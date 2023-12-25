Amanda Bynes Shows Off Brief Black Hair Transformation Amid New Chapter

Amanda Bynes dyed her hair dark right before Christmas, but reverted back to her blonde roots a day later: "I didn't like the black hair on me."

Amanda Bynes' latest hair transformation was all that—though a bit brief.

The former Nickelodeon star ditched her blonde tresses for a hot second shortly before Christmas, tinting it to a blueish-black hue. As seen on her Instagram Story Dec. 23, Amanda bought a few boxes of Revlon dye from Target for her trip to the dark side.

"Dying [sic] my hair tonight," she wrote in the caption, before sharing a photo of herself with long black hair snapped by her podcast co-host Paul Sieminski.

However, after going on a shopping trip and lunch date at Sushi Roku with friends on Christmas Eve, Amanda decided to revert back to her roots. The 37-year-old was seen with bleaching product in her hair in a mirror selfie snapped on Dec. 24.

So, why the quick change?

"I didn't like the black hair on me," she explained in the follow-up post, "and I'm going back to blonde."

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

The hair transformation comes amid a new chapter in Amanda's life. Earlier this month, she released the her first episode of her podcast, but ultimately decided to press pause on her return to the public spotlight after the big debut. 

 

Instagram/Amanda Bynes

"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 21. "I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to."

But Amanda said she figured out what a girl really wants after dipping her toe in podcasting, noting, "I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job."

 

Instagram/Amanda Bynes

"I'm going to follow that path instead," she added. "Thank you for following my journey!"

To look back at Amanda's Hollywood journey, keep reading.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Marianne, Easy A

Snow White goes Greek in this modern day interpretation of the fairytale classic, where Amanda moves into a house with seven dorks—see what they did there?—after finding out that the sorority life isn't for her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sydney White, Sydney White

Amanda totally nailed the role of a holier-than-thou mean girl.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Host, The Amanda Show

The actress picked up an impressive three Favorite TV Actress wins at the Kids' Choice Awards for her role in the sketch series.

Sam Urdank/Universal Pictures/THA/Shutterstock

Kaylee, Big Fat Liar

Amanda made her big film debut in this film and she certainly didn't disappoint—the film brought in a whopping $48 Million. Those numbers don't, ahem, lie!

Wb-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Holly, What I Like About You

Aww, remember when Amanda played Jennie Garth's fresh-faced and cheeky younger sister in this television series?

Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/Shutterstock

Viola, She's the Man

The young star was nearly unrecognizable when she played a teen boy in this take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. We're sure even the Bard would've appreciated her entertaining performance. 

David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Penny Pingleton, Hairspray

The multitalented gal proved she could sing just as well as she could act in this remake of the '80s classic. 

Shutterstock

Daphne Reynolds, What a Girl Wants

While what a gal does actually want may be up for debate, we're sure we want to see more of Amanda taking on comedic roles like this one. Plus, the fact that Brit hottie Colin Firth played her dad didn't hurt either.  

