Dixie Chicks Founding Member Laura Lynch Dead at 65 After Car Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Chicks are mourning one of their own.

Laura Lynch, who co-founded the country band when they debuted more than 30 years ago as the Dixie Chicks, has died in a car accident. She was 65.

The musician, the group's former lead singer and upright bass player, was killed in a head-on crash Dec. 22 on a highway in El Paso, Texas, the state's Department of Public Safety told local outlet WFAA. The organization said an investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Current Chicks members Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, issued a statement about Laura's death Dec. 23.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback '90s video of the original group performing. "We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together."

The Dixie Chicks were founded in 1989 as a bluegrass band, consisting of sisters Martie and Emily, Robin Lynn Macy and Laura. Their name was inspired by the band Little Feat's 1973 song "Dixie Chicken."