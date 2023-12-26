Here's What You Should Spend Your Sephora Gift Card On

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no better time to try out new makeup, skincare, fragrance, or hair care than when you have just been gifted a Sephora gift card, and it's very likely that you've received one (or a two or three) from family members and friends this past Christmas. I personally get one every year from my aunt and it never gets old because apart form the fact that you can never have enough beauty, at Sephora, there are literally thousands of items to choose from. That being said, it can also be overwhelming trying to figure out what you want to buy, digging through the site, and reading reviews to make sure everything you've added to your cart is well worth it. If you're not sure what to buy with your Sephora gift card, worry not because we've gone ahead and done the hard work for you with a list of top picks to inspire your shopping.
From viral TikTok products like Sol de Janeiro's hair and body mist to long-time cult classics like Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Setting Powder and celeb-backed brands like Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, we've rounded up some of Sephora's best-selling products that are backed by tons of glowing, 5-star reviews from satisfied customers. So go ahead and fill up your cart with Sephora's most beloved goodies all of which are definitely worth using your gift card on.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
Available in four shades, this Charlotte Tilbury setting powder has been a fan-favorite for years because of its blurring effect. It works on a number of skin types, according to reviewers with both dry and oily skin.
One reviewer raved that, "It adds the perfect amount of coverage while setting my skin flawlessly. I use this product with a powder puff to set my under eye concealer, and it has changed my makeup game."
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
No look is complete without some blush, and this liquid one from Rare Beauty took the world by storm for its long-lasting, user-friendly application. It comes in 13 shades and two finishes: matte or dewy. Since it's so pigmented, you only need a tiny dab for major color payoff, which means it will last you a long time.
This reviewer said, "I usually prefer powder blush and have never tried a liquid blush, but this product changed the game for me! super blendable and buildable and leaves a natural flush that lasts the whole day."
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
You've probably seen this fragrance all over TikTok and there's a good reason why. It has a warm and spicy gourmand scent, with notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla that people can't get enough of. The mini version is great to toss in your bag so you'll always smell good.
This enthusiastic reviewer wrote, "This is an everyday staple in my routine. It smells so good and I've gotten so many compliments. It lasts super long especially if you spray it in your hair. This is sooooo worth your money"
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
For a salon-quality, frizz-free blowout, you'll need Color Wow's Dream Coat spray, which leaves hair smooth, sleek, and shiny. It's heat-activated, so be sure to apply it liberally on damp hair before blow-drying and voila.
This reviewer wrote, "I have curly frizzy hair and this stuff is like magic for my blowouts. Bought this in the travel size for a trip to Florida and fell in love. It protected my hair from the humidity so well."
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
If you're looking for a serum that does it all (i.e. reduces fine lines and wrinkles, boosts firmness and hydration, and evens out discoloration) look no further than this famous serum. Pricey? Yes, but that's why you're using a gift card. Plus, it's got decades of proof.
For example, this reviewer raved, "My mother is 90. This week someone asked her what she used for her skin (it's beautiful BTW). Her response, Estée Lauder night repair for40+ yrs."
PATRICK TA Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette
This neutral eyeshadow palette has everything you need to create both subtle and dramatic eye looks. With a selection of warm and cool toned shades, this palette has two cream shadows that double as eyeliners and ten buttery soft mattes.
As one reviewer wrote, "OMG!!! This is the only palette you will ever need. It has it all cool tone and warm tone colors. Blends out like butter and the pigments chefs kiss!!!"
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
Infused with over 20 skincare ingredients, like fermented arnica to to tone down redness or irritation, this TikTok-loved foundation is available in 51 shades, and boasts a buildable coverage and a natural lightweight finish for a "your skin but better" look.
This reviewer said, "This foundation is THE it girl. It feels like you're not wearing anything! So light yet the coverage is buildable and blendable. It's also insanely hydrating, which is so great during the winter month"
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration
Formulated with coconut oil, shea butter, vitamin C, and an antioxidant berry complex, people can't stop talking about this Laneige lip mask. That's because it really is so good at plumping and hydrating lips while getting rid of flakiness. Plus, it comes in six delicious scents.
This reviewer agrees writing "This is such a nice treat before I go to bed. It IS at a hefty price point, but a tub of it lasts me about a year. (I've gone through three!) It keeps my lips so soft and hydrated and is so yummy. I haven't had chapped lips once since I started using it consistently."
OLEHENRIKSEN Skin Barrier Strengthening Moisturizer with Peptides and Niacinamide
Formulated with ceramides, peptides, and amino acids, this daily moisturizer will help strengthen your skin barrier while hydrating, firming, and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles.
This reviewer gushed, "I tried so many expensive moisturizers and keep coming back to this one. It just works better. My skin is so hydrated, soft and glowy when I use. The texture is so unique and works as the perfect makeup base."
Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick
This lipstick is one of Glossier's OG products and it still stands the test of time because of its unique texture. It has a powdery matte finish that looks like a lip stain but contains sunflower wax and blue agave which gives it a moisturizing feel that's comfortable to wear.
"I love everything about this lipstick. I have 3 colours of this line. It's blurring, doesn't dry lips, doesn't feather into fine lines, stays on without crusting in the corners, colour is buildable."
