Amanda Bynes Shows Off Brief Black Hair Transformation Amid New Chapter

Watch : Amanda Bynes Says She Wants to Do THIS Instead of Her Podcast

Amanda Bynes' latest hair transformation was all that—though a bit brief.

The former Nickelodeon star ditched her blonde tresses for a hot second shortly before Christmas, tinting it to a blueish-black hue. As seen on her Instagram Story Dec. 23, Amanda bought a few boxes of Revlon dye from Target for her trip to the dark side.

"Dying [sic] my hair tonight," she wrote in the caption, before sharing a photo of herself with long black hair snapped by her podcast co-host Paul Sieminski.

However, after going on a shopping trip and lunch date at Sushi Roku with friends on Christmas Eve, Amanda decided to revert back to her roots. The 37-year-old was seen with bleaching product in her hair in a mirror selfie snapped on Dec. 24.

So, why the quick change?

"I didn't like the black hair on me," she explained in the follow-up post, "and I'm going back to blonde."