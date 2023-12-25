Travis Barker and Ex Shanna Moakler Honor "Beautiful" Daughter Alabama Barker in 18th Birthday Tributes

Watch : Travis Barker & Alabama Barker Are TWINNING in New Pics

It's an extra sweet holiday season for the Barker family.

In fact, in addition to Christmas Eve, Alabama Barker is celebrating her 18th birthday, with help from her loved ones.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter," Travis Barker wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world."

"May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever!" he continued. "I'm so proud of you and I love you so much."

Alabama's mom, Shanna Moakler, also celebrated the milestone occasion on her own Instagram page.

"Happy 18th Birthday to my beautiful daughter @alabamaluellabarker you have grown into a confident, loving, outgoing, ambitious young woman," Shanna captioned a series of photos with Alabama. "I am so proud of how strong you are and how you always stayed true to yourself."

"Our time together means everything to me," she added. "Being your mom is one of my greatest joys. I love you."