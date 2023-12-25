Kourtney Kardashian's Photo of Baby Boy Rocky Proves Christmas Is About All the Small Things

Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her and Travis Barker's 1-month-old son Rocky Thirteen dressed in his Christmas best.

Dec 25, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian is feeling this Christmas.

Case in point? The Kardashians star dressed up her and Travis Barker's 1-month-old son Rocky in the most festive attire to celebrate the holiday season. As seen in a photo shared on Dec. 24, the baby boy's feet were clad in tiny socks knitted to resemble elf boots.

Kourtney captioned the adorable snap with an emoji of a smiling face surrounded by hearts.

The post comes two days after Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer shared the first glimpse of their child. In a carousel of images shared to Instagram, the couple was pictured cradling their little one in their arms. Other photos included a snapshot of the Poosh founder breastfeeding and a pic of Travis planting a sweet kiss on his newborn son.

And Kourtney—who also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick—is "taking time to slowly ease back" into her routine. As she shared in a Dec. 23 Instagram Story, her workouts have taken a backseat as she continues "doing the most important job in the world...being a mommy." 

"Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods," Kourtney noted, adding that she exercises on the treadmill when she can "sneak them in" along with walks outside with Rocky in the stroller. "Be kind to yourself."

 

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

The 44-year-old is also taking is easy this holiday season, handing off her annual duty of making beshee—an Armenian dish similar to a pancake—to younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner instead. "With a new baby, I thought I'd be a little overwhelmed," she explained in a Christmas Eve video. "Kendall and Kylie, thank you for helping out."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney added in the caption, "I shared my Nana's secret recipe with them to help make a batch... I've never shared it with anyone before."

To see how the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Christmas, keep reading.

Instagram

All Dressed Up

Kendall Jenner got into the festive spirit with a fur-trimmed black gown.

Instagram

Golden Girls

Kylie Jenner twinned with daughter Stormi Webster in matching custom Dolce & Gabbana gowns.

Instagram

Sliving in Sleds

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton went sledding on Christmas Eve.

Instagram

Special Performance

Babyface, Tank and Wanya Morris performed at the family's Christmas Eve party.

Instagram

Gingerbread Joy

The party's candy bar was nestled inside a life-size gingerbread house.

Instagram

Keeping Up With Elf Mischief

Elf on the Shelf took over Kim Kardashian's massive bathtub to go for a chocolate bath.

TikTok

North Pole Fashion

North West jammed out to "Last Christmas" in a TikTok video while sporting a buff Santa sweater reading, "Welcome to the North Swole."

Instagram

Merry and Bright

Kylie shared the season's greetings with this tree decked out in tinsel and lights.

Instagram

Rise and Shine

Kim invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish into her home to play seasonal songs. "It's December!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So that means @Philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic."

Instagram

Merry Mariah Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenners took their kids to see Mariah Carey's festive concert in November to get in the Christmas spirit.

Instagram

First Concert

"The Queen of Christmas!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Instagram

Twinning Moment

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, kept bundled up in matching leopard print coats at the musical event.

Instagram

Baby Rocky's First Gingerbread House

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker showed the family's 2023 gingerbread house, bearing the names of their baby boy Rocky as well as his siblings Alabama, Landon, Atiana, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Instagram

Cousin Love

Dream cuddled with her cousins True and Tatum in a Dec. 6 Instagram photo. 

Instagram

Snowy Siblings

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned the photo. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram

Christmas Cozies

The cousins shared a hug in their Zip N’ Bear PJs.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

Kourtney shared a glimmering photo of her Christmas tree.

Instagram

Nightmare Before Christmas

Travis proved he's into the spooky Santa decor with this snap.

Instagram

Decking the Halls

Kim gave a look inside her "happy place" during the holidays.

