One Life to Live's Kamar de los Reyes Dead at 56

The world has lost a gifted actor.
One Life to Live star Kamar de los Reyes died on Dec. 24 in Los Angeles following a brief battle with cancer, a family spokesperson confirmed to multiple outlets. He was 56.
Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas, de los Reyes was best known for his role as Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera. He first appeared on the series from 1995 to 1998, before returning for his second stint from 2000 to 2009.
In recent years, de los Reyes appeared in a variety of crime and drama shows, including Castle, Shooter, SEAL Team and The Rookie. He also held a recurring role on season four of Sleepy Hollow as the demon Jobe.
Outside of TV, the actor was also longstanding figurehead in the video game community, portraying villain Raul Menendeza in the popular Call of Duty franchise. He provided the voice and motion-captured acting for the drug lord in 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops II, 2013's Call Of Duty: Strike Team, 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and 2022's Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Call Of Duty: Warzone.
And not only did de los Reyes describe the franchise as "one of the most amazing projects" he had worked on, but it was also a way for him to bond with his oldest son Caylen. As he joked in a 2012 interview, "He kicks my butt."
"I play, but these guys are serious," de los Reyes continued. "My son being one of them. He loves to snipe and he's really good."
He was filming CW's sports drama All American at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
De los Reyes is survived by friends and family, including his wife and One Life to Live costar Sherri Saum and their 9-year-old twins John and Michael.