Simone Biles Speaks Out Amid Criticism Over Jonathan Owens' Relationship Comments

As NFL player Jonathan Owens continues to make headlines for his comments about his marriage to Simone Biles, the Olympian is sending a message of her own to critics.

By Jess Cohen Dec 24, 2023 7:40 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesSimone Biles
Watch: Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Addresses Backlash

Simone Biles is taking the floor.

Amid continued criticism over husband Jonathan Owens' comments about their relationship, the Olympic gymnast has one question: "Are y'all done yet?"

The athlete—who tied the knot with the NFL player in April—posted the message to her followers on Instagram and X—formerly known as Twitter—on Dec. 23, days after Owens raised eyebrows for saying he's the "catch" in their marriage.

In addition to her message, Biles also "liked" several posts on X about the commentary, including one from a fan who wrote, "They annoying huh sis?"

Owens, a safety for the Green Bay Packers, has been facing backlash for his candid relationship comments on the Dec. 19 episode of The Pivot, during which he said he "didn't know" who Biles was when they first met through the dating app Raya in 2020.

The 28-year-old also shared on the podcast that he "never really paid attention" to gymnastics, though he quickly learned of the 26-year-old's large fanbase.

photos
Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

"The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers," he noted. "So in my mind I'm like, 'Okay, she's gotta be good.'"

Still, even as they began spending time together, Owens said he wasn't sure if he was ready to settle down.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Simone Biles Speaks Out Amid Criticism Over Jonathan Owens' Comments

2

Comedian Neel Nanda Dead at 32: Matt Rife & More Pay Tribute

3

Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Is Still So Shocking

"I was afraid to commit," he explained, citing his early NFL career as a reason for his prior hesitation. "But it happened when [I] least expected it, and we hung out, and we hit it off instantly."

In fact, the couple got engaged in 2022 after about two years of dating.

And although Owens is facing backlash for his recent comments, it seems as though his relationship with Biles is still a perfect 10. 

"Unbothered," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 21 alongside photos from their wedding. "Just know we locked in over here."

To which Biles agreed, commenting on her husband's post, "for life."

To revisit more celeb weddings from 2023, keep reading...

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Nadia Ferreira & Marc Anthony

On Jan. 28, musician Marc Anthony wed Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hola! reported. 

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
Abigail Breslin & Ira Kunyansky

The longtime couple kicked off the New Year with a romantic ceremony. "01.28.23," Abigail Breslin wrote on Instagram Jan. 30 of her union to Ira Kunyansky, "married my bestest friend." 

 

Instagram
Clare Crawley & Ryan Dawkins

Less than four months after getting engaged to Ryan DawkinsThe Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley confirmed she got married in a Feb. 2 post.

Instagram
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud

Reality TV star Mama June Shannon rang in 2023 with a bang, as she married Justin Stroud for a second time in February. They had previously tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse in March 2022. 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Elliot Grainge & Sofia Richie

Model Sofia Richie said au revoir to single life when she wed music executive Elliot Grainge in a trés chic wedding on the grounds of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France April 22. On hand for the lavish affair: her dad Lionel Richie, sister Nicole Richie and three Chanel gowns.

Instagram
Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and The White Lotus' Lukas Gage confirmed that they tied the knot in Las Vegas in an April 26 Instagram, with Kim Kardashian as their officiant. Sadly, they announced they were cutting ties in November. 

Instagram

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Just weeks after getting married in a Texas courthouse ceremony in April, Olympian Simone Biles wed Jonathan Owens in front of friends and family in Cabo San Lucas on May 6. 

Instagram

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

Why, yes, he is just that into her. Justin Long confirmed on the May 9 episode of his podcast Life is Short that he and Kate Bosworth had made their union official. "I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife," he told guest Kyra Sedgwick, reflecting on filming Barbarian in Bulgaria. Despite generally not being comfortable with set visits, he continued, "I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & G-Flip

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause revealed she married musician G-Flip on May 10, sharing an Instagram video featuring a video collage of them exchanging vows in Las Vegas.

Instagram
Colton Underwood & Jordan C. Brown

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood married Jordan C. Brown, in a rustic, outdoor Napa Valley, Calif. ceremony. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, "The Brown-Underwoods...May 13th 2023."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein & Bonnie Chance Roberts

Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein tied the knot with producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts in an outdoor ceremony in upstate New York on May 20.

Instagram
Andi Dorfman & Blaine Hart

Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman married Blaine Hart in a romantic Italian ceremony May 31 near where they reconnected in 2021 after first meeting at a college party 15 years prior.

Instagram

Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

King Kong actress Naomi Watts announced she got "hitched" to Morning Show actor Billy Crudup in a June 10 Instagram post.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

We're simply Mad about his little detail from Jon Hamm's June 25 wedding to actress Anna Oscelo: The two married in the same Big Sur, Calif. spot where they met filming the 2015 Mad Men finale.

Instagram

Mikayla Nogueira & Cody Hawken

Beauty Tiktoker Mikayla Nogueira married her partner Cody Hawken in Newport, R.I. July 1. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse's life got just a bit sweeter when he wed model Barbara Palvin in her native Hungary this past July. "I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to," she explained to V Magazine of settling on a location. "I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."

Instagram/Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh & Jean Todt

Six months after her Oscar win, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh tied the knot with longtime love Jean Todt—who she was engaged to for 19 years—in July.

 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff

Maid actress Margaret Qualley married music producer Jack Antonoff in a star-studded ceremony (hi, Taylor Swift!) in New Jersey Aug. 19.

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

After saying "si!" to tech entrepreneur Dylan Barbour's 2019 proposal on the beaches of Mexico, Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin took her time deciding on a venue, the pair ultimately agreeing that, oui, France's Château de Villette would be a delight. 

The result—complete with a welcome party in Paris and a firework sendoff—was every bit as amazing as the San Diego-based pair's journey. "The wedding was absolutely magical," Setty app founder Godwin told E! of their Aug. 24 vows. "I married my best friend surrounded by our closest family and friends and it meant everything to us. It was a dream come true." 

David Livingston/WireImage

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge Derek Hough married longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert, a member of the show's dance troupe, Aug. 26 in a Northern California forest wedding Aug. 26.

Instagram/Joey King

Joey King & Steven Piet

Kissing Booth star Joey King sealed the deal with Steven Piet, who directed her in The Act, on Sept. 2 in Mallorca, Spain.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant

Tony-winning Wicked actress Kristin Chenoweth married fellow musician Josh Bryant at a private residence in Dallas Sept. 2.

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Robin Roberts & Amber Laign

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts married partner Amber Laign Sept. 8.

Instagram
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista

Captain America star Chris Evans and Warrior Nun actress Alba Baptista married in an intimate ceremony in Massachusetts on Sept. 9. "We kind of had two ceremonies," he later revealed at New York Comic Con. We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal—my wife's Portuguese."

Instagram/Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne & Aree Gearhart 

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart announced they had "snuck away" and tied the knot on Sept. 21, with The Osbournes alum sharing on Instagram, "I married the most amazing women I've ever met. All in."

Instagram/Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan & Sky Daily

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan exchanged vows with yoga instructor Sky Daily on Sept. 22, two months after getting engaged.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes

More than four years after they formed a connection on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes tied the knot Sept. 23

Kelsi Taylor / Instagram

Dane Cook & Kelsi Taylor

The couple got hitched on Sept. 23 at a private estate in O'ahu, Hawaii. "Last night I married the girl of my dreams here in Hawaii," Dane Cook shared the day after his wedding to Kelsi Taylor. "The greatest feeling in the world is knowing you've got the strongest person you could ever imagine by your side and giving them all of your love in return."

Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose

Nearly one year after confirming their engagement, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot in October.

Becca Kufrin/ Instagram

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

Yep, they did the damn thing. Mere weeks after welcoming son Benson in September, Paradise pair Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs headed to the courthouse of love Oct. 13. The low-key affair (complete with their waiter stepping in as witness) checked off every box they had for their dream nuptials.

"We're hoping October," the former Bachelorette told E! News last December of marrying in the same month as her late father's birthday, "but we want to keep it very small, very intimate so it would just be immediate family. We might elope."

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Celebrity Weddings
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Simone Biles Speaks Out Amid Criticism Over Jonathan Owens' Comments

2

Comedian Neel Nanda Dead at 32: Matt Rife & More Pay Tribute

3

Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Is Still So Shocking

4

Angel Carter Mourns Death of Sister Bobbie Jean in Moving Message

5

Travis Kelce's Shirtless Spa Video Is the Definition of Steamy