, traipsed across the yard wrapped in towels, and inched our way into the 103-degree water in our birthday suits."

And now, skinny dipping is part of their evening routing. "It was absolute bliss—warm, bubbly bliss," she continued, "and we've enjoyed it three to four evenings a week ever since."