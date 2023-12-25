Travis Barker and Ex Shanna Moakler Honor "Beautiful" Daughter Alabama Barker in 18th Birthday Tributes

Travis Barker and ex Shanna Moakler sent love to their daughter Alabama Barker in heartwarming tributes for her 18th birthday on Dec. 24.

By Jess Cohen Dec 25, 2023 12:36 AMTags
BirthdaysTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Travis Barker & Alabama Barker Are TWINNING in New Pics

It's an extra sweet holiday season for the Barker family.

In fact, in addition to Christmas Eve, Alabama Barker is celebrating her 18th birthday, with help from her loved ones.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter," Travis Barker wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world."

"May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever!" he continued. "I'm so proud of you and I love you so much."

Alabama's mom, Shanna Moakler, also celebrated the milestone occasion on her own Instagram page. 

"Happy 18th Birthday to my beautiful daughter @alabamaluellabarker you have grown into a confident, loving, outgoing, ambitious young woman," Shanna captioned a series of photos with Alabama. "I am so proud of how strong you are and how you always stayed true to yourself."

"Our time together means everything to me," she added. "Being your mom is one of my greatest joys. I love you."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

And Alabama returned the praise. As she commented on Shanna's post, "I love you so much."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN

Trending Stories

1

How Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Celebrating Holidays Amid Divorce

2

Comedian Neel Nanda Dead at 32: Matt Rife & More Pay Tribute

3

Simone Biles Speaks Out Amid Criticism Over Jonathan Owens' Comments

In addition to Alabama, exes Shanna and Travis are parents to Landon, 20, while the Blink-182 drummer is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

The Barker family also recently welcomed a new member when Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to their son Rocky.

While baby Rocky is Kourtney's first child with Travis, she's also mom to kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

To see more of Kourtney and Travis' blended family photos, keep reading...

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

How Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Celebrating Holidays Amid Divorce

2

Comedian Neel Nanda Dead at 32: Matt Rife & More Pay Tribute

3

Simone Biles Speaks Out Amid Criticism Over Jonathan Owens' Comments

4

Travis Barker Sends Love to Daughter Alabama in 18th Birthday Tribute

5

Travis Kelce's Shirtless Spa Video Is the Definition of Steamy