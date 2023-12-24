Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What She's Prioritizing Amid Postpartum Wellness Journey

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares Postpartum Workout

Kourtney Kardashian is sending a self-care message to fellow moms.

It's been just over a month since the Kardashians star gave birth to son Rocky, her first baby with husband Travis Barker and her fourth child total.

And as Kourtney—who also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick—continues to settle in at home with her bundle of joy, the 44-year-old isn't putting pressure on herself when it comes to her diet.

Instead, Kourtney told her fans in a Dec. 23 Instagram Story post, she's focused on "doing the most important job in the world...being a mommy."

"Keeping my baby alive," she continued, "on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods."

As for her workouts? Kourtney noted that she's "taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill" when she can "sneak them in" along with walks outside with baby Rocky in the stroller.