Angel Carter Mourns Death of Sister Bobbie Jean Carter in Moving Message

Bobbie Jean Carter died on Dec. 23 at the age of 41. In an Instagram tribute, Angel Carter called sister Bobbie Jean, who is also survived by brother Nick Carter, her childhood "best friend."

By Jess Cohen Dec 24, 2023 6:14 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesAaron CarterCelebritiesNick Carter
Watch: Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dead at 41

Angel Carter is reflecting on her childhood with sister Bobbie Jean Carter.

One day after news of Bobbie Jean's death emerged, Angel penned a message to her late sibling. 

"You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit," the tribute, posted to Instagram Dec. 24, began. "Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend."

"Life wasn't fair to you, that I know," she continued. "Sometimes, it feels like you didn't have a shot, no matter what."

Bobbie Jean—who is also the sister of Nick Carter, as well as the late Aaron Carter and Leslie Carter—was just 41 at the time of her passing. An official cause of death has yet to be shared publicly. 

"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age," Angel continued. "I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have an opportunity for a better life."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

"We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement," she added. "This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home."

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for Rolling Stone Magazine)

Trending Stories

1

Angel Carter Mourns Death of Sister Bobbie Jean in Moving Message

2

Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Is Still So Shocking

3

Comedian Neel Nanda Dead at 32: Matt Rife & More Pay Tribute

Angel concluded her note with one final message to her older sister.

"I love you BJ," she wrote, "you're free now."

Chad Buchanan/Getty Images

Bobbie Jean's death was confirmed on Dec. 23 by her mom, Jane Carter. This family tragedy comes just over a year after Aaron's passing and 11 years after Leslie's death

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean," Jane told TMZ, "and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."

Trending Stories

1

Angel Carter Mourns Death of Sister Bobbie Jean in Moving Message

2

Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Is Still So Shocking

3

Comedian Neel Nanda Dead at 32: Matt Rife & More Pay Tribute

4

British Teen Alex Batty Breaks Silence After Disappearing for 6 Years

5

Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead at 41