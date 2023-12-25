Why Kim Kardashian Was Missing From the Kardashian-Jenner Family Christmas Video

Kim Kardashian jokingly called out sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—as well as mom Kris Jenner—after she wasn't included in their family video.

Santa, tell me why Kim Kardashian was missing from her family's Christmas video.

After all, the SKIMS founder was noticeably absent when her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall JennerKylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner all appeared together in a Dec. 25 Instagram post. Filmed during the Kardashian-Jenners' Christmas Eve party, the clip showed each member of the family decked out in their most festive look while lip-syncing to a line from Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me."

"We couldn't find kimberly," Kylie joked in the caption of the post, prompting Kim to jokingly call them out in the comments section, writing, "Haterssss."

"Ummmm hosting is a lot of work," the 43-year-old continued, "and this is my fave song!"

Indeed, Kim played hostess at the family's annual holiday bash this year. The lavish gathering was held at her Los Angeles home on Dec. 24, with friends like Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, David Geffen and Stassie Karanikolaou all making the guest list.

And in true Kardashian fashion, Kim didn't hold back in transforming her home into a winter wonderland. Not only was the entire property decked out in Christmas trees lit with twinkling white lights, but she covered her yard in fake snow. As seen in a video shared to her Instagram Stories, the 43-year-old and Paris had a blast sledding down a snowy hill, while Kim's 10-year-old daughter North West followed behind in a toboggan of her own.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

But the holiday fun stop there. The Christmas party also included a life-size gingerbread house, a Coca-Cola bar, as well as an acoustic performance from BabyfaceTank and Wanya Morris.

To take a closer look inside the Kardashian-Jenners' Christmas Eve party, keep reading.

All Dressed Up

Kendall Jenner got into the festive spirit with a fur-trimmed black gown.

Golden Girls

Kylie Jenner twinned with daughter Stormi Webster in matching custom Dolce & Gabbana gowns.

Sliving in Sleds

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton went sledding on Christmas Eve.

Special Performance

Babyface, Tank and Wanya Morris performed at the family's Christmas Eve party.

Gingerbread Joy

The party's candy bar was nestled inside a life-size gingerbread house.

Keeping Up With Elf Mischief

Elf on the Shelf took over Kim Kardashian's massive bathtub to go for a chocolate bath.

North Pole Fashion

North West jammed out to "Last Christmas" in a TikTok video while sporting a buff Santa sweater reading, "Welcome to the North Swole."

Merry and Bright

Kylie shared the season's greetings with this tree decked out in tinsel and lights.

Rise and Shine

Kim invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish into her home to play seasonal songs. "It's December!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So that means @Philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic."

Merry Mariah Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenners took their kids to see Mariah Carey's festive concert in November to get in the Christmas spirit.

First Concert

"The Queen of Christmas!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Twinning Moment

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, kept bundled up in matching leopard print coats at the musical event.

Baby Rocky's First Gingerbread House

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker showed the family's 2023 gingerbread house, bearing the names of their baby boy Rocky as well as his siblings Alabama, Landon, Atiana, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Cousin Love

Dream cuddled with her cousins True and Tatum in a Dec. 6 Instagram photo. 

Snowy Siblings

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned the photo. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Christmas Cozies

The cousins shared a hug in their Zip N’ Bear PJs.

Feeling Festive

Kourtney shared a glimmering photo of her Christmas tree.

Nightmare Before Christmas

Travis proved he's into the spooky Santa decor with this snap.

Decking the Halls

Kim gave a look inside her "happy place" during the holidays.

