Why Kim Kardashian Was Missing From the Kardashian-Jenner Family Christmas Video

Watch : Kim Kardashian Uses SKIMS to Wrap Her Christmas Gifts

Santa, tell me why Kim Kardashian was missing from her family's Christmas video.

After all, the SKIMS founder was noticeably absent when her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner all appeared together in a Dec. 25 Instagram post. Filmed during the Kardashian-Jenners' Christmas Eve party, the clip showed each member of the family decked out in their most festive look while lip-syncing to a line from Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me."

"We couldn't find kimberly," Kylie joked in the caption of the post, prompting Kim to jokingly call them out in the comments section, writing, "Haterssss."

"Ummmm hosting is a lot of work," the 43-year-old continued, "and this is my fave song!"

Indeed, Kim played hostess at the family's annual holiday bash this year. The lavish gathering was held at her Los Angeles home on Dec. 24, with friends like Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, David Geffen and Stassie Karanikolaou all making the guest list.