Simone Biles Speaks Out Amid Criticism Over Jonathan Owens' Relationship Comments

Watch : Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Addresses Backlash

Simone Biles is taking the floor.

Amid continued criticism over husband Jonathan Owens' comments about their relationship, the Olympic gymnast has one question: "Are y'all done yet?"

The athlete—who tied the knot with the NFL player in April—posted the message to her followers on Instagram and X—formerly known as Twitter—on Dec. 23, days after Owens raised eyebrows for saying he's the "catch" in their marriage.

In addition to her message, Biles also "liked" several posts on X about the commentary, including one from a fan who wrote, "They annoying huh sis?"

Owens, a safety for the Green Bay Packers, has been facing backlash for his candid relationship comments on the Dec. 19 episode of The Pivot, during which he said he "didn't know" who Biles was when they first met through the dating app Raya in 2020.

The 28-year-old also shared on the podcast that he "never really paid attention" to gymnastics, though he quickly learned of the 26-year-old's large fanbase.