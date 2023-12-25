Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Proves He's the MVP After Giving Teammate Joe Kelly's Wife a Porsche

Shohei Ohtani just hit a home run with this Christmas gift.
The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher surprised teammate Joe Kelly's wife Ashley Kelly, who heavily campaigned for the 29-year-old to join the team, with a new car for the holiday. As seen in a video shared on Dec. 24, Ashley opened the front door to a silver Porsche sitting on the street with a giant red bow on its roof.
"It's yours from Shohei," she was told in the clip. "He wanted to gift you a Porsche."
Needless to say, the present was quite unexpected. In fact, Ashley—who shares kids Knox, Crue, Blake and Kai with Joe—jokingly noted that she wasn't quite dressed for visitors at the time.
"Shokai's beautiful bra-less mom opened the door to one of the coolest days of her life," she wrote on Instagram, referencing the nickname she gave her youngest son in honor of Shohei. "Thank you, @shoheiohtani."
Shohei's sweet gesture comes two weeks after he signed a 10-year contract with the Dodgers for whopping $700 million. The deal followed a viral online campaign started by Ashley, who even offered the Japanese athlete her husband's No. 17 jersey to sweeten the deal.
And Joe was totally on board with the plan as well. "I wasn't going to give it up to just anybody," he recently told Dodger Insider. "Obviously if Shohei keeps performing he'll be a future Hall of Famer, and I'll be able to have my number retired. That's the closest I'll get to the Hall of Fame."
Joe added that changing his number to 99 was "a pretty easy decision for myself."
"Number 99 has a little bit of edge to it, and I'm an edgy guy," he quipped, "so it's going to be fun wearing the number."
