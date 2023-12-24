Comedian Neel Nanda Dead at 32: Matt Rife and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The entertainment world has lost a beloved member.

Neel Nanda, a stand-up comedian who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, has died at the age of 32.

"I [am] deeply shocked and saddened by this," Nanda's manager Greg Weiss said in a Dec. 24 statement to Deadline. "He was a wonderful comic, but a better person. He had the world in front of him."

A cause of death has yet to be shared publicly.

As news of Nanda's passing emerged, many fans, friends and fellow stars took to social media to pay tribute.

"RIP Neel Nanda," Matt Rife wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Dec. 23. "You were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I've ever called a friend and i hope you can be at peace brother."

Fellow comedian Mario Adrion, who recently performed alongside Nanda, also penned a gut-wrenching message to his friend.