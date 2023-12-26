Don't Miss J.Crew’s End of the Year Sales Where You Can Score 70% off Clearance, 50% off Cashmere & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With the holidays coming to an end and everyone on your nice list enjoying their well-thought-out gifts, eating yummy leftovers, and snuggling on the couch, you probably have plenty of time to kill between now and the new year. Which of course means there's nothing else to do but to check out all those incredible end-of-the-year sales going on right now, all from the comfort of your home obvi. After all, we're all looking to start the year in a new state of mind, and why not match that with a brand new wardrobe full of staples you can't wait to wear?
Lucky for us, both J. Crew and J. Crew Factory have blessed us with jaw-dropping sales that are just what we all need to revamp our wardrobes for the new year completely. Seriously… we're talking 50% off cashmere staples on J. Crew, up to 60% off everything on J. Crew Factory, plus an extra 70% off clearance with code QUICK70. So, what are you waiting for? If you're looking to start the new year with a whole new look, or at least with more of your favorite everyday staples, keep scrolling for our top picks from J. Crew's incredible sales. You can thank us later besties.
J.Crew's Cashmere Sale
Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater in Rugby Stripe
Upgrade your sweater collection with a classic crewneck sweater that'll last you for years on end. This cashmere striped one features a cropped fit, making it the perfect sweater to pair with your favorite high-waisted jeans. Did we mention it's also on sale for less than $100?
Cashmere Shrunken Sweater-Tank Set
This two-in-one sweater/tank set comes in four colors, is made from 100% cashmere, and features a cropped fit that pairs well with any high-waisted attire. Trust us when we tell you you'll find yourself reaching for this set whenever you don't know what to wear (because we've all been there).
Collection Cashmere Cropped Wide-Collar Half-Zip Sweater
If you're in need of a cozy zip-up sweater, look no further than this cashmere wide-collar one from J. Crew. Not only will it keep you warm during those extra chilly days, it'll also elevate your outfit thanks to its chic fitted style.
Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Turtlenecks are the winter staple everyone needs in their wardrobe, so why not go all the way and opt for a luxurious cashmere turtleneck you can rely on to always look good no matter what you pair it with? We love how elegant this ribbed cream sweater looks, but it also comes in plenty of other colors.
Cashmere Tech-Touch Gloves
Never take your gloves off again to text with a pair of these cashmere tech-touch gloves. Complete with touch technology on both pointer fingers, you can take photos and text with ease, seamlessly blending style and functionality to keep you warm and connected in the colder weather.
Cashmere Mockneck Sweater Shell
Elevate your winter style with this sleeveless turtleneck—it's the ideal go-to for work and beyond. Effortlessly chic, this versatile layer adds a touch of elegance to keep you looking on point wherever the day takes you.
Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater in Stripe
Another striped favorite of ours, this 100% cashmere striped crewneck will make you feel just like you're strolling along the promenade in Paris. Oh, and it's incredibly soft too, not to mention how chic it is.
Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater in Hazelnut
Ease into the changing seasons effortlessly with this timeless brown sweater. Transitioning seamlessly from fall to winter (or winter to spring), this classic crewneck is the perfect wardrobe staple for a versatile style that never goes out of fashion.
Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater in Hampton Purple
Looking for a pop of color to add to your neutral wardrobe? We recommend adding this cute purple crewneck straight to your cart. We love its muted yet still colorful tone that pairs well with any pair of pants you throw at it. It's also on sale for less than $80 right now.
Cashmere V-neck Sweater-Vest
Thanks to social media, sweater vests are cool again. So, why not keep up with the trend with this chic cashmere sweater vest? We're currently loving this neon berry red color that instantly brightens up any outfit. You can wear it as a layer or on its own for those days when the temperature starts rising.
J.Crew Factory's Sale
Tissue turtleneck
It doesn't get better than a good quality turtleneck for less than $20. Score this auburn color before it sells out, or opt for its various colors and patterns that are also available at this jaw dropping price.
Black Skinny Jean in Signature Stretch
A good pair of jeans are always a must-have, and now you can get these timeless black skinny jeans for less than $65 in the J. Crew Factory sale. Plus you can get an extra 70% off these bad boys by using code QUICK70 at checkout.
Sequin Mini Skirt
In case you're looking for the perfect skirt that'll turn heads at your New Year's Eve party, trust us when we tell you this black sequined mini skirt is it. And once the celebration is over, you can still dress it up or down for any formal occasion.
Cable-Knit Cowlneck Top
This Cowlneck top features a cable-knit textured style, has a loose fit, and is made from 82% polyester, 16% rayon, and 2% elastane. We recommend pairing it with your favorite blue jeans and taupe-colored booties to match.
Feather Earrings
A cute pair of earrings is sometimes all you need to completely change your look. Our current favorites are these feather earrings, serving as the perfect statement piece to elevate any casual ensemble. Plus, they're currently on sale for less than $20, making them a stylish steal you won't want to miss.
Velvet Sleeveless Midi Dress
This sleeveless midi dress isn't just a festive favorite—it's a year-round party dress essential. With its relaxed fit and convenient pockets (a major plus!), it effortlessly combines comfort and style for a look that goes beyond the holiday season.
Slip Skirt
A slip skirt is a wardrobe essential that pairs well with basically anything. Not to mention this one is on sale for more than half off, so we recommend adding this to your cart stat before it's too late.
Court Sneakers
Available in a green ivory and dune ivory colorway, these court sneakers are just what you need to stay comfy and chic, adding a touch of effortless style to your everyday outfit.
Lightweight Cotton-Blend Shirt
As spring approaches, get ahead of the season with a fresh addition to your wardrobe—a brand new cotton-blend shirt. Comfortable, lightweight, and effortlessly stylish, this shirt is a must-have. It's also currently on sale for less than $40, making it the perfect affordable upgrade to welcome the warmer days ahead.
Textured Wool-Blend Coat
As the winter season takes hold, staying warm is essential, and a great coat is your key to cozy comfort. Crafted from a blend of 60% polyester and 40% wool, this textured coat not only provides optimal insulation but also boasts a stylish standing collar and a cute midthigh length, ensuring you stay both snug and on-trend.
