Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Proves He's the MVP After Giving Teammate Joe Kelly's Wife a Porsche

Shohei Ohtani just hit a home run with this Christmas gift.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher surprised teammate Joe Kelly's wife Ashley Kelly, who heavily campaigned for the 29-year-old to join the team, with a new car for the holiday. As seen in a video shared on Dec. 24, Ashley opened the front door to a silver Porsche sitting on the street with a giant red bow on its roof.

"It's yours from Shohei," she was told in the clip. "He wanted to gift you a Porsche."

Needless to say, the present was quite unexpected. In fact, Ashley—who shares kids Knox, Crue, Blake and Kai with Joe—jokingly noted that she wasn't quite dressed for visitors at the time.

"Shokai's beautiful bra-less mom opened the door to one of the coolest days of her life," she wrote on Instagram, referencing the nickname she gave her youngest son in honor of Shohei. "Thank you, @shoheiohtani."