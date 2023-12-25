Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Brown Expecting Baby No. 3

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Brown announced that they're celebrating their "last Christmas" as a family of four—as the couple is expecting their third baby together.

Kane Brown is about to become a different man.

The country music star and his wife Katelyn Brown are expecting their third child together, they announced on Christmas morning.

Alongside a photo of pair and their daughters Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 23 months, holding an ultrasound photo, Kane and Katelyn wrote in a joint Instagram post Dec. 25, "Last Christmas of 4."

They added, "Merry Christmas everyone!!"

The baby news comes a year after the couple—who married in 2018—released their first duet "Thank God," which centered around what Kane called a "true love story."

"It's not two artists who are singing it to each other and have no future with each other," he told E! News in October 2022. "I feel like people can relate to that. Plus, it's a beautiful song." 

At the time, Kane also shared how becoming a girl dad shaped his relationship with Katelyn. 

"I did always want to have a boy until I got my girls," he said. "And then now, they're my everything."

In fact, Kane recently admitted that a lot has changed since starting his family. Sharing a video of himself joking around with his daughter in front of a Christmas tree, the "What Ifs" artist wrote on Instagram Dec. 16, "Saturday nights look a lot different now."

 

As for how the family is celebrating the holidays this year? As seen in a video posted by Katelyn on Dec. 20, their festivities included ice-skating, sledding, decorating cookies and—of course—visiting Santa Claus.

To see how other celebs are ringing in the holidays, keep reading.

