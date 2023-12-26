How Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Celebrated Christmas Amid Her Skull Surgery Recovery

Watch : Derek Hough Shares Update on Hayley Erbert's Latest Skull Surgery

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling merry and bright.

Nearly two weeks after Hayley underwent emergency skull surgery, she and the Dancing With the Stars judge celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple.

"Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share," they wrote in a joint Instagram. "Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment."

And they're taking their own advice. In their snap, the newlyweds—who said "I do" in August—were seen sharing a sweet kiss while cuddled up under the tree. As they wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!"

It's a moment they weren't sure they would get to share. After all, following their Dec. 6 Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C., Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital. There, she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and, during surgery, part of her skull was removed to ease pressure on her brain.