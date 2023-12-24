Dixie Chicks Founding Member Laura Lynch Dead at 65 After Car Crash

The Chicks are mourning one of their own.
Laura Lynch, who co-founded the country band when they debuted more than 30 years ago as the Dixie Chicks, has died in a car accident. She was 65.
The musician, the group's former lead singer and upright bass player, was killed in a head-on crash Dec. 22 on a highway in El Paso, Texas, the state's Department of Public Safety told local outlet WFAA. The organization said an investigation into the collision is ongoing.
Current Chicks members Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, issued a statement about Laura's death Dec. 23.
"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback '90s video of the original group performing. "We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together."
The Dixie Chicks were founded in 1989 as a bluegrass band, consisting of sisters Martie and Emily, Robin Lynn Macy and Laura. Their name was inspired by the band Little Feat's 1973 song "Dixie Chicken."
"We said, 'What about the Dixie Chickens?'" Laura recalled on Entertainment Tonight in 1992. "Everybody said, 'I don't know about being chickens.' So the girls, Martie and Emily shortened it to Dixie Chicks."
Robin left the group that year. In 1995, after the band had recorded three albums, Laura, the frontwoman at the time, made her own exit. The brunette singer was replaced by Natalie. In 2020, the group changed their name to The Chicks.
In their Instagram post, the band called Laura a "bright light," adding, "her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."
They added, "Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time."