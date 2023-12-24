How Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Celebrating the Holidays Amid Their Divorce

Watch : Sophie Turner Seals NEW ROMANCE with a Kiss

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are experiencing a season of change.

Nearly four months after the Game of Thrones alum and the Jonas Brothers singer announced the end of their marriage, they're celebrating the 2023 holidays as exes.

As a result, the former couple coordinated time with their kids, daughter Willa, 3, and a 16-month-old daughter, whose initials are DMJ.

Per court docs previously obtained by E! News, Jonas and Turner decided to split up the holidays equally when they reached their temporary custody agreement. Thus, the DNCE frontman spent Thanksgiving with the girls before they traveled to the United Kingdom for Christmas with their mom.

According to People, Jonas flew overseas with Willa and DMJ on Dec. 17.

And, as agreed upon by the exes, after the British actress celebrates the start of 2024 with the girls, they'll return to New York City in early January.

This new chapter comes after Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, officially confirmed their split in a joint September statement.