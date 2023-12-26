Here's What You Should Spend Your Sephora Gift Card On

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no better time to try out new makeup, skincare, fragrance, or hair care than when you have just been gifted a Sephora gift card, and it's very likely that you've received one (or a two or three) from family members and friends this past Christmas. I personally get one every year from my aunt and it never gets old because apart form the fact that you can never have enough beauty, at Sephora, there are literally thousands of items to choose from. That being said, it can also be overwhelming trying to figure out what you want to buy, digging through the site, and reading reviews to make sure everything you've added to your cart is well worth it. If you're not sure what to buy with your Sephora gift card, worry not because we've gone ahead and done the hard work for you with a list of top picks to inspire your shopping.

From viral TikTok products like Sol de Janeiro's hair and body mist to long-time cult classics like Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Setting Powder and celeb-backed brands like Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, we've rounded up some of Sephora's best-selling products that are backed by tons of glowing, 5-star reviews from satisfied customers. So go ahead and fill up your cart with Sephora's most beloved goodies all of which are definitely worth using your gift card on.