I Placed 203 Amazon Orders This Year, Here Are the 39 Underrated Products You Should Know About

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Of course, we all rely on customer reviews to make shopping decisions, but it's impossible for a product to have thousands of five-star reviews in an instant. It takes time to accumulate customer loyalty to a point where someone will feel compelled to write a product review in their spare time. As much as I love shopping those top-rated products, I am a shopping editor and I love shining the spotlight on products that don't have a devoted following (yet).
Understandably, most people don't feel comfortable buying a product with zero product reviews, I took the chance so you don't have to, and now I'm here to share my findings. I have purchased (and continue to buy) so many underrated gems from Amazon. I have a feeling that a lot of these will be highly rated top-sellers in in the future, but until then, let's get ahead on the trends. Here are some my favorite finds from my 2023 shopping trips.
Amazon Wellness Products
Plax Advanced Formula Plaque Lossening Rinse
Brushing and flossing isn't enough for me to feel like my mouth is clean. I started using this rinse before brushing and I am amazed (and grossed out) by all the food particles it removes from in-between my teeth. I've also noticed that my brushing is much more effective when I use this first.
Homdsg Silicone Spill Stopper Set of 3
If you love your Stanley tumbler, I'm right there with you. They really do keep my water at an optimal temperature for so long—even ice stays frozen. There's just one problem: leaks from the straw. Stop spills from happening with this affordable hack.
Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream
Winter can be tough on my skin, especially the hands. As someone with eczema, this cream is a miraculous must-have. Trust me, once you start using it, you'll never go back. It has 20,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BeHoomi Sleep Mask
This eye mask completely blocks light, making it so much easier for me to fall asleep and stay asleep. This material is so gentle on my skin and the mask's 3D shape prevents it from smashing and messing up my eyelashes and nighttime skincare products. There are a few colors to choose from.
Fimibuke Half Gallon Water Bottle with Sleeve
I'm always carrying a million things with me, so it's hard to hold onto a water bottle sometimes. I love this because it comes with an insulated sleeve that has a carrying strap. There are lots of colors and patterns to choose from. It has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cango Foot Spa Bath Massager with Heat Bubbles and Vibration Massage
I used to soak my tired feet in my bathtub or the kitchen sink (yes, I would sit on the counter). I finally found a foot bath that is compact and folds up for easy storage. It heats up quickly and it has vibrating massage features and jets for the ultimate luxury.
Colgate Total Plaque Pro Release Whitening Toothpaste
Everyone keeps asking if I got my teeth whitened recently. Actually, I've just been using this plaque reducing toothpaste since June. My teeth are so clean and sparkling white. It has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Beauty Products
Goiple 3 Pieces Hair Styling Comb Set
If you are having trouble getting a polished ponytail or bun, I love this comb set. These are perfect for taming frizzy hairs and locking a style in place. When I use my brush, it can be easy to pull my hair out of its style, even if I'm gentle. These combs are really effective, especially on those humid days. This is a budget-friendly find that I really adore. There are three colors to choose from. This bundle has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Buqikma 2 Pieces Lash Brush
Cleaning your eyelashes is important, especially if you wear makeup or have eyelash extensions. Rinsing under the showerhead and putting a washcloth over your whole face just isn't gonna cut it. This brush is gentle on my eyelashes, yet effective at removing makeup, sunscreen, dead skin, and those gross eye crusts after sleeping. This set includes 2 brushes.
L'Oreal Paris Glossing Glaze
I'm all about having shiny hair, but a lot of the buzzworthy products are too pricey for me. This budge-friendly find gives me intensely glossy hair that lasts. I just shampoo as normal, rinse it out, then I spray the L'Oreal Paris Glossing Glaze. I leave it on for about 3-5 minutes before rinsing out and applying conditioner.
Biolage Hydra Source Mask
Ever since I started using the Biolage Hydra Source Aloe Mask, I cannot stop touching my own hair. It is so unbelievably soft. Immediately after, my hair feels ridiculously soft and it lasts for days. I no longer have to detangle my hair after showering. Adding this one product to my routine has been a total game-changer. I use it once a week after shampooing my hair and leave it on for just five minutes before rinsing it out. I now buy conditioner less often since I use this as a conditioner replacement once a week. This is such a great value. You don't need to use a lot of product when you apply it and the container is huge that it lasts me for four months.
Andlane Hair Bun Maker
It is so hard to execute the bun I picture in my head. This bun maker makes it so easy and quick to do my hair (and it hold my bun in place for a long time too!). I just put my hair in a ponytail, wrap the hair around this rod, and fold. This is great for low buns and high buns. It has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Spray
The Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Spray isn't talked about enough! I have stick straight hair and it never held a curl for long. THIS spray holds my curls without making them hard and crunchy. It still has hold when I brush through my hair or rake it with my fingers too. It is an absolute game-changer with 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clean Skin Club XL Premium Face Wipes
When I have access to a sink, I always wash my face with cleanser and a washcloth. However, when I don't have that option at the gym, beach, or mid-travel, I love these wipes. I have THE most reactive skin and these clean my face without irritation or redness. I also love that the wipes are HUGE. I only need one wipe to get my face and neck refreshed. I've been using these post-workout for about 8 months and my skin has been under control and looking great.
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL Travel 3 Pack
I love the Clean Skin Club Clean Towels, but I don't love the box it comes in because I use the product on the go, especially after a sweaty gym or sauna session. That's why I was SO happy to find this option with 3 compact travel cases that easily fit in my bag. I love these towels because they're so hygienic. It grosses me out to think of all the potential germs on a washcloth or gym towel. These are great to get sweat off my face and I use to dry my skin after washing my face at home. I didn't realize how much I needed these until I started using them. I have such oily skin and it's been kept under control since I started using these.
Fushay Facial Sponges Compressed- Set of 50
Don't be alarmed when you buy these and it just looks like you have a bunch of heart-shaped index cards in your possession. When you put these under running water they turn into little sponges. I use these once a week (or sometimes every other week) to give my face a nice exfoliation. My skin feels super soft after and never irritated or red. I love using these and because they're so thin when they arrive, they don't take up much storage space. They are also amazing for taking off my makeup quickly.
Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING In-shower Self Tanner Lotion
If you want a gradual, natural-looking glow, this one is mess-free. Put this on wet skin right after you shower. There's no need to rinse off. It doesn't transfer on my clothes and it dries quickly. There's no annoying wait time before you towel off. This comes in two shades and it has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Comforer 200 Pack Disposable Ear Covers
You may think this is a weird pick, but it's a must for anyone who dyes or touches up their hair at home. Getting hair dye on your ear is frustrating and it can stay there for a couple days. I love these little ear caps because they prevent problems before they start.
Amazon Fashion
Mangopop Crew Neck Long Sleeve Top
The Mangopop bodysuits have so much hype and I need you to know that their other products are just as amazing. This long-sleeve top is a layering must-have. It is made from high-quality material that never looks sheer. I have 2 of these and I need to get every single color.
Juning Oversized Short Sleeve Shirt
Just because a t-shirt is casual it doesn't mean that I want to skimp on quality. This fabric is so nice. It feels soft, looks expensive, and is actually affordable. These shirts are a staple for sure. Get one in each color.
Ododos Women's Tank Tops 3-Pack
Once you find the perfect tank top, I advise getting one in every single color. My ideal tank is supportive without being constrictive. I love fabric that's stretchy without losing shape with wear and after washing. Most of all, I want to feel like I'm getting my money's worth with fabric that feels substantial, yet is incredibly lightweight. Sure, that's a long checklist, but I finally found the perfect tank top.
There are 63 color combinations to choose from and these tops are made from breathable, stretchy fabric that's next-level comfortable— some shoppers have even compared the quality to Free People. Sizes range from XS to XXL and I size down with this style. It has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Automet Womens Sweat Shorts
Get the comfort of sweatpants and the ease of shorts with this comfy pair of sweat shorts. These have become a new go-to because they feel so comfortable and they are made from high-quality fabric. I also love that I can adjust the fit with the drawstring at the waist. There are 21 colorways. This style has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dream Pairs Womens Plush Fuzzy Slippers
I hate walking on the floor with bare feet. These slippers are insanely comfortable and warm without making me feel overheated. I feel like I'm walking on a cloud because the fabric and cushion combo is next-level soft. Best part? I can just throw these in the washing machine for easy cleaning. I have these in 2 colors and I adore them.
Amazon Accessories
Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
I bought these earrings because I wanted to feel like a celebrity. These are a great dupe for super expensive earrings I saw so many of my favorite stars wearing (and couldn't afford). I got them in gold and silver, but Amazon has additional colorways to choose from if you want to switch things up. The earrings have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Focalook Long Necklace
Shopping for jewelry online is kind of tricky. For me, the true test is how jewelry wears over time and how it holds up in the rain or if I sweat. I have this necklace in gold and it hasn't tarnished or turned my skin green. It is an essential layering piece that works well with my other favorite pieces and it also looks great on its own.
It comes in 3 colors.
SA106 Womens Boyfriend Style XXL Oversize Horned Rim Thick Plastic Sunglasses
Everyone thinks these sunglasses are so expensive and seems to be shocked when I share the price tag. I look glamorous and put-together the instant I put these on. I have multiple pairs in black and I have a tortoise pair too. I will never stop wearing them. This style has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Travel Products
Sinaliy Large Travel Backpack
I do not travel light, ever. I always have so much stuff with me at all times and I got tired of carrying multiple bags. This backpack is everything and it deserves more hype. It has so many compartments, a cushioned laptop sleeve, and clear storage pouches. There's even a handle on the side so you can carry it as a briefcase. I can fit so much in here, yet it doesn't look gigantic.
This travel bag comes in 9 colors.
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
I got this affordable set for my brother and he loves it! He uses both pieces all the time and they're in great condition, without any wear and tear. So, of course, I got myself a set ttoo. The bags may look small, but believe me, they provide ample storage and they expand with ease! There are 39 colorways, including some fun patterns. These sets have 44,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Home Products
Yamazaki Home Over The Door Folding Hanging Coat Rack
This folding rack is great for coats. I also use it to plan my outfits for the week and to dry my clothes. I just put it on my laundry door or my apartment door depending on my needs at the moment. I love that it folds up for easy storage and how it is so sturdy to hold up a lot of clothes and heavy jackets. This is also a smart item pack for a trip when you're not sure if you'll have enough hanging space where you're staying.
It also comes in black and it has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Snowstar Acrylic Claw Clip Organizer Holder
I keep my claw clips in one place with this rotating display holder. I don't have a ton of counterpsace, so I skipped putting on the little legs and turned it vertically.
Glad ForceFlex MaxStrength Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 13 Gallon
Do I love taking out the trash? No. However, it's a much more enjoyable experience with these pink, scented garbage bags. I'll never buy anything else. They're strong, durable, and adorable.
Weiai Acrylic Dryer Sheet Holder
Technically, this is a dryer sheet holder, but use your imagination. I use these containers to store my Clean Skin Club reusable towels. They're also great for hair clips, laundry detergent pods, cotton pads, pencils, and other small essentials.
Amazon Cleaning Products
Boao 2 Pieces Hair Brush Cleaning Tool
I use this set to clean out my hairbrushes. My first line of defense is the plastic side of the double-ended cleaning brush. This makes it easy to take out the bigger pieces of product build-up and thick hair while my brush is dryer. Next, I will use the side with the nylon bristles, going across vertically and horizontally. Then, I go in with the mini scraper to get those stubborn thin pieces of hair.
This set comes in black, pink, and purple It has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vpmuruga Nano Streak Free Magic Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
I get so annoyed when cleaning cloths and sponges leave little bits of fabric and streaks on glass when I'm cleaning. I'm so happy I found these cleaning cloths. My mirrors are streak-free. These bundles come in a mix of colors and other sets with just one color. I spend way less time cleaning now.
Optix 55 Anti Fog Spray for Glasses
I don't feel like myself when I leave the house unless I have sunglasses on. However, I get so annoyed when it's hot outside and my glasses get foggy. I've been using this spray since 2020 and I love it. Just put it on your lenses, rub it in, and let it dry for about a minute. It lasts for days. I also use this on blue light glasses. This is a small bottle, but it lasts me for months and I highly recommend it. It also comes in clutch when you're wearing glasses or goggles along with a protective face mask.
Silicone Makeup Sponge Holder Silicone Makeup Sponge Holder
I don't want to leave my beauty sponge out on the counter while it dries. I also don't want it to get dirty in-between uses. I love using this protective silicone case all the time, but especially when I travel. It keeps my sponge in good condition. It's also easy to clean. I just throw it in the dishwasher. There are 15 colorways.
BLLQ Replacement Ear Tips Silicone Earbuds
Your earbuds are probably much dirtier than you'd ever like to think about. Replace the silicone tips with these every once in a while to keep things clean and the sound crisp. I also just keep these in my backpack just in case one of my earbud tips fall off while I'm out and about. There are 7 colors to choose from.
Amazon Snacks and Drinks
Starburst FaveREDS Fruit Chews
Let's be honest: the pink and red Starbursts are the best. This bag has a mix of pink and red flavors ONLY. This candy has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chamberlain Coffee Matcha
I tend to overdo it on the coffee sometimes, which can make me jittery. I love this matcha as an alternative because it tastes delicious and I feel energized without those dreaded jitters. I only use a teeny bit of powder for each latte, so this one jar lasts me such a long time. My go-to is vanilla, but you can also get original, chocolate, and mango.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
If you want more great Amazon picks, you'll love these recommendations from Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.