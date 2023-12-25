Kourtney Kardashian's Photo of Baby Boy Rocky Proves Christmas Is About All the Small Things

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals First Photos of Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling this Christmas.

Case in point? The Kardashians star dressed up her and Travis Barker's 1-month-old son Rocky in the most festive attire to celebrate the holiday season. As seen in a photo shared on Dec. 24, the baby boy's feet were clad in tiny socks knitted to resemble elf boots.

Kourtney captioned the adorable snap with an emoji of a smiling face surrounded by hearts.

The post comes two days after Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer shared the first glimpse of their child. In a carousel of images shared to Instagram, the couple was pictured cradling their little one in their arms. Other photos included a snapshot of the Poosh founder breastfeeding and a pic of Travis planting a sweet kiss on his newborn son.

And Kourtney—who also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick—is "taking time to slowly ease back" into her routine. As she shared in a Dec. 23 Instagram Story, her workouts have taken a backseat as she continues "doing the most important job in the world...being a mommy."