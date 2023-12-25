Amanda Bynes Shows Off Brief Black Hair Transformation Amid New Chapter

Amanda Bynes' latest hair transformation was all that—though a bit brief.
The former Nickelodeon star ditched her blonde tresses for a hot second shortly before Christmas, tinting it to a blueish-black hue. As seen on her Instagram Story Dec. 23, Amanda bought a few boxes of Revlon dye from Target for her trip to the dark side.
"Dying [sic] my hair tonight," she wrote in the caption, before sharing a photo of herself with long black hair snapped by her podcast co-host Paul Sieminski.
However, after going on a shopping trip and lunch date at Sushi Roku with friends on Christmas Eve, Amanda decided to revert back to her roots. The 37-year-old was seen with bleaching product in her hair in a mirror selfie snapped on Dec. 24.
So, why the quick change?
"I didn't like the black hair on me," she explained in the follow-up post, "and I'm going back to blonde."
The hair transformation comes amid a new chapter in Amanda's life. Earlier this month, she released the her first episode of her podcast, but ultimately decided to press pause on her return to the public spotlight after the big debut.
"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 21. "I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to."
But Amanda said she figured out what a girl really wants after dipping her toe in podcasting, noting, "I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job."
"I'm going to follow that path instead," she added. "Thank you for following my journey!"
To look back at Amanda's Hollywood journey, keep reading.