Dixie Chicks Founding Member Laura Lynch Dead at 65 After Car Crash

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the Dixie Chicks—now known as The Chicks, was killed in a car accident at age 65. Read the group's tribute to the late singer.

By Corinne Heller Dec 24, 2023 12:54 AMTags
Music
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Chicks are mourning one of their own.

Laura Lynch, who co-founded the country band when they debuted more than 30 years ago as the Dixie Chicks, has died in a car accident. She was 65.

The musician, the group's former lead singer and upright bass player, was killed in a head-on crash Dec. 22 on a highway in El Paso, Texas, the state's Department of Public Safety told local outlet WFAA. The organization said an investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Current Chicks members Emily StrayerMartie Maguire and Natalie Maines, issued a statement about Laura's death Dec. 23.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback '90s video of the original group performing. "We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together."

The Dixie Chicks were founded in 1989 as a bluegrass band, consisting of sisters Martie and Emily, Robin Lynn Macy and Laura. Their name was inspired by the band Little Feat's 1973 song "Dixie Chicken."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

"We said, 'What about the Dixie Chickens?'" Laura recalled on Entertainment Tonight in 1992. "Everybody said, 'I don't know about being chickens.' So the girls, Martie and Emily shortened it to Dixie Chicks."

Robin left the group that year. In 1995, after the band had recorded three albums, Laura, the frontwoman at the time, made her own exit. The brunette singer was replaced by Natalie. In 2020, the group changed their name to The Chicks.

Ralph Lauer/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead at 41

2

Every NSFW Confession Meghan Trainor Has Shared About Her Marriage

3

Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Photos of Rocky With Travis Barker

In their Instagram post, the band called Laura a "bright light," adding, "her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."

They added, "Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead at 41

2

Every NSFW Confession Meghan Trainor Has Shared About Her Marriage

3

Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Photos of Rocky With Travis Barker

4

Stage a Meet-Cute Between You & These The Holiday Secrets

5

Find Out If Survivor's Dee and Austin Are Dating